Field set for single-elimination match play at Samho Korea Cup

The 64 players that will bowl for the title and the 40 million won (approx. $35,250) top prize at the Samho Korea Cup were determined Tuesday at Big Bowl bowling center in Suwon, South Korea.
Divided into four squads, the 256 players bowled 12 games of qualifying before the cut to the top 16, who advanced to Wednesday’s single-elimination match play in best-of-three games format.
The lanes only were oiled twice each day, with all competitors getting the chance to experience two phases of the pattern – fresh and burn – with six games being bowled each day.
Jeong Taehwa (left) of the Korea Professional Bowling Association added 1462 on the burn to the 1458 on fresh oil to win squad A with 2920 total and an average of 243.30 for 12 games.
PWBA champion Sin Li Jane (right) of Malaysia, who led after the first block with 1552, had 1352 today to finish in second place with 2904, including eight games handicap each game. Third place belonged to KPBA’s women’s pro Choi Hyunsook with 2864.
Esther Cheah (left) of Malaysia used the highest series of 1471, including handicap, to leap from 25th to seventh place with 2798. Kim Jungsoo, KPBA, took the 16th and last spot to advance with 2684 (223.70 average).
2011 Korea Cup champion Tommy Jones (right), United States, led the 64 bowlers of squad B on both qualifying days. The 18-time PBA champion had 1462 on burn and 1492 on fresh to win the squad with 2954 and the field-best 246.17 average.
Shota Kawazoe (left) of Japan, a three-time Triple Crown winner of the Japan Professional Bowling Association, was second with 2898, with fellow JPBA member Yuya Kato in third place with 2876, including a 1491 series today.
KPBA’s Kim Daehyun rolled the fifth 300 game of the tournament in game four to finish qualifying in seventh place with 2770. 16th place went to amateur Lee Seongkyun of Korea with 2711 (225.92 average).
Ryuichi Kobayashi, who had the field-best 1596 series yesterday on fresh oil, remained atop the leaderboard in squad C, despite a 1318 series on the burn. Kobayashi totaled 2914, an average of 242.83, to maintain a 25-pin lead over PBA champion Tom Daugherty (right), USA, who was in second place with 2889.
Martin Larsen (left) of Sweden leaped three spots into third place with 1394 and 2802 total, while Kwak Miyoung, KPBA, took 16th place with 2654 (213.17).
Hiroyuki Kuretake, JPBA, who led squad D after the first block with 1440, improved by 52 pins on fresh oil to hold on to the lead with 2932 total and an average of 244.33.
Starting the day in eighth place with 1401, Jung Seungju rolled games of 194, 204, 300, 248, 221 and 300 to jump into second place with 1467 and 2868 total. Jung’s second perfecto in game six brought the number of perfect games in this tournament to nine.
Choi Jongin was 18 pins back in third place with 2850. Mun Byungryul took 16th place with 2693 (224.42). Lee Kukhyun and Choi Wonyoung (all KPBA) also achieved perfection in the second block but missed the cut to the top 16 in 17th and 20th place with 2663 and 2653, respectively.
Match play starts Wednesday at 11 a.m. local time with the Round of 64.
The 19th Samho Korea Cup is the biggest annual international bowling tournament in South Korea and will be held September 16-21 at 34-lane Big Bowl in Suwon.
240 professionals and 16 amateur qualifiers compete for total prize money of 150 million Korean Republic Won (KRW) or roughly US$132,000 with 40 million won ($35,250) going to the winner, 20 million won to the runner-up and 12 million and 7 million won to the third and fourth place finishers, respectively. Low to cash is 64th place worth 700.000 won ($617).
The field was split into four squads to bowl two six-game blocks of qualifying over two days with the top 16 from each squad advancing to Wednesday’s single-elimination match play in best-of-three games format.
The field is cut to 32, 16, 8 and then four players who determine the champion in Thursday’s TV eliminator-format finals featuring three one-game rounds. All four players bowl the opening game, with the lowest-scoring player being eliminated. In the two rounds to follow, the same “low man out” format applies.
