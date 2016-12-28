Field set for 10th European Bowling Tour Masters 2017

Thewill be held on Monday May 29 at Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark, immediately following the Kegel Aalborg International 2017, an EBT bronze level tournament, which will run from May 23-28 in the same bowling center.

The 2016 European Bowling Tour consisteded of 16 tournaments in 11 countries featuring three “platinum” events, three “gold”, four “silver” and six “satellite” events.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event received ranking points. Those points were tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 12 men and top 12 women, who will be eligible to compete in the EBT Masters 2017.

EBT 2016 – Top 12 women

1. Laura Beuthner (right), Germany

2. Jenny Wegner, Sweden

3. Ida Andersson, Sweden

4. Sin Li Jane, Malaysia

5. Joline Persson Planefors, Sweden

6. Maxime de Rooij, Germany

7. Danielle McEwan, United States

8. Britt Brøndsted, Denmark

9. Mika Guldbäk, Denmark

10. Diana Zavjalova, Latvia

11. Vanessa Timter, Germany

12. Martina Schütz, Germany

Reserves:

13. Bernice Lim, Singapore

14. Birgit Pöppler, Germany

15. Jasmine Yeong Nathan, Singapore

16. Hui-Fen New, Singapore

EBT 2016 – Top 12 men

1. Richard Teece (right), England

2. Jesper Svensson, Sweden

3. Osku Palermaa, Finland

4. Martin Larsen, Sweden

5. Dominic Barrett, England

6. Pontus Andersson, Sweden

7. Daniel Fransson, Sweden

8. Thomas Larsen, Denmark

9. Paul Moor, England

10. Mik Stampe, Denmark

11. Parker Bohn III, United States

12. Markus Jansson, Sweden

Reserves:

13. Tommy Jones, United States

14. Stuart Williams, England

15. Christopher Sloan, Ireland

16. Jeroen van Geel, The Netherlands

Related Articles

2016 EBT Point Rankings by Bowlingdigital – Men and Women