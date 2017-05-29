Reigning Professional Bowlers Association Player of the Year EJ Tackett
of Huntington, Ind., who won the first of his seven PBA Tour titles in PBA Xtra Frame Tour competition, will try for his eighth PBA Tour title, and fourth in Xtra Frame Tour competition, Monday in the PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open at Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center.
Tackett (pictured above), 24, claimed the qualifying lead in Wilmington behind games of 222, 215, 257, 279, 268 and 214 Sunday, finishing qualifying with a 12-game total of 2,824 pins and a 13-pin lead over Rhino Page (right) of Orlando, Fla.
Tackett, the 2013 PBA Rookie of the Year, also is trying for his third title of the 2017 season. He previously won Xtra Frame events in Lubbock, Texas, in 2015 and in Carpentersville, Ill., and Las Vegas in 2016.
England’s Dom Barrett (left) and Jason Sterner (right) of Rockledge, Fla., will advance to match play tied for third place with 2,796 pins, 10 ahead of Venezuela’s Ildemaro Ruiz (below left), who finished Sunday’s final qualifying round with 2,786 pins.
The top 16 players advanced to Monday’s 12-game modified round robin match play finals, which begins at 9 a.m. EDT. After 24 games, the top four players will bowl for the $10,000 first prize and a PBA Tour title in the stepladder finals at 3 p.m.
The top 16 also are competing for Xtra Frame Storm Cup points. In Storm Cup events, the tournament winner earns 25 points, second place earns 19 points, third 18 points, with points diminishing by one point through 20th place.
The Storm Cup points leader after one event is Josh Blanchard of Mesa, Ariz., who won the Xtra Frame Reality Check Open in Tamarac, Fla., in March. Blanchard was tied for eighth place at the end of qualifying.
The final rounds of the Xtra Frame Wilmington Open, the second tournament in the seven-event Xtra Frame Storm Cup point series, will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.
PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open – Final Qualifying Standings
Players with position, hometown and 12-game total; top 16 advance to match play finals Monday; places 17-32 show earnings. n-denotes non-member; w-denotes woman.
1, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,824
2, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 2,811
3 (tie), Dom Barrett, England, and
Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 2,796
5, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 2,786
6, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,772
7, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,734
8 (tie), Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, and
Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 2,714
10, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,666
11, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 2,663
12, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,651
13, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 2,650
14, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 2,637
15, BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., 2,620
16, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,618
Missed Cut:
17, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 2,617, $675
18, Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., 2,615, $675
19, Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., 2,604, $675
20, Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 2,599, $675
21, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 2,592, $650
22, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 2,590, $650
23, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,586, $650
24, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 2,583, $650
25, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 2,581, $625
26, Randy Weiss, Columbia, S.C., 2,558, $625
27, Mike Williams II, Montgomery, Ala., 2,538, $625
28, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 2,537, $625
29, Graham Fach, Canada, 2,503, $600
30, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 2,502, $600
31, Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 2,496, $600
32, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 2,483, $600
33, Adam Monks, Conway, S.C., 2,482
34, David Bleggi, Jacksonville, N.C., 2,463
35, n-Massimliano Fridegotto, Venezuela, 2,456
36, Darryl Carreon, Woodbridge, Va., 2,447
37, Kip Roberts, Glen Allen, Va., 2,441
38, John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 2,438
39, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 2,434
40, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,432
41, n-Leonard Freeman, Bolton, N.C., 2,431
42, Nick Christy, Newport, N.C., 2,424
43, n-Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 2,419
44, Fran Luzzi, Geneva, N.Y., 2,416
45, Chris Blackmore, Aldie, Va., 2,411
46, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 2,400
47, n-Joseph Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 2,384
48, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 2,382
49, Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 2,377
50, n-James Kniffen, Raleigh, N.C., 2,371
51, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 2,369
52, Darrin Casstevens, Winston-Salem, N.C., 2,358
53, Billy Rohde, Lilburn, GA, 2,355
54, w-Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 2,345
55, n-Daniel McCaskill, Raleigh, N.C., 2,330
56, Maximilian Fishman, Greensboro, N.C., 2,323
57, n-Brandon Smith, Newport News, Va., 2,304
58, Gary Haines, West Babylon, N.Y., 2,303
59, Ronnie Horton, Christiansburg, Va., 2,299
60, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 2,297
61, Bill Vannoy, Jacksonville, N.C., 2,296
62, n-Andrew Diley, Conway, S.C., 2,292
63, n-Kole Payne, Matthews, N.C., 2,291
64, n-Daniel Hamilton, LaGrange, N.C., 2,288
65, Bryan Gallahan, Fredericksburg, Va, 2,270
66, n-Houston Compton, Cameron, N.C., 2,250
67, Mike McDonnell, Chesterfield, Va., 2,240
68, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 2,238
69, n-David Schmidtmann, Norfolk, Va., 2,237
70, James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 2,232
71, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 2,229
72 (tie), Shane Yesovich, Boardman, Ohio, and
Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., 2,216
74, Christopher Miller, Rural Hull, N.C., 2,202
75, Richard Horsley, Morrisville, N.C., 2,200
76, n-Bryan Hahlen, Greenwood, S.C., 2,192
77, George Adkins, Statesboro, Ga., 2,189
78, Brett Caramagno, Goose Creek, S.C., 2,178
79, n-Kenneth Turner, Augusta, Ga., 2,177
80, Nick Johnston, Asheville, N.C., 2,166
81, n-Thomas Jones, Pittsboro, N.C., 2,163
82, n-Will Hill, LaGrange, N.C., 2,162
83, Marcus Collins, Pawleys Island, S.C., 2,138
84, Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 2,131
85, David McCay Jr., Fredericksburg, Va., 2,129
86, w-Crystal Hall, St. Pauls, N.C., 2,123
87, Chip Tyson, Gastonia, N.C., 2,095
88, n-Troy White, Carolina Beach, N.C., 2,092
89, Antonino Grippi, Wilmington, N.C., 2,087
90, n-Cameron Pressley, Sanford, S.C., 2,078
91, Ochbayar Munkhgerel, Tuv, Mongolia, 2,028
92, Aaron Finley, New Bern, Conn., 2,008
93, n-Patrick Phillips, Roseboro, N.C., 1,977
94, Glenn Williams, King George, Va., 1,872
95, Mark Ellis, Charlotte, 1,862
96, Tyler Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,846