A3 Choi Hyunsook, KPBA-F vs. B14 Kim Kowoon, KPBA
B11 Daisuke Kida, JPBA vs. A6 Junichi Yajima, JPBA
A7 Eshter Cheah, Malaysia vs. B10 Naoharu Yamakawa, JPBA
B15 Lee Jaedeok, KPBA vs. A2 Sin Li Jane, Malaysia
A4 Akihiro Miura, JPBA vs. B13 Hyeong Kyoo Yang, JPBA
B12 Shinichiro Tamai, JPBA vs. A5 Yu Jaeho, KPBA
A8 Lee Myunghoon, KPBA vs. B9 Dave Symes, AMA
B16 Lee Seongkyun, AMA vs. A1 Jeong Taehwa, KPBA
B1 Tommy Jones, PBA vs. A16 Kim Jungsoo, KPBA
A9 Kamron Doyle, PBA vs. B8 Jung Kwanghee, KPBA
B5 Kim Younghwan, KPBA vs. A12 Anthony Simonsen, PBA
A13 Kim Hyungjun, KPBA vs. B4 Jason Belmonte, PBA
B2 Shota Kawazoe, JPBA vs. A15 Hwang Yuha, KPBA
A10 Ahn Junsang, KPBA vs. B7 Kim Daehyun, KPBA
B6 Andrew Anderson, PBA vs. A11 Hiroki Takada, JPBA
A14 Syaidatul Afifah, Malaysia vs. B3 Yuya Kato, JPBA
C3 Martin Larsen, PBA vs. D14 Noh Donghyun, KPBA
D11 Ham Jungwoo, AMA vs. C6 Joo Eunsoo, KPBA
C7 Kong Byunghee, KPBA vs. D10 Hwang Moonjung, KPBA-F
D15 Lee Seungseop, KPBA vs. C2 Tom Daugherty, PBA
C4 Park Sang pil, KPBA vs. D13 Sho Katsumata, JPBA
D12 Park Jinhee, KPBA-F vs. C5 Hong Seongho, KPBA
C8 Jo Sooyoung, KPBA vs. D9 Hong Seongjoo, KPBA
D16 Mun Byungryul, KPBA vs. C1 Ryuichi Kobayashi, JPBA
D1 Hiroyuki Kuretake, JPBA vs. C16 Kwak miyoung, KPBA-F
C9 Siti Safiyah, Malaysia vs. D8 Kazuaki Watanabe, JPBA
D5 Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia vs. C12 Jang Heewoong, KPBA
C13 Lee Jaewoon, KPBA vs. D4 Park Bongju, KPBA
D2 Jung Seungju, KPBA vs. C15 Brian Greenwood, JPBA
C10 Kim Taeil, KPBA vs. D7 Chris Barnes, PBA
D6 Daria Pajak, PBA vs. C11 Jason Sterner, PBA
C14 Osku Palermaa, PBA vs. D3 Choi Jongin, KPBA
19th Samho Korea Cup 2017 – Squad A after 12 games
Top 16 advance to match play; women receive eight pins handicap per game.
Pos
Player
Division
Hc
Block 1
G7
G8
G9
G10
G11
G12
Block 2
Total
Avg.
1.
Jeong Taehwa
KPBA
1458
265
208
268
257
247
217
1462
2920
243.30
2.
Sin Li Jane
Malaysia
8
1552
238
191
205
233
205
232
1352
2904
234.00
3.
Choi Hyunsook
KPBA
8
1450
249
267
258
206
175
211
1414
2864
230.70
4.
Akihiro Miura
JPBA
1529
204
249
173
191
235
246
1298
2827
235.60
5.
Yu Jaeho
KPBA
1421
298
168
268
210
200
248
1392
2813
234.40
6.
Junichi Yajima
JPBA
1399
228
229
258
244
245
203
1407
2806
233.80
7.
Esther Cheah
Malaysia
8
1327
244
233
245
233
220
248
1471
2798
225.20
8.
Lee Myunghoon
KPBA
1420
223
258
246
231
234
184
1376
2796
233.00
9.
Kamron Doyle
PBA
1325
245
279
256
248
224
210
1462
2787
232.30
10.
Ahn Junsang
KPBA
1430
247
269
201
175
240
199
1331
2761
230.10
11.
Hiroki Takada
JPBA
1403
212
236
214
220
245
227
1354
2757
229.80
12.
Anthony Simonsen
PBA
1449
219
226
186
222
235
218
1306
2755
229.60
13.
Kim Hyungjun
KPBA
1412
230
200
256
247
179
215
1327
2739
228.30
14.
Syaidatul Afifah
Malaysia
8
1387
228
219
191
233
223
193
1335
2722
218.80
15.
Hwang Yuha
KPBA
1262
205
268
244
258
243
239
1457
2719
226.60
16.
Kim Jungsoo
KPBA
1298
247
214
214
227
215
269
1386
2684
223.70
17.
