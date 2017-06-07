of Carpentersville, Illinois, became the third father-and-son doubles team to take the Regular Doubles lead at the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships when they cruised to the top of the standings May 30.

Vince (left), a former Team USA member and 2003 Team All-Events winner, rolled 11 strikes in the final game, including his last seven shots, to finish with 264 and a 754 series, and Brandon, a two-time member of Junior Team USA, added 698 to give the pair a 1,452 total at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas.

John Nolen of Waterford, Michigan, and Mike Reasoner of Hazlet, New Jersey, previously held the lead with 1,431.

“It’s hard for me to put this into words,” Vince Biondo said. “Today, I was just looking for some redemption after last night. Bowling with my son was the motivational part of that, and the emotions are something I will never forget. This is unbelievable, between all the hard work we’ve done over the years, the ups and downs and between Junior Gold and Wichita State.”

Brandon Biondo, a 20-year-old Open Championships rookie, also made a run at the lead in Regular All-Events, finishing with a 2,108 total, which now is third overall.

The Biondos also helped Bowlers Connection 1

into fourth place in Team All-Events (9,813) and sixth place in Regular Team (3,222). Vince Biondo added 1,994 and was joined by Dakota Vostry

(1,945), Dan Marazzo

(1,933) and Mason Petrin

(1,833).

Team NABR

of Fairport, New York, leads Regular Team (3,266) and Team All-Events (9,957).

Brad Angelo takes Regular All-Events lead at South Point Bowling Plaza

Two-time Professional Bowlers Association Tour titlist Brad Angelo (above) of Lockport, New York, rolled to the lead in Regular All-Events with a 2,176 nine-game total at the South Point Bowling Plaza on June 3.

Angelo, a 47-year-old right-hander, used sets of 735 in singles, 723 in team and 718 in doubles to surpass Jacob Boresch of Kenosha, Wisconsin, who previously held the lead with 2,122, rolled on March 4.

Even while taking the lead, Angelo kept his focus on the overall success of his two-team group as both teams moved into the top 10 in Team All-Events.

Angelo led Lockport’s BowlU 1 (left) into sixth place with a 9,710 total, which included Andrew Herbert (2,017), Jacob Klein (1,857), Mark Decman (1,845) and Bryan Dragotta (1,815).

BowlU 2 of Blasdell, New York, was close behind with 9,692, which is seventh overall. BowlU 2 included Kevin Bienko (2,035), Chad Mee (2,017), Thomas Sorce (1,936), 2013 Regular All-Events champion John Szczerbinski (1,925) and Jeff Wallace (1,779).

Angelo and Herbert (right) also moved into third place in Regular Doubles, with Herbert adding 710 to give the pair a 1,428 total.



Craig Nidiffer posts big scores at Bowlers Journal Championships

Craig Nidiffer (above) of New Boston, Michigan, struck 31 times in three games across three pairs of lanes at the South Point Bowling Center on June 2 to catapult into the lead in Open Singles and Open Doubles at the 2017 Bowlers Journal Championships presented by USBC.

Nidiffer rolled games of 247, 300 and 299 for an 846 series, and he teamed with Justin Neiman of Macomb, Michigan, who posted games of 290, 258 and 207 for a 755 set and 1,601 doubles total.

Both Nidiffer’s individual effort, and the leading doubles total, were the highest sets rolled at the Bowlers Journal Championships since the event returned to a three-game format in 2013.

James Johnson III of Wilmington, Delaware, previously held the lead in Open Singles this year with 799, while Johnson and Tim Foy Jr. of Seaford, Delaware, topped the Open Doubles standings with 1,520.

Colorado bowler takes Classified Singles lead in Las Vegas

Robert Linder (above) of Henderson, Colorado, posted the highest series of his 21-year career at the USBC Open Championships on his way to taking the lead in Classified Singles on June 6.

The 68-year-old right-hander used games of 210, 221 and 203 to finish with a 634 total, surpassing the 621 posted by Nick Stenberg of Big Timber, Montana.

Classified Singles includes bowlers with entering averages of 180 and below.

A look Ahead

The defending Regular Doubles champions, Greg Thomas of Irmo, South Carolina, and Christopher Hill of Franklin, Wisconsin, will return to the USBC Open Championships on June 13 in search of a repeat performance.

The pair posted a 562 total in their final game at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, last year to finish with a 1,401 winning total. Thomas led the way with a 720 series, and Hill, who rolled a 296 game in the finale, added 681.

