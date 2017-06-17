The fans have spoken and 18-time PBA Tour winnerwill be next in line to challengefor the title of “King of Bowling.”

PBA fans were invited to help decide “who’s got next” in trying to remove Malott’s crown in the renewal of the PBA’s exclusive Xtra Frame pay-per-view competition that will take place on Monday, June 26, at FireLake Bowling Center in Shawnee, Okla., preceding the start of PBA’s Grand Casino Hotel & Resort Oklahoma Open.

The results of the voting were as follows: Jones won with 26% of the vote followed by Chris Barnes (24%), Sean Rash (24%), Pete Weber (20%) and Walter Ray Williams Jr. (6%).

All of the players on the ballot were former PBA Players of the Year in the last 10 years plus Weber, who is the reigning PBA50 Player of the Year.

The pay-per-view match will begin with a pre-game show at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Monday, June 26, with the match starting at 8 p.m. Fans can sign up next week to watch the match for $2.99 on xtraframe.tv. All money generated from PPV fees will be awarded as prize money to the winning bowler.

Malott (center), a 10-time PBA Tour winner, who dominated the original King of Bowling series held at Kegel Training Center in Lake Wales, Fla., in 2009, successfully defended his throne – and kept his crown – when he won the revival of the competition on April 12 in Portland, Maine, defeating reigning PBA Player of the Year EJ Tackett (l.) and Australia’s Jason Belmonte (r.), PBA Player of the Year the three previous years, with a 721 series. Tackett had a 664 series and Belmonte a 640 in the three-game, total pinfall contest.

Fans were asked to pick Malott’s next challenger through voting on pba.com or PBA’s Twitter account which started on June 12.