Kim Youngkwan
KPBA
1302
216
236
233
245
224
221
1375
2677
223.10
18.
Yoon Youngjun
KPBA
1334
241
255
187
191
254
208
1336
2670
222.50
19.
Joji Takabuchi
JPBA
1354
215
247
201
193
226
230
1312
2666
222.20
20.
Takashi Ishibashi
JPBA
1305
178
213
257
234
249
227
1358
2663
221.90
21.
Yu Hyeryeon
KPBA
8
1313
177
200
246
214
224
236
1345
2658
213.50
22.
Park Jeongsu
KPBA
1288
178
207
279
252
225
222
1363
2651
220.90
23.
Jeon Sucheol
KPBA
1330
232
206
242
236
210
190
1316
2646
220.50
24.
Diana Zavjalova
PBA
8
1257
205
235
268
195
234
185
1370
2627
210.90
25.
Rhino Page
PBA
1307
247
202
191
211
258
204
1313
2620
218.30
26.
Park Youngsoo
KPBA
1353
233
216
192
191
215
219
1266
2619
218.30
27.
Toshifumi Kojima
JPBA
1305
239
170
243
203
223
231
1309
2614
217.80
28.
Choi Hyunhee
KPBA
8
1339
218
223
215
169
188
213
1274
2613
209.80
29.
Park Sooyoung
KPBA
1335
238
209
197
234
205
186
1269
2604
217.00
30.
Yoon Yeojin
KPBA
1295
163
248
215
232
235
214
1307
2602
216.80
(tie)
Han Sol
KPBA
8
1282
258
236
205
204
191
178
1320
2602
208.80
32.
Woo Jeongyong
AMA
1329
212
201
229
215
200
214
1271
2600
216.70
33.
Kim Sewon
KPBA
1373
203
246
191
185
224
148
1197
2570
214.20
34.
Jeon Seonghwa
KPBA
8
1316
216
213
228
178
184
179
1246
2562
205.50
35.
Choi Kihoon
KPBA
1193
215
288
199
235
224
199
1360
2553
212.80
36.
Oh Kyuseok
KPBA
1299
220
208
191
228
203
202
1252
2551
212.60
(tie)
Kim Youngmok
KPBA
1353
176
204
216
217
214
171
1198
2551
212.60
38.
Chae Junhee
KPBA
1261
172
235
245
205
224
205
1286
2547
212.30
39.
Kim Eunok
KPBA
8
1259
205
223
201
207
194
205
1283
2542
203.80
40.
Kim Hakhyun
KPBA
1328
202
191
212
204
189
204
1202
2530
210.80
41.
Seo Yongwon
AMA
1316
202
173
190
223
277
145
1210
2526
210.50
42.
Kim Sooyong
KPBA
1163
235
235
234
234
223
199
1360
2523
210.30
43.
Jeong Subin
KPBA
8
1330
234
160
159
201
155
235
1192
2522
202.20
44.
Lee Sangin
KPBA
1277
197
191
220
197
181
254
1240
2517
209.80
45.
Jeong Jongkuk
KPBA
1247
215
204
190
233
248
177
1267
2514
209.50
46.
Kwon Yong jun
KPBA
1286
172
219
194
192
214
235
1226
2512
209.30
47.
Ryu Yongsoo
KPBA
1214
191
244
186
218
219
209
1267
2481
206.80
48.
Kim Youngtae
KPBA
1239
202
226
178
214
188
227
1235
2474
206.20
49.
Kim Geumseok
KPBA
1343
170
180
178
234
179
180
1121
2464
205.30
50.
Yang Gongmo
KPBA
1253
181
194
208
203
212
212
1210
2463
205.30
51.
Lee Kiseong
KPBA
1268
170
234
224
214
196
148
1186
2454
204.50
52.
Tsubasa Bessho
JPBA
1209
174
180
228
227
188
244
1241
2450
204.20
53.
Park Jongsoo
KPBA
1215
180
214
213
224
221
178
1230
2445
203.80
54.
Tatsuya Suzuki
JPBA
1239
236
209
175
258
162
142
1182
2421
201.80
(tie)
Lee Hangki
KPBA
1308
179
160
176
138
222
238
1113
2421
201.80
56.
Lee Kwanyoung
KPBA
1278
181
182
173
190
234
162
1122
2400
200.00
57.
Lee Yongwoo
KPBA
1209
199
224
156
177
179
225
1160
2369
197.40
58.
