England’s Stuart Williams sets the pace in Round 3 in Thailand

of England set the pace in the third round of the World Bowling Tour Thailand 2017 event to lead the top 12 players into a fourth round clash with the top 8 qualifiers which will start on Friday morning at 10 a.m. Indochina Time (ICT) at Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand.

Williams (above), who won his lone PBA title in the 2011 Viper Open had six consistently high games between 257 and 234 for 1477, an average of 246.17 for six games.

Shalin Zulkifli (right) of Malaysia, who barely survived the first and second cut, averaged 232 for 1392 pins and added 48 pins handicap to qualify in second place with 1440 total.

Defending champion Jesper Svensson (left), a two-handed lefty and six-time PBA champion, toppled 1417 pins to land in third place.

The next three places belonged to U.S. bowlers. Seven-time PBA titlist Ryan Ciminelli (right) was fourth with 1413 and was followed by two-time PWBA champion Danielle McEwan (left) in fifth place with 1391, including handicap.

18-time PBA champion and former Player of the Year Tommy Jones (right) came out of the gates with 256, 234 and 265 but had to settle for sixth place with 1367 behind games of 195, 191 and 226.

Rounding out the top 12 were multiple Asian champion Michael Mak, Hong Kong (7th, 1355); Japan Professional Bowling Association standout Shota Kawazoe, Japan (8th, 1342); Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia (9th, 1342); Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia (10th, 1324), 2014 WBT Thailand winner Osku Palermaa, Finland (left; 11th, 1319) and Francois Louw (below right), South Africa, who hit the cutoff number in 12th place with 1313 and an average of 218.83.

As pinfall is dropped for tomorrow’s fourth round, the remaining 20 players, including four women, will start the last six-game block before the cut to the TV finals from scratch. The top 7 plus the next Thai bowler will bowl for the title in the stepladder finals slated for 3 p.m. ICT.

The World Bowling Tour Thailand 2017 tournament will be held from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 at Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl inside the Siam Paragon Shopping Mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

The tournament offers total prize fund of 4,215 million Baht or approximately 125,660 U.S. Dollar. The winner will walk away with 1 million Baht or roughly $29,812 and will be awarded a World Bowling Tour title and a Professional Bowlers Association title, if won by a PBA member.

All players must bowl nine games of qualifying in three-game blocks with unlimited re-entries. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game. All ties will be broken by a one-ball roll-off.

Total 42 bowlers will survive the qualifying (Round 1), including the top 7 qualifiers, the two highest Thai bowlers outside the top 7 (ranked 8 & 9), the next 28 qualifiers (ranked 10-37), the next two Thai bowlers outside the top 37 (ranked 38-39) plus the top 3 of the one-game Desperado Squad (ranked 40-42).

Players ranked 1-8 receive two byes and players ranked 9-24 get one bye. Bowlers ranked 25-42 advance to the second round to bowl six games from scratch with the top 10 advancing to Round 3.

Those 10 and qualifiers 9-24 bowl another six games from scratch. The top 12 bowlers meet the top 8 qualifiers in Round 4. The remaining 20 players bowl another six-game block from scratch to cut to the top 7 plus the next Thai bowler (ranked 8) for the stepladder finals.

In the first round, the No. 6, 7 and 8 seed will square off. The winner takes on No. 4 and 5 seed in the second match. The winner of that match bowls the No. 3 seed in the quarterfinal. The winner meets the No. 2 seed in the semifinal. The winner advances to the championship match in which the top-seeded player must be defeated twice to win the title.

The WBT Thailand event is the 4th tournament on the 2017 World Bowling Tour. The World Bowling Tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals, which will be held November 19th at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, in conjunction with the PBA World Series of Bowling IX (Nov. 7-19, 2017).

The last WBT event this season is the PBA World Championship November 13-19, also at the National Bowling Stadium.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

Photos courtesy of Asian Bowling Federation (ABF).

Related Articles

Colombia’s Maria Rodriguez leads Round 2 at WBT Thailand

Sean Rash wins qualifying at WBT Thailand; leads 42 bowlers into finals

Five PBA, JPBA champions move into top 7 at WBT Thailand 2017

Ryan Lalisang averages almost 250 to lead WBT event in Thailand

World Bowling Tour 2017 commences with WBT Thailand tournament

Jason Belmonte wins 15th PBA, 2nd EBT title in Lucky Larsen Masters

Marshall Kent outlasts Chris Barnes to win PBA Oklahoma Open

2017 World Bowling Tour Finals to be held in Reno

Dom Barrett wins WBT season-opening Brunswick Euro Challenge

Jesper Svensson wins fifth PBA title in Bangkok

WBT Thailand 2017 – Round Three Results

Top 12 advance to fourth round. (f) indicates female bowler (receive 8 pins handicap each game)