Field set for 2018 Intercollegiate Singles Championships

The 48 players advancing to thewere determined Friday through four qualifying events held throughout the United States.

The 2018 ISC field will feature 24 men and 24 women competing for individual national titles April 17-18 at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, Nebraska. Both the men’s and women’s finals will be taped April 21 for broadcast on CBS Sports Network and begin to air in late April.

At each of the four sectionals Friday, participants bowled six games, with the top four men and top four women guaranteed to advance. The eight additional men and eight additional women who advanced were determined based on the number of entries at each sectional.

For the complete ISC Sectional results, click here.

Webber International’s Matt Russo led the men’s qualifying in Stratford, New Jersey, posting a 1,381 total. Joining Russo from Stratford are Thomas Wisnewski of Stevens Institute; Andrew Dekowski of William Paterson; Michael Ruben of SUNY-Stony Brook; Adam Glickman of Webber; Matthew Miller of Concordia; and Evan Baranecky of Webber.

Fairleigh Dickinson’s Amanda Chrzanowksi rolled games of 233 and 238 to jump from 11th place to the lead with a 1,288 total. The other advancers from Stratford are Alexis Neuer of Delaware State; Makayla Lancioni of Concordia; Laura Branch of Rochester Institute of Technology; Jacqueline Evans of Monmouth; Jenna Harrington of Franklin Pierce; and Emma Catone of St. Francis-New York.

Bryan Bourget of Robert Morris-Illinois earned the top spot in the men’s field in Smyrna, Tennessee, pacing the way with a 1,376 total. The other players joining the 2018 ISC field from Smyrna are David Eggert and Chris Wiley of Wisconsin-Whitewater; Hunter Kempton of Lincoln Memorial; Chase Benites and Kenny Ryan of Robert Morris-Illinois; and Brandon Magennis of Martin Methodist.

Kristin Quah of Vanderbilt posted the top score in the women’s division in Smyrna, rolling a 1,341 block. Quah will be joined in Lincoln by Taylor Davis of Arkansas State; Ashley Saville of Belmont Abbey; Veronica Cepeda of Savannah College of Art and Design-Savannah; Haley Richard of Arkansas State; and Arianna Campbell of Emmanuel.

The men’s sectional in Fairview Heights, Illinois, was led by Calumet’s Tyler James, who posted a 1,358 total. Lindenwood’s Michael Coffey, a semifinalist at the 2017 ISC, also advanced and is joined by Tommy Tkacz of Vincennes; Roger Harford of Waldorf; Jordan Shepherd of Marian; and Jeff Holden of Calumet.

Stephen F. Austin’s Stephanie Schwartz will return to the ISC for the third consecutive year after posting the highest six-game block of all competitors Friday, rolling a 299 game on her way to a 1,453 total in Fairview Heights, a 242.16 average. Schwartz has advanced to the semifinals in each of the past two seasons.

Joining Schwartz from Fairview Heights are Cassidy Courey of Mount Mercy; Julia Bond of Nebraska; Crystal Land of Campbellsville; Shelly Goodwin of Lindenwood; Kelly Belzeski of Nebraska; and Amanda Garavet of Lindenwood.

Three of the four qualifiers from the men’s field in Dallas were from Wichita State, including tournament leader and 2017 Intercollegiate Team Championships Most Valuable Player Wesley Low Jr. (1,353). The other qualifiers from Dallas are Charlie Reid of McKendree; and Cortez Schenck and Joseph Grondin of Wichita State.

Newman’s Ashton Anderson rolled a 300 game on her way to the top spot in the Dallas sectional, finishing with a 1,258 total. She is joined from Dallas by Kristen Machacek of Newman; Kaitlyn Rudy of Wichita State; and Abigail Goldsberry of Iowa Central CC.

Defending ISC champion Sydney Brummett of Wichita State will not defend her title after finishing in 16th place in Dallas.

Sectional competition for the rest of the weekend now will focus on team play. The ITC qualifying events will take place Saturday and Sunday.

Total pinfall for 64 Baker games will determine the top four men’s and top four women’s teams from each site that will advance to the ITC, also taking place at Lincoln’s Sun Valley Lanes from April 19-21.

