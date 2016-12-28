Field set for 10th European Bowling Tour Masters 2017

The 10th European Bowling Tour Masters 2017
will be held on Monday May 29 at Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark, immediately following the Kegel Aalborg International 2017, an EBT bronze level tournament, which will run from May 23-28 in the same bowling center.
The 2016 European Bowling Tour consisteded of 16 tournaments in 11 countries featuring three “platinum” events, three “gold”, four “silver” and six “satellite” events.
The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event received ranking points. Those points were tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 12 men and top 12 women, who will be eligible to compete in the EBT Masters 2017.
EBT 2016 – Top 12 women
1. Laura Beuthner (right), Germany
2. Jenny Wegner, Sweden
3. Ida Andersson, Sweden
4. Sin Li Jane, Malaysia
5. Joline Persson Planefors, Sweden
6. Maxime de Rooij, Germany
7. Danielle McEwan, United States
8. Britt Brøndsted, Denmark
9. Mika Guldbäk, Denmark
10. Diana Zavjalova, Latvia
11. Vanessa Timter, Germany
12. Martina Schütz, Germany
Reserves:
13. Bernice Lim, Singapore
14. Birgit Pöppler, Germany
15. Jasmine Yeong Nathan, Singapore
16. Hui-Fen New, Singapore
EBT 2016 – Top 12 men
1. Richard Teece (right), England
2. Jesper Svensson, Sweden
3. Osku Palermaa, Finland
4. Martin Larsen, Sweden
5. Dominic Barrett, England
6. Pontus Andersson, Sweden
7. Daniel Fransson, Sweden
8. Thomas Larsen, Denmark
9. Paul Moor, England
10. Mik Stampe, Denmark
11. Parker Bohn III, United States
12. Markus Jansson, Sweden
Reserves:
13. Tommy Jones, United States
14. Stuart Williams, England
15. Christopher Sloan, Ireland
16. Jeroen van Geel, The Netherlands