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 1,046 and above)

1, Team NABR (Adam Barta, Anthony Pepe, Mike Rose Jr., Scott Pohl, Brian Waliczek), Fairport, N.Y., 3,266. 2, BowlingDynamics.com, Phoenix, 3,246. 3(tie), Shot Makers Pro Shop, Temperance, Mich., and Turbo Grips 4, Chesterfield, Mich., 3,240. 5, HoF Silver Lanes 1, New Hartford, Conn., 3,239. 6, Bowlers Connection 1, Carpentersville, Ill., 3,222. 7, Strike It Big 1, Sanford, Mich., 3,221. 8, Kruse’s Pro Shop, Fargo, N.D., 3,198. 9, TJ’s Pro Shop, Beaver Dam, Wis., 3,191. 10, Supreme Deck, Grand Haven, Mich., 3,174.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 419 and above)

1, Vince Biondo/Brandon Biondo, Carpentersville, Ill., 1,452. 2, Mike Reasoner, Hazlet, N.J./John Nolen, Waterford, Mich., 1,431. 3, Andrew Herbert, Eden, N.Y./ Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 1,428. 4, Jacob Kent/Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 1,425. 5, Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa./Chris Bardol, Brockport, N.Y., 1,417. 6, Justin Neiman, Macomb, Mich./Craig Nidiffer, New Boston, Mich., 1,411. 7, Ryan Zagar, Racine, Wis./Tylor Greene, Davison, Mich., 1,409. 8, Richard Graham, Lancaster, Pa./Andrew Carson, York, Pa., 1,395. 9, Charles Richey, Concord, N.C./Steve Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,385. 10, Jeff Fehr/Kenny Abner, Cincinnati, 1,385.

Singles

(Averages of 210 and above)

1(tie), Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., and Steve De Kerf Jr., Sheboygan Falls, Wis., 802. 3, Adam Barta, Girard, Ohio, 776. 4(tie), Austin Gratzer, University Place, Wash., and Patrick Girard, Quebec City, 773. 6, Tommy Barnwell, Peoria Heights, Ill, 771. 7(tie), Sam Sylvester, Hugo, Minn., and Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 770. 9(tie), Chris Curry, Indianapolis, and Marc Massie, Alexandria, Ky., 769.

All-Events

(Averages of 210 and above)

1, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 2,176. 2, Jacob Boresch, Kenosha, Wis., 2,122. 3, Brandon Biondo, Carpentersville, Ill., 2,108. 4, Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 2,105. 5, Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 2,102. 6, Mike Reasoner, Hazlet, N.J., 2,093. 7, Stuart Williams, Phoenix, 2,090. 8, Tyler James, Delton, Fla., 2,084. 9, Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., 2,069. 10, Chris Bardol, Brockport, N.Y., 2,065.

Team All-Events

(Combined all-events totals of all five team members)

1, Team NABR (Adam Barta, Anthony Pepe, Scott Pohl, Michael Rose Jr., Brian Waliczek), Fairport, N.Y., 9,957. 2, Rose Bowl Lanes, Rochester, N.Y., 9,867. 3, Turbo Grips 3, Chesterfield, Mich., 9,833. 4, Bowlers Connection 1, Carpentersville, Ill., 9,813. 5, Vanilla Salsa, Roseville, Calif., 9,743. 6, BowlU 1, Lockport, N.Y., 9,710. 7, BowlU 2, Blasdell, N.Y., 9,692. 8, A&M Affiliates 1, Minneapolis, 9,646. 9, BuddiesProShop.com 2, Naugatuck, Conn., 9,638. 10, Lakeview Lanes, Baldwinsville, N.Y., 9,635.

2017 USBC Open Championships – Standard Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 901-1,045)

1, Minnesota Select Sires 1 (Arvid Strande, Carl Krause, Paul Buendiger, Scott Molnar, Andrew Kasten), Fergus, Minn., 2,922. 2, Chris’ Boys, Livingston, Mont., 2,778. 3, C.G. Misfits, Casa Grande, Ariz., 2,771. 4, General Distributors 2, Beavercreek, Ore., 2,748. 5, Scotty’s 3, Alexandria, Minn., 2,738. 6(tie), Aztec 4, Lacey, Wash., and Invazn, Columbia, Mo., 2,729. 8, Specialty Paint & Design, Billings, Mont., 2,719. 9, Rimmy’s Pro Shop 2, Oak Lawn, Ill., 2,709. 10, P3TI No. 2, Reno, Nev., 2,699.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 361-418)

1, Stuart Sheck, Germantown, Md./Robert Tonelli, Henderson, Nev., 1,236. 2, Timothy Larke, Royal Oak, Mich./Rick Larke, Lake Orion, Mich., 1,224. 3, Cole Schroyer, Canyon, Texas/Brandon Simmons, Amarillo, Texas, 1,214. 4, Douglas Turney/Brennan Nett, Kiel, Wis., 1,201. 5, Kaitlyn Schroyer, Stanton, Texas/Matthew Hoffman, Richmond, Texas, 1,198. 6, Thomas Fredrick/Mark Mallow, Watertown, Wis., 1,192. 7, Ramon Pagan/Raymond Haran, Chicago, 1,191. 8, Nicholas Frederick, Commerce, Mich./Zane Hollander, Las Vegas, 1,190. 9, Danny Smart, Shreveport, La./Jim Daubenheyer, Valparaiso, Ind., 1,188. 10, Debra Barmore, Omaha, Neb./Tim Knightlinger, West Des Moines, Iowa, 1,187.

