First-time bowler rolls perfect game at 2017 USBC Open Championships

of Austin, Texas, started his United States Bowling Congress Open Championships career with three consecutive open frames but settled in to claim a spot in the record book with a perfect game at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old right-hander (pictured above) connected on 12 consecutive strikes during the second game of his team event May 12, becoming the third bowler to achieve perfection at the 2017 tournament. He surrounded it with games of 161 and 204 for a 665 series.

Cantu felt the initial nerves many first-time participants encounter, but he stayed clean after the early miscues and developed a rhythm. Heading into the final frame of Game 2, he relied on the experiences from his four previous USBC-certified 300 games.

“Stepping up, I just told myself I needed three more and that I’ve done it before,” Cantu said. “I just needed to keep doing what I had been doing. The 10th shot was decent, but I was shaking on the 11th one. That’s always my worst shot. I was lucky to trip the 4 pin. I felt I made a really good shot on the last one, and it struck. It really felt great.”

Cantu finished his first USBC Open Championships with 535 in doubles and 500 in singles for a 1,700 all-events total.

David Watters of Billings, Montana, is the only bowler in tournament history to shoot 300 in the first game of his Open Championships career, accomplishing the feat in 2002.

Teammates celebrate milestones in Las Vegas

Twice before, USBC Hall of Famers Marvin “Bud” Stoudt (pictured above) of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and Gary Bower of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, shared the spotlight at the USBC Open Championships, winning Team All-Events titles together in 1970 and 1978.

Nearly four decades later, the two again were the center of attention on the championship lanes.

Still teammates in 2017, Stoudt stood laneside May 13 at the South Point Bowling Plaza as Bower joined him in the event’s 50-Year Club. Less than 24 hours later, Bower was among the first to congratulate Stoudt as he became the latest member of the tournament’s elite 100,000-Pin Club.

Stoudt, also a 1968 Regular Team champion, entered this year’s event, his 58th appearance, needing 1,079 pins to become the 20th bowler in 114 years of Open Championships competition to topple 100,000 pins.

The 85-year-old right-hander rolled sets of 450 in team and 482 in doubles, before opening singles with a 139 game. That left him needing just eight more pins to eclipse the mark, which he did by converting the 2-4-5 combination in the first frame of his second game of singles.

He finished his 2017 tournament campaign with a 1,463 all-events total, bringing his career pinfall to 100,384, a 192.3 average.

Bower (right), a 66-year-old right-hander, rolled sets of 559 in doubles, 540 in singles and 489 in team for a 1,598 all-events total. In 50 tournaments, he has knocked down 87,595 pins for a career average of 197.2.

Harry McCoy (left) of Ambridge, Pennsylvania, also celebrated 50 years of Open Championships participation this week and was recognized for the achievement May 15. Although he did not bowl doubles and singles, McCoy did get to spend his 80th birthday in Las Vegas.

The 2017 Open Championships kicked off Feb. 18 with 23 bowlers scheduled to celebrate 50 years of participation.

Also on May 15, George Barnes of Clarence, New York, and Bill Hohensee of Lexington, Kentucky, reached 55 years on the championship lanes.

New Standard and Classified Doubles leaders emerge

Stuart Sheck of Germantown, Maryland, and Robert Tonelli of Henderson, Nevada (right, l-r), finally had things going their way at the USBC Open Championships as they moved into the lead in Standard Doubles on May 14, while the father-daughter duo of Bud and Ashley Olriksen ended the day at the top of the Classified Doubles standings.

Sheck and Tonelli combined for games of 413, 414 and 409 at the South Point Bowling Plaza on the way to the top spot with a 1,236 total. Douglas Turney and Brennan Nett of Kiel, Wisconsin, previously held the lead with 1,201.

Tonelli, who bowled in his 41st Open Championships, led the charge with games of 213, 235 and a 182 for a 630 series, while Sheck added 200, 179 and 227 for 606.

Ashley Olriksen (pictured left), a 29-year-old right-hander from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, finished her set with games of 147, 219 and 204 for a 570 series, the second-highest set of her 10 visits to the Open Championships.

