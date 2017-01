Ebonite has announced thathas been signed to its national pro staff. The 37-year-old right-hander has four Professional Bowlers Association tiles to his credit, one each in the past four years.

Russel won his first PBA and European Bowling Tour title in the 2013 Brunswick Euro Challenge in Munich, Germany.

His first victory on American soil came during the 2014 PBA Tour Oklahoma’s Grand Casino and Resort PBA Summer Swing in Shawnee, Okla., when he captured the title in the 2014 Bear Open. He added his third title in the PBA Badger Open during the 2015 Summer Swing.

Russell was a member of ‘Merica Rooster Illusion (named after a reference found in the movie “Tropical Thunder”) which won the PBA Team Challenge, conducted as part of the 2016 South Point Bowling Plaza Fall Classic in Las Vegas.

As a member of Team USA, Russell won the gold medal in the five-player team event at the 17th Pan American Bowling Confederation Championship in Cali, Colombia, as well as three silver medals in doubles, trios and all-events.

Russell said the Ebonite brand has a long history of being dominant in the bowling industry. “I signed with Ebonite because I feel the product will give me a chance to compete at the highest level on the PBA Tour with such a wide variety (of equipment) to choose from,” he said.

“Ebonite is the backbone of bowling. When I hear the name Ebonite, I hear class, tradition and success. Earl Anthony, Jason Couch and Tommy Jones have all had great influence in making the brand what it is today.”

Rob Gotchall, manager – players, events and promotions for Ebonite International, said Russell’s signing will continue the legacy of the Ebonite brand fostering the spirit of PBA championships.

“Signing a player of Russell’s caliber only further solidifies the Ebonite brand tagline of ‘where champions are made’. We look forward to seeing his continued success on tour,” he said.

“I look forward to the prime of my career being with such a great company with great people,” Russell said. “I’m ready to throw the best balls in the industry.”

Russell currently resides in Marion, Indiana, with wife Michelle and children Cayden, Cameron and Taylor.