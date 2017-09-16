EBT champions shake up leaderboard at Scheveningen Dutch Open

The qualifying standings at the inaugural Scheveningen Dutch Open got shaken up in Friday’s squads 11, 12 and 13 as three European Bowling Tour champions emerged as new leaders and another three players moved into the top 8 at Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands.

Three-time EBT titlist Mik Stampe (above) of Denmark, averaged 234.67 in the morning squad to overtake previous leader Bauke Jespers (right) of Belgium by 82 pins and to lead the 110-player field from 13 countries with 1408 six-game total.

Stampe, who has won an EBT title every other year since 2011 and will look to continue that trend, had games of 254, 235, 229, 228, 212 and 250 and is the only player who surpassed the 1400-mark.

His fellow countryman Thomas Larsen (left), a four-time EBT titlist and two-time PBA champion, was 34 pins behind in second place with 1374, including games of 246, 258 and 247 to start the series.

Richard Teece (right) of England, who won three of his four EBT titles last season en route to finish the 2017 season atop the men’s point rankings, was further 30 pins back in third place with 1344, including five games between 223 and 238 and a low game of 191.

Jespers slipped three spots and is the best of 32 women in the field in fourth place with 1328, including 8 pins handicap each game, a standard for women on the European Bowling Tour. Xander van Mazijk became the top Dutch bowler as he totaled 1313 pins in squad 12 to move into fifth place.

Carsten Warming Hansen (left) of Denmark, who won his lone EBT in the Polish Open in 2015, started and finished the evening squad with games over 250 to position himself in sixth place with 1299.

Mark Jacobs, Netherlands, was fourth in squad 11 with 1291, good for seventh place in the overall qualifying standings. His compatriot Jeffrey van de Wakker (right) slipped from second to eighth place with 1290. The top 8 after qualifying will earn a first-round bye.

Nico Thienpondt (left) fell from 10th to 22nd place and holds the last spot to advance to the finals with 1240 or an average of 206.67. Thienpondt, a member of the Dutch senior national team, also leads the ranking for bowlers 50 years of age and older.

Qualifying continues on Saturday, September 16, with squads 14 and 15 scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and concludes with the Elimination Roll-off competition slated for 5 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The Scheveningen Dutch Open is the 10th and penultimate stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and the last of three EBT “Satellite” tournaments this season, the lowest of the five EBT categories. The tournament will be held from September 9-17 at 24-lane Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands.

Players compete for total prize money of 18.650 Euro with 4.000 Euro going to the winner, 2.500 Euro to the runner-up and 1.250 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finishers. Low to cash is 32nd place worth 250 Euro.

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) gets underway on Saturday, Sept. 9, and concludes Saturday, Sept. 16, with squad 15, followed by an Elimination Roll-off. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 32 players qualify for the finals, including the top 22 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top four players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 22, one player from the 50+ squad, one player from a separate leaderboard of the two youth squads, one player from the Turbo list and three players from the Elimination Roll-off.

The Turbo winner is the players with the highest score in the and the sixth game in any of the qualifying series (optional; extra entry fee required).

Once the field has been determined, the top 8 qualifiers receive a first-round bye while qualifiers 9-32 will be placed into a blind draw for placement into eight groups of three players each. All players bowl five games starting from scratch with the top players from each group advancing to the match play finals.

Match play is single-elimination, best-of-one game. Match play opponents are determined by a blind draw. The field is cut to eight, four and then two players who will bowl for the title and the 4.000 Euro top prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Scheveningen Dutch Open – Standings after Qualifying Squad 13/15

Top 22 qualifiers, top four from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 22, one player from the 50+ squad, one player from a separate leaderboard of the two youth squads, one player from the Turbo Game 6 list and three players from the Elimination Roll-off advance to the finals on Sunday, Sept. 17. Top 8 qualifiers receive a first-round bye.