Reigning Professional Bowlers Association Player of the Yearof Huntington, Ind., who won the first of his seven PBA Tour titles in PBA Xtra Frame Tour competition, will try for his eighth PBA Tour title, and fourth in Xtra Frame Tour competition, Monday in the PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open at Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center.

Tackett (pictured above), 24, claimed the qualifying lead in Wilmington behind games of 222, 215, 257, 279, 268 and 214 Sunday, finishing qualifying with a 12-game total of 2,824 pins and a 13-pin lead over Rhino Page (right) of Orlando, Fla.

Tackett, the 2013 PBA Rookie of the Year, also is trying for his third title of the 2017 season. He previously won Xtra Frame events in Lubbock, Texas, in 2015 and in Carpentersville, Ill., and Las Vegas in 2016.

England’s Dom Barrett (left) and Jason Sterner (right) of Rockledge, Fla., will advance to match play tied for third place with 2,796 pins, 10 ahead of Venezuela’s Ildemaro Ruiz (below left), who finished Sunday’s final qualifying round with 2,786 pins.

The top 16 players advanced to Monday’s 12-game modified round robin match play finals, which begins at 9 a.m. EDT. After 24 games, the top four players will bowl for the $10,000 first prize and a PBA Tour title in the stepladder finals at 3 p.m.

The top 16 also are competing for Xtra Frame Storm Cup points. In Storm Cup events, the tournament winner earns 25 points, second place earns 19 points, third 18 points, with points diminishing by one point through 20th place.

The Storm Cup points leader after one event is Josh Blanchard of Mesa, Ariz., who won the Xtra Frame Reality Check Open in Tamarac, Fla., in March. Blanchard was tied for eighth place at the end of qualifying.

The final rounds of the Xtra Frame Wilmington Open, the second tournament in the seven-event Xtra Frame Storm Cup point series, will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open – Final Qualifying Standings

Players with position, hometown and 12-game total; top 16 advance to match play finals Monday; places 17-32 show earnings. n-denotes non-member; w-denotes woman.

1, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,824

2, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 2,811

3 (tie), Dom Barrett, England, and

Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 2,796

5, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 2,786

6, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,772

7, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,734

8 (tie), Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, and

Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 2,714

10, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,666

11, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 2,663

12, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,651

13, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 2,650

14, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 2,637

15, BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., 2,620

16, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,618

Missed Cut:

17, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 2,617, $675

18, Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., 2,615, $675

19, Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., 2,604, $675

20, Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 2,599, $675

21, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 2,592, $650

22, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 2,590, $650

23, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,586, $650

24, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 2,583, $650

25, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 2,581, $625

26, Randy Weiss, Columbia, S.C., 2,558, $625

27, Mike Williams II, Montgomery, Ala., 2,538, $625

28, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 2,537, $625

29, Graham Fach, Canada, 2,503, $600

30, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 2,502, $600

31, Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 2,496, $600

32, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 2,483, $600

33, Adam Monks, Conway, S.C., 2,482

34, David Bleggi, Jacksonville, N.C., 2,463

35, n-Massimliano Fridegotto, Venezuela, 2,456

36, Darryl Carreon, Woodbridge, Va., 2,447

37, Kip Roberts, Glen Allen, Va., 2,441

38, John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 2,438

39, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 2,434

40, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,432

41, n-Leonard Freeman, Bolton, N.C., 2,431

42, Nick Christy, Newport, N.C., 2,424

43, n-Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 2,419

44, Fran Luzzi, Geneva, N.Y., 2,416

45, Chris Blackmore, Aldie, Va., 2,411

46, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 2,400

47, n-Joseph Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 2,384

48, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 2,382

49, Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 2,377

50, n-James Kniffen, Raleigh, N.C., 2,371

51, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 2,369

52, Darrin Casstevens, Winston-Salem, N.C., 2,358

53, Billy Rohde, Lilburn, GA, 2,355

54, w-Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 2,345

55, n-Daniel McCaskill, Raleigh, N.C., 2,330

56, Maximilian Fishman, Greensboro, N.C., 2,323

57, n-Brandon Smith, Newport News, Va., 2,304

58, Gary Haines, West Babylon, N.Y., 2,303

59, Ronnie Horton, Christiansburg, Va., 2,299

60, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 2,297

61, Bill Vannoy, Jacksonville, N.C., 2,296

62, n-Andrew Diley, Conway, S.C., 2,292

63, n-Kole Payne, Matthews, N.C., 2,291

64, n-Daniel Hamilton, LaGrange, N.C., 2,288

65, Bryan Gallahan, Fredericksburg, Va, 2,270

66, n-Houston Compton, Cameron, N.C., 2,250

67, Mike McDonnell, Chesterfield, Va., 2,240

68, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 2,238

69, n-David Schmidtmann, Norfolk, Va., 2,237

70, James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 2,232

71, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 2,229

72 (tie), Shane Yesovich, Boardman, Ohio, and

Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., 2,216

74, Christopher Miller, Rural Hull, N.C., 2,202

75, Richard Horsley, Morrisville, N.C., 2,200

76, n-Bryan Hahlen, Greenwood, S.C., 2,192

77, George Adkins, Statesboro, Ga., 2,189

78, Brett Caramagno, Goose Creek, S.C., 2,178

79, n-Kenneth Turner, Augusta, Ga., 2,177

80, Nick Johnston, Asheville, N.C., 2,166

81, n-Thomas Jones, Pittsboro, N.C., 2,163

82, n-Will Hill, LaGrange, N.C., 2,162

83, Marcus Collins, Pawleys Island, S.C., 2,138

84, Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 2,131

85, David McCay Jr., Fredericksburg, Va., 2,129

86, w-Crystal Hall, St. Pauls, N.C., 2,123

87, Chip Tyson, Gastonia, N.C., 2,095

88, n-Troy White, Carolina Beach, N.C., 2,092

89, Antonino Grippi, Wilmington, N.C., 2,087

90, n-Cameron Pressley, Sanford, S.C., 2,078

91, Ochbayar Munkhgerel, Tuv, Mongolia, 2,028

92, Aaron Finley, New Bern, Conn., 2,008

93, n-Patrick Phillips, Roseboro, N.C., 1,977

94, Glenn Williams, King George, Va., 1,872

95, Mark Ellis, Charlotte, 1,862

96, Tyler Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,846