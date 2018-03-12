Field determined for 2018 Intercollegiate Team Championships

The teams that will compete for the Kerm Helmer Cup at the 2018were determined at four sectional qualifiers this weekend.

The 16 women’s and 16 men’s teams will travel to Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, Nebraska, from April 19-21 in hopes of claiming the coveted title in their respective division at the pinnacle event of the United States Bowling Congress Collegiate season.

Both the women’s and men’s finals will be taped for broadcast and televised on CBS Sports Network in May.

Click here for full standings and livestream links.

The teams advancing to the ITC were determined through four sectionals across the country – Stratford, New Jersey; Smyrna, Tennessee; Fairview Heights, Illinois; and Dallas – with the top four teams in each division earning spots in Lincoln.

Each sectional consisted of 64 Baker games over two days, with total pinfall determining the top four in each division.

In Stratford, the Sacred Heart women reclaimed the overall lead in the final game, firing a 233 to finish at the top of the standings with a 12,779 total. Delaware State finished second with 12,735, Notre Dame-Ohio was third with 12,560 and Schenectady CCC earned its first trip to the ITC with a fourth-place finish (12,267).

The William Paterson men nearly led from wire-to-wire in Stratford, finishing with 13,482.1!Webber International (13,243), Notre Dame-Ohio (12,474) and Morehead State (12,385) also advanced.

The St. Francis-Illinois women rolled in Smyrna, posting a 12,605 total to pace the field. Savannah College of Art and Design-Savannah (12,485), Maryland Eastern Shore (12,280) and first-time ITC qualifier Alabama-Birmingham (12,214) also will be heading to Lincoln.

The Robert Morris-Illinois men cruised to a 900-pin victory in Smyrna, finishing with a 13,413 total. St. Francis-Illinois (12,513) and Savannah College of Art and Design-Savannah (12,464) will make their ITC debuts after finishing second and fourth, respectively, while Wisconsin-Whitewater (12,469) made a furious run in the final 16 games to make up a nearly 300-pin deficit and jump from seventh to third in the standings.

In Fairview Heights, the Lindenwood women earned the top spot with a 13,424 total. Grand View was second with 13,061, while Stephen F. Austin (13,055) and St. Ambrose (12,798) claimed the final two spots.

The Calumet men earned their 12th consecutive trip to the ITC after posting the top score in Fairview Heights (13,259). Arizona State (13,182), Lindenwood (13,132) and St. Ambrose (13,012) will join Calumet at Sun Valley Lanes.

The Wichita State women successfully defended their sectional title in Dallas, claiming the victory with a 12,435 total. Defending ITC champion McKendree finished second with 12,175, while Newman (12,040) and William Penn (11,758) rounded out the field from Dallas.

McKendree claimed the men’s title in Dallas, earning the top spot with 13,118. Midland (12,693), Wichita State (12,634) and William Penn (12,350) also advanced.

The weekend also included qualifying for the Intercollegiate Singles Championships, and the top individual performers Friday at each sectional also qualified for a trip to Lincoln and will have the opportunity to claim a national title at the ISC, which will be held at Sun Valley Lanes on April 17-18.

The ISC field will include 24 men and 24 women, and the finals of the ISC will be taped April 21 for broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