Lee Eunkang
KPBA
1220
182
210
181
185
191
192
1141
2361
196.80
(tie)
Kim Jeonghwan
KPBA
1153
217
219
235
202
177
158
1208
2361
196.80
60.
Yoon Youngchan
KPBA
1118
226
168
192
187
208
238
1219
2337
194.80
61.
Kim Heemun
KPBA
1124
234
181
196
161
221
202
1195
2319
193.30
62.
Kim Soonpil
KPBA
1121
191
232
243
179
166
179
1190
2311
192.60
63.
Eom Junseong
KPBA
1087
183
234
151
208
224
170
1170
2257
188.10
64.
Lee Jihoon
KPBA
1060
197
150
151
141
199
182
1020
2080
173.30
300 games (1) – Sin Li Jane.
19th Samho Korea Cup 2017 – Squad B after 12 games
Top 16 advance to match play; women receive eight pins handicap per game.
Pos
Player
Division
Hc
Block 1
G7
G8
G9
G10
G11
G12
Block 2
Total
Avg.
1.
Tommy Jones
PBA
1462
246
267
260
215
279
225
1492
2954
246.17
2.
Shota Kawazoe
JPBA
1439
250
231
249
238
279
212
1459
2898
241.50
3.
Yuya Kato
JPBA
1385
279
195
248
278
232
259
1491
2876
239.67
4.
Jason Belmonte
PBA
1439
185
239
243
231
228
289
1415
2854
237.83
5.
Kim Younghwan
KPBA
1415
258
241
216
259
214
226
1414
2829
235.75
6.
Andrew Anderson
PBA
1309
209
236
247
279
216
279
1466
2775
231.25
7.
Kim Daehyun
KPBA
1306
222
212
258
300
269
203
1464
2770
230.83
8.
Jung Kwanghee
KPBA
1390
210
199
259
236
227
248
1379
2769
230.75
9.
Dave Symes
AMA
1364
257
200
257
238
215
227
1394
2758
229.83
10.
Naoharu Yamakawa
JPBA
1409
187
207
245
252
258
193
1342
2751
229.25
11.
Daisuke Kida
JPBA
1411
208
212
254
178
196
268
1316
2727
227.25
12.
Shinichiro Tamai
JPBA
1330
279
178
203
222
240
269
1391
2721
226.75
(tie)
Hyeong Kyoo Yang
JPBA
1387
243
181
201
206
245
258
1334
2721
226.75
14.
Kim Kowoon
KPBA
1432
259
200
257
215
175
180
1286
2718
226.50
15.
Lee Jaedeok
KPBA
1370
222
193
255
214
202
257
1343
2713
226.08
16.
Lee Seongkyun
AMA
1314
258
246
214
244
199
236
1397
2711
225.92
17.
Park Kyuyoung
AMA
1245
245
182
258
263
276
234
1458
2703
225.25
18.
Lee Taehyung
KPBA
1432
227
200
187
222
214
214
1264
2696
224.67
19.
Baek Angeun
KPBA
1271
203
269
232
216
248
254
1422
2693
224.42
20.
Kim Jongwoo
KPBA
1281
230
237
278
185
238
242
1410
2691
224.25
(tie)
Kim Minwoo
KPBA
1419
204
165
201
240
247
215
1272
2691
224.25
22.
Kim Seontae
KPBA
1287
208
237
221
265
223
248
1402
2689
224.08
23.
Kim Seung in
KPBA
1427
216
158
235
257
213
176
1255
2682
223.50
(tie)
Kim Yongho
KPBA
1330
279
238
235
202
208
190
1352
2682
223.50
25.
Heo Seunghoon
KPBA
1290
233
222
217
217
279
217
1385
2675
222.92
26.
Seo Jung hwan
KPBA
1423
201
170
188
215
247
212
1233
2656
221.33
27.
Lim Hyunok
KPBA
8
1311
194
217
179
234
255
216
1343
2654
213.17
28.
Kim Jiha
KPBA
1196
270
226
213
202
279
248
1438
2634
219.50
29.
Gu Yongjin
KPBA
1263
214
214
235
231
262
213
1369
2632
219.33
30.
Choi Youngmi
KPBA
8
1324
246
204
207
192
182
215
1294
2618
210.17
31.
Lee Seunghan
KPBA
1244
199
245
244
246
201
233
1368
2612
217.67
32.
Yuya Watanabe
JPBA
1318
172
214
216
212
214
264
1292
2610
217.50
33.