Singles

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Charlie Theobald, Minot, N.D., 696. 2(tie), Rusty Johnston, Austin, Texas, and Scott Williams, Aberdeen, Md., 681. 4, Nolen Fisher, Caldwell, Idaho, 677. 5, Larry Neb, Loveland, Colo., 674. 6, James King, Edmonds, Wash., 673. 7, Earl Bowe, Bahamas, 667. 8, Brennan Nett, Kiel, Wis., 665. 9, Jonathon Berg, Bismarck, N.D., 663. 10, Mark Schenking, Uncasville, Conn., 659.

All-Events

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Rusty Johnston, Austin, Texas, 1,915. 2, Brennan Nett, Kiel, Wis., 1,865. 3, Larry Keel, Huntsville, Ala., 1,831. 4, Nolen Fisher, Caldwell, Idaho, 1,829. 5, Stephanie Sanders, Bakersfield, Calif., 1,826. 6, Timothy Hagar, Celina, Ohio, 1,809. 7, Mike Thielen, Eagle Grove, Iowa, 1,801. 8, Michael Kay, Bolingbrook, Ill., 1,799. 9(tie), David Miller, Menomonie, Wis., and Stanley Chambliss, Opelousas, La., 1,795.

2017 USBC Open Championships – Classified Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 900 and below)

1, Scotty’s 8 (Chad Brandt, Ryan Dew, Bruce Corneliusen, Zach Hedine, Alan Iverson), Alexandria, Minn., 2,569. 2, Dusty’s Floor Covering, Twin Valley, Minn., 2,487. 3, Spray And Pray, Los Angeles, 2,486. 4, The Misfits No. 2, Maryville, Ill., 2,471. 5, Brant Construction, Spirit Lake, Iowa, 2,462. 6, WA Bowlers 7, Renton, Wash., 2,459. 7, Kutztown Fire 1, Kutztown, Pa., 2,456. 8, Decorah Auto Center, Calmar, Iowa, 2,437. 9, Wags N Whiskers, Livingston, Mont., 2,436. 10, TNBA OSNM 1, South Holland, Ill., 2,426.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 360 and below)

1, Ashley Olriksen, Brooklyn Park, Minn./Bud Olriksen, Las Vegas, 1,105. 2(tie), Aaron Hagen/Brody Hagen, Benson, Minn., and Mark Nelson, Clitherall, Minn./Lynn Good, Battle Lake, Minn., 1,102. 4, Carol Cooper/Janeen Keywood, Pensacola, Fla., 1,099. 5, Cari Wiest/Larry Wald, Wishek, N.D., 1,091. 6. Dalton Mortenson/Jessica Mortenson, Moorhead, Minn., 1,083. 7(tie), Fannie Patterson, Clymer, Pa./Sarah Plecker, Hummelstown, Pa., and Leilani Basinger/Jonathan Greer, Riverside, Calif., 1,069. 9, Joshua Wolfe/Josh Clark, Amity, Ore., 1,065. 10, Cameron Simmonds, DeGraff, Minn./Allen Jackson, Belle Plaine, Minn., 1,064.

Singles

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Robert Linder, Henderson, Colo., 634. 2, Nick Stenberg, Big Timber, Mont., 621. 3, Michael Tengan, Hilo, Hawaii, 607. 4, Gary Pettway, Sweetwater, Tenn., 598. 5, Melvin Reynolds, North Ridgeville, Ohio, 596. 6, Rory Hanlon, Las Vegas, 592. 7, Efrain Rodriguez, New York, N.Y., 590. 8, James Lee, North Platte, Neb., 589. 9, Patrick Fitzgibbons, Lafayette, La., 588. 10(tie), Gregory Lancaster, Port Orchard, Wash., and Tonja Lindbo, Bremerton, Wash., 587.

All-Events

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Nick Stenberg, Big Timber, Mont., 1,733. 2, Gary Pettway, Sweetwater, Tenn., 1,704. 3, Matt Buchholz, Ellensburg, Wash., 1,693. 4, Cody Maier, Spring Creek, Nev., 1,686. 5, Susan Elliott, Warren, Mich., 1,664. 6, Phuoc Tran, West Covina, Calif., 1,661. 7, Robert Beaty, Houston, 1,658. 8, Tina Wetzel, Elk Grove, Calif., 1,646. 9, Joel Willis, LaPlata, Md., 1,640. 10, Efrain Rodriguez, New York, N.Y., 1,636.