Ebonite International expands Sales and Tour Staffs

Ebonite International has announced that(r.) is returning to the field as a District Sales Manager and Pro Staff Tour Rep. EBI is seeing high demand for its products and feels certain market regions are being underserved.

“We are very excited to have Snelly back in the field as a DSM,” said Mike Judy, North America Sales Manager. “Mike’s past experience as a DSM allows him to hit the ground running and maximize our sales.”

“Mike has past experience as a tour rep on the PBA Tour,” said Rob Gotchall, Marketing Manager – Players and Performance. “Snelly will add tremendous knowledge to support the best bowlers in the world.”

Snellbaker will cover the mid-south territory (KY, TN, VA, WV, MD and DE).

To enhance and further support Ebonite’s commitment to their professional bowlers out on tour Snellbaker will join Pro Staff Tour reps Gotchall and Shawn Ryan at the PBA tour stops as an additional tour rep.

Three-time PBA champion Josh Blanchard will join Rob and Shawn at the PWBA tour stops as an additional tour rep, while Junior Team USA head coach, USBC Gold Coach and Director of Bowling at McKendree University Bryan O’Keefe will join the team at select PWBA events as a Tour Consultant.

“Bryan, Shawn and Josh bring a strong coaching background that will enhance our pro staff players mentally and physically along with their vast knowledge of bowling balls and lane play,” said Gotchall.

Back in Hopkinsville, Rich Hanson, International Sales Manager will again oversee bowling ball development, now with assistance from Gotchall and Matt Gasn. Gasn’s title has been changed to Assistant Product Manager to help manage bowling ball development.