Sin Haejin
KPBA
1211
210
289
243
225
202
226
1395
2606
217.17
34.
Lee Heesang
KPBA
1295
269
224
225
193
218
180
1309
2604
217.00
35.
Park Younghee
KPBA
8
1280
237
237
225
239
156
179
1321
2601
208.75
36.
Park Kwangmyung
KPBA
1282
204
215
238
180
239
231
1307
2589
215.75
37.
Jeong Hojeong
KPBA
8
1342
237
202
181
206
217
152
1243
2585
207.42
38.
Kwon Jihoon
KPBA
1273
245
232
201
204
232
196
1310
2583
215.25
39.
Park Seonhwa
KPBA
8
1334
193
254
181
154
213
204
1247
2581
207.08
40.
Seo Junhyung
KPBA
1360
255
165
185
235
180
197
1217
2577
214.75
41.
Masanori Satoh
JPBA
1281
225
242
209
191
236
192
1295
2576
214.67
42.
Park Keunsaem
KPBA
1211
191
248
274
247
206
195
1361
2572
214.33
43.
Jo Bunsoon
KPBA
8
1279
175
199
233
214
204
214
1287
2566
205.83
44.
Park Sangyong
KPBA
1190
215
227
223
222
232
192
1311
2501
208.42
45.
Tomohiro Kajita
JPBA
1264
170
192
171
231
249
211
1224
2488
207.33
46.
Kim Taehyung
KPBA
1187
227
207
212
259
170
216
1291
2478
206.50
47.
Kim Byungjoon
KPBA
1138
227
248
196
225
171
266
1333
2471
205.92
48.
Kim Taehoon
KPBA
1198
201
257
203
209
213
179
1262
2460
205.00
49.
Kang Seongyu
KPBA
1205
227
193
197
193
204
227
1241
2446
203.83
50.
Jeong Donggeun
AMA
1172
254
254
177
206
192
187
1270
2442
203.50
51.
Lim Seungwon
KPBA
1164
212
192
204
236
249
184
1277
2441
203.42
52.
Kim Ryunghee
KPBA
8
1194
224
205
182
182
194
197
1232
2426
194.17
53.
Gu Hyunmo
KPBA
1215
176
214
214
161
191
254
1210
2425
202.08
54.
Cui Jie
China
1203
204
222
238
168
205
176
1213
2416
201.33
55.
Yasuo Tanaka
JPBA
1294
201
178
164
169
211
198
1121
2415
201.25
56.
Park Yikwon
KPBA
1184
191
222
171
225
182
238
1229
2413
201.08
57.
Baek Seongman
KPBA
1170
268
198
190
200
189
186
1231
2401
200.08
58.
Jeong Heesu
KPBA
1201
201
232
205
213
180
166
1197
2398
199.83
59.
Lim Seonghoon
KPBA
1057
227
222
177
201
277
223
1327
2384
198.67
60.
Kim Hyuksu
KPBA
1104
181
208
223
204
188
234
1238
2342
195.17
61.
Kim Jeonghun
KPBA
1145
203
168
188
195
246
193
1193
2338
194.83
62.
Byun Yongsam
KPBA
1051
184
244
233
246
216
162
1285
2336
194.67
63.
Shi Tianchen
China
1086
202
190
224
213
153
196
1178
2264
188.67
64.
Kim Taejin
KPBA
1098
160
182
200
170
213
188
1113
2211
184.25
300 games (1) – Kim Daehyun.
19th Samho Korea Cup 2017 – Squad C after 12 games
Top 16 advance to match play; women receive eight pins handicap per game.
Pos
Player
Division
Hc
Block 1
G7
G8
G9
G10
G11
G12
Block 2
Total
Avg.
1.
Ryuichi Kobayashi
JPBA
1596
228
202
279
212
223
174
1318
2914
242.83
2.
Tom Daugherty
PBA
1449
248
225
269
245
226
227
1440
2889
240.75
3.
Martin Larsen
PBA
1408
225
258
234
254
206
217
1394
2802
233.50
4.
Park Sang pil
KPBA
1364
211
226
253
232
233
279
1434
2798
233.17
5.
Hong Seongho
KPBA
1387
238
220
205
220
259
268
1410
2797
233.08
6.
Joo Eunsoo
KPBA
1512
188
262
171
238
224
178
1261
2773
231.08
7.
Kong Byunghee
KPBA
1375
246
232
257
205
197
235
1372
2747
228.92
8.
Jo Sooyoung
KPBA
1326
245
190
238
236
270
236
1415
2741
228.42
9.
Siti Safiyah
Malaysia
8
1409
216
278
170
206
212
180
1310
2719
218.58
(tie)
Kim Taeil
KPBA
1392
233
220
269
190
235
180
1327
2719
226.58
11.
Jason Sterner
PBA
1442
216
237
217
226
182
189
1267
2709
225.75
12.
Jang Heewoong
KPBA
1365
246
252
247
205
198
195
1343
2708
225.67
13.
Lee Jaewoon
KPBA
1375
256
224
256
208
177
202
1323
2698
224.83
14.
Osku Palermaa
PBA
1244
257
219
230
246
220
279
1451
2695
224.58
15.
Brian Greenwood
JPBA
1369
236
235
207
217
194
236
1325
2694
224.50
16.
Kwak Miyoung
KPBA
8
1322
243
233
207
206
184
211
1332
2654
213.17
17.
Kazuhiro Nakano
JPBA
1373
267
197
212
200
193
211
1280
2653
221.08
18.
Jeon Jumchul
KPBA
1281
232
277
219
188
245
191
1352
2633
219.42
19.
Yoon Heeyeo
KPBA
8
1356
210
205
204
186
213
207
1273
2629
211.08
(tie)
Lim Sungchul
KPBA
1286
248
217
212
219
211
236
1343
2629
219.08
21.
Kwon Hyukyong
KPBA
1342
206
199
192
203
234
249
1283
2625
218.75
22.
Kim Byunghak
KPBA
1342
220
218
204
236
190
214
1282
2624
218.67
23.
Fumihiro Yoshida
JPBA
1330
224
249
227
190
200
203
1293
2623
218.58
24.
Lee Sunseop
KPBA
1250
251
215
248
243
200
212
1369
2619
218.25
25.
Kim Jihwan
KPBA
1327
249
172
215
165
218
267
1286
2613
217.75
26.
Hiroto Kimura
JPBA
1228
227
218
226
244
267
201
1383
2611
217.58
27.
Tetsuya Kobayashi
JPBA
1311
246
194
205
191
215
235
1286
2597
216.42
28.
Kim Taehoon
KPBA
1244
216
245
206
191
247
245
1350
2594
216.17
29.
Kazuhiko Matsuura
JPBA
1342
209
225
206
199
198
213
1250
2592
216.00
30.
Min Uihong
KPBA
1292
225
235
200
212
198
215
1285
2577
214.75
31.
Yang Taeseon
KPBA
1359
217
181
205
203
233
176
1215
2574
214.50
32.
Kim Youngpil
KPBA
1349
233
203
205
171
211
199
1222
2571
214.25
33.
Kwon Youngdae
KPBA
1354
204
217
235
181
190
183
1210
2564
213.67
34.
Park Kyungsin
KPBA
1260
237
233
225
245
171
180
1291
2551
212.58
35.
Kim Jinbok
KPBA
1322
213
233
222
174
189
191
1222
2544
212.00
36.
Ko Kyungyong
KPBA
1264
191
214
183
215
229
247
1279
2543
211.92
37.
Robert Lee
JPBA
1287
210
218
200
173
195
259
1255
2542
211.83
38.
Kim Youngsook
KPBA
8
1259
217
201
204
202
204
206
1282
2541
203.75
39.
Kang Wonjun
KPBA
1201
211
237
175
277
237
195
1332
2533
211.08
40.
Cherie Tan
Singapore
8
1286
189
195
171
198
223
219
1243
2529
202.75
41.
Tomokazu Harima
JPBA
1292
193
235
248
185
204
164
1229
2521
210.08
42.
Jeon Sanghoon
KPBA
1194
191
212
237
202
212
257
1311
2505
208.75
43.
Byun Yonghwan
KPBA
1269
203
201
214
192
208
216
1234
2503
208.58
44.
Jung Jaeyoung
KPBA
1292
213
183
175
195
218
205
1189
2481
206.75
45.
Ahn Hyunim
KPBA
8
1241
186
213
238
181
151
204
1221
2462
197.17
46.
Park Inyoung
KPBA
8
1152
212
230
173
180
223
222
1288
2440
195.33
47.
Hwang Yunha
AMA
1190
202
220
219
184
200
223
1248
2438
203.17
48.
Ko Youngseon
KPBA
8
1161
257
199
224
179
182
185
1274
2435
194.92
49.
Oh Jaehyuk
AMA
1262
183
189
161
194
201
236
1164
2426
202.17
50.
Kenta Morimoto
JPBA
1221
223
186
202
202
208
170
1191
2412
201.00
51.
Jeong Jinhee
KPBA
8
1162
178
206
243
202
193
179
1249
2411
192.92
52.
Kang Seungeon
KPBA
1144
209
191
237
191
258
180
1266
2410
200.83
53.
Baek Seungsik
KPBA
1249
162
167
233
199
202
185
1148
2397
199.75
54.
Motoshi Suzuki
JPBA
1163
211
246
194
185
217
175
1228
2391
199.25
55.
Park Seongjin
KPBA
1215
189
168
193
185
262
178
1175
2390
199.17
(tie)
Oh Myunghwan
KPBA
1106
189
181
249
244
194
227
1284
2390
199.17
57.
So Jungwon
KPBA
1150
258
201
199
205
180
181
1224
2374
197.83
58.
Yoo Mingon
KPBA
1222
210
178
159
189
161
215
1112
2334
194.50
59.
Kim Yuri
KPBA
8
1255
164
165
194
157
191
159
1078
2333
186.42
60.
Kang Minseok
KPBA
1032
209
222
203
221
226
206
1287
2319
193.25
61.
Park Jinwan
AMA
1221
202
185
170
190
158
163
1068
2289
190.75
62.
Han Sangbae
AMA
1126
241
191
100
0
0
0
532
1658
DNF
63.
Moon Sunghan
KPBA
1217
193
191
0
0
0
0
384
1601
DNF
64.
Choi Insoo
KPBA
1111
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1111
DNF
300 games (3) – Joo Eunsoo, Tetsuya Kobayashi and Ryuichi Kobayashi.
19th Samho Korea Cup 2017 – Squad D after 12 games
Top 16 advance to match play; women receive eight pins handicap per game.
Pos
Player
Division
Hc
Block 1
G7
G8
G9
G10
G11
G12
Block 2
Total
Avg.
1.
Hiroyuki Kuretake
JPBA
1440
247
248
247
248
266
236
1492
2932
244.33
2.
Jung Seungju
KPBA
1401
194
204
300
248
221
300
1467
2868
239.00
3.
Choi Jongin
KPBA
1425
279
207
200
268
255
216
1425
2850
237.50
4.
Park Bongju
KPBA
1368
225
267
278
227
237
195
1429
2797
233.08
5.
Shalin Zukifli
Malaysia
8
1365
228
248
248
226
210
216
1424
2789
224.42
6.
Daria Pajak
PBA
8
1414
228
221
226
188
224
237
1372
2786
224.17
7.
Chris Barnes
PBA
1333
257
222
233
206
279
236
1433
2766
230.50
8.
Kazuaki Watanabe
JPBA
1321
247
244
235
248
258
204
1436
2757
229.75
9.
Hong Seongjoo
KPBA
1305
223
257
248
257
245
213
1443
2748
229.00
10.
Hwang Moonjung
KPBA
8
1369
225
227
202
185
216
247
1350
2719
218.58
11.
Ham Jungwoo
AMA
1273
265
286
221
217
254
202
1445
2718
226.50
12.
Park Jinhee
KPBA
8
1292
224
194
268
226
222
233
1415
2707
217.58
13.
Sho Katsumata
JPBA
1418
231
206
222
204
222
199
1284
2702
225.17
14.
Noh Donghyun
KPBA
1393
246
204
188
192
279
199
1308
2701
225.08
15.
Lee Seungseop
KPBA
1355
243
226
189
231
229
222
1340
2695
224.58
16.
Mun Byungryul
KPBA
1406
196
210
217
216
226
222
1287
2693
224.42
17.
Lee Kukhyun
KPBA
1337
194
172
257
300
194
209
1326
2663
221.92
18.
Kyle Sherman
PBA
1348
192
205
206
238
258
214
1313
2661
221.75
19.
Cha Mijeong
KPBA
8
1356
258
219
177
223
187
190
1302
2658
213.50
20.
Choi Wonyoung
KPBA
1303
203
300
246
188
222
191
1350
2653
221.08
21.
Kenichi Kadokawa
JPBA
1340
218
210
227
256
201
198
1310
2650
220.83
22.
Akiyoshi Hokura
JPBA
1364
184
212
205
236
210
236
1283
2647
220.58
23.
Shin Heonjin
KPBA
1351
218
203
205
227
222
216
1291
2642
220.17
24.
Matthew Mcniel
PBA
1287
236
238
212
234
207
225
1352
2639
219.92
25.
Kim Heejun
KPBA
1428
188
179
204
248
224
158
1201
2629
219.08
26.
Kim Pyungho
AMA
1262
237
182
257
203
234
249
1362
2624
218.67
27.
Kim Hyunbum
KPBA
1345
233
224
203
206
225
187
1278
2623
218.58
28.
Heo Pilyoon
KPBA
1336
169
224
201
191
289
211
1285
2621
218.42
29.
Lim Yongbin
KPBA
1254
208
243
242
192
264
215
1364
2618
218.17
(tie)
Junya Nakamura
JPBA
1422
191
184
243
174
208
196
1196
2618
218.17
31.
Bu Namjin
KPBA
1357
184
192
211
216
188
269
1260
2617
218.08
32.
Kim Yonghan
KPBA
1330
243
201
164
206
215
254
1283
2613
217.75
33.
Nobuhito Fujii
JPBA
1292
232
192
215
234
213
233
1319
2611
217.58
34.
Mitsuhiko Maeda
JPBA
1126
279
227
287
234
256
200
1483
2609
217.42
35.
Kim Dongin
KPBA
1311
197
224
208
176
204
267
1276
2587
215.58
36.
Lee Youngjun
KPBA
1313
192
245
194
256
202
180
1269
2582
215.17
37.
Kim Jimyung
KPBA
1358
129
207
233
198
236
200
1203
2561
213.42
38.
Choi Seongwoo
AMA
1216
215
221
249
187
258
213
1343
2559
213.25
39.
Ko Myungsook
KPBA
8
1245
279
234
178
228
139
191
1297
2542
203.83
40.
Gu Inmo
KPBA
1307
225
189
182
180
194
256
1226
2533
211.08
41.
Ahn Heungsoo
KPBA
1247
216
202
182
225
238
221
1284
2531
210.92
42.
Lee Seungnam
KPBA
1236
199
192
179
207
265
247
1289
2525
210.42
43.
Min Juhyun
KPBA
1226
255
232
170
215
193
233
1298
2524
210.33
44.
Oh Juheon
KPBA
1277
202
184
233
198
230
199
1246
2523
210.25
45.
Daisuke Nakamura
JPBA
1237
199
215
239
205
225
202
1285
2522
210.17
46.
Kim Yoonho
KPBA
1264
225
189
266
185
215
176
1256
2520
210.00
(tie)
Kim Hyomi
KPBA
8
1173
237
237
184
211
233
197
1347
2520
202.00
48.
Kim Seungkon
AMA
1217
202
248
226
214
241
170
1301
2518
209.83
49.
Lee Doheon
KPBA
1321
210
208
197
149
218
214
1196
2517
209.75
50.
Kim Taegon
KPBA
1262
221
188
259
187
233
152
1240
2502
208.50
51.
Won Jonghwa
KPBA
1196
211
221
169
236
205
257
1299
2495
207.92
52.
Kim Deoksik
KPBA
1227
199
226
224
232
162
210
1253
2480
206.67
53.
Lee Seongmin
AMA
1137
235
245
231
197
199
224
1331
2468
205.67
54.
Yoo Seokjae
KPBA
1184
227
210
199
269
171
206
1282
2466
205.50
55.
Kwon Youngchun
KPBA
1177
223
213
194
191
257
175
1253
2430
202.50
56.
Park Sungmuk
KPBA
1163
202
195
222
243
181
215
1258
2421
201.75
57.
Kang Daewook
KPBA
1192
226
168
205
211
213
201
1224
2416
201.33
58.
Yoon Myunghan
KPBA
1212
211
190
152
215
151
258
1177
2389
199.08
59.
Lee Sooyoung
KPBA
1202
213
204
192
212
203
152
1176
2378
198.17
60.
Yu Changhyun
KPBA
1113
242
200
210
201
232
171
1256
2369
197.42
61.
Han Jeonghee
KPBA
8
1185
236
191
150
194
194
158
1171
2356
188.33
62.
Sin Seunghan
KPBA
1110
197
184
234
223
197
208
1243
2353
196.08
63.
Kim Jangje
KPBA
1163
223
194
160
237
162
194
1170
2333
194.42
64.
Shim Wooyoung
AMA
1007
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1007
DNF
300 games (4) – Choi Wonyoung, Lee Kukhyun and Jung Seungju (2).
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.