Bud (right), who made his 49th tournament appearance and is scheduled to join the event’s 50-Year Club next year in Syracuse, New York, added games of 147, 194 and 194 for a 535 series.

Brothers Aaron and Brody Hagen of Benson, Minnesota, previously shared the lead with Mark Nelson of Clitherall, Minnesota, and Lynn Good of Battle Lake, Minnesota, at 1,102.

A look ahead

USBC Hall of Famer Bill Spigner of Vernon Hills, Illinois, will become the next member of the 50-Year Club at the USBC Open Championships when he hits the lanes May 21.

Spigner was a member of the Pollard’s Bowl team of Versailles, Indiana, that claimed the 1996 Team All-Events title with a record score of 10,425. The record stands today.

For more information on the Open Championships, click here.

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 1,046 and above)

1, Team NABR (Adam Barta, Anthony Pepe, Mike Rose Jr., Scott Pohl, Brian Waliczek), Fairport, N.Y., 3,266. 2, BowlingDynamics.com, Phoenix, 3,246. 3, HoF Silver Lanes 1, New Hartford, Conn., 3,239. 4, Kruse’s Pro Shop, Fargo, N.D., 3,198. 5, TJ’s Pro Shop, Beaver Dam, Wis., 3,191. 6, Supreme Deck, Grand Haven, Mich., 3,174. 7, ND Storm, Glenburn, N.D., 3,161. 8(tie), Chet’s Crew 1, Arlington, Texas, and The Lakers 1, Brooklyn Park, Minn., 3,160. 10, Classic Lanes Raisins, Milwaukee, 3,158.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 419 and above)

1, Ryan Zagar, Racine, Wis./Tylor Greene, Davison, Mich., 1,409. 2, Charles Richey, Concord, N.C./Steve Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,385. 3, Scott Erickson, Waunakee, Wis./Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 1,378. 4, Michael Kubacki Sr., Griffith, Ind./Sammy Krucek, Hammond, Ind., 1,369. 5(tie), Jonathan Schalow, Evansville, Wis./Chad Svendsen, Monroe, Wis., Chris Hans, Battleboro, N.C./Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., and Doug Hayes, Clarksville, Tenn./Jimmy Cook II, Indianapolis, 1,365. 8, David Labinski, South Milwaukee, Wis./Steven Brinkman, Sussex, Wis., 1,362. 9, Francois Lavoie, Wichita, Kan./Dan MacLelland, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,345. 10(tie), Darin Craine, Flint, Mich./Robert Leser, Fenton, Mich., James Ring, Madison, Wis./Ross Strand, Centennial, Colo., and Trevor Yonan, Sheboygan, Wis./Rob Warren, Antigo, Wis., 1,342.

Singles

(Averages of 210 and above)

1(tie), Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., and Steve De Kerf Jr., Sheboygan Falls, Wis., 802. 3, Adam Barta, Girard, Ohio, 776. 4, Austin Gratzer, University Place, Wash., 773. 5, Patrick Girard, Quebec City, 773. 6(tie), Sam Sylvester, Hugo, Minn., and Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 770. 8, Chris Curry, Indianapolis, 769. 9, Tony Buck, Rockford, Mich., 768. 10, Curt Aemisegger, Schaumburg, Ill., 759.

All-Events

(Averages of 210 and above)

1, Jacob Boresch, Kenosha, Wis., 2,122. 2, Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 2,105. 3, Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 2,102. 4, Stuart Williams, Phoenix, 2,090. 5, Shawn Naumann, Orlando, Fla., 2,053. 6, Brian Waliczek, Frankenmuth, Mich., 2,051, 7, Dave Beres, Greenfield, Wis., 2,048. 8(tie), Michael Fagan, Benicia, Calif., and Ryne Greenwood, Kenosha, Wis., 2,045. 10, Adam Barta, Girard, Ohio, 2,040.

Team All-Events

(Combined all-events totals of all five team members)

1, Team NABR (Adam Barta, Anthony Pepe, Scott Pohl, Michael Rose Jr., Brian Waliczek), Fairport, N.Y., 9,957. 2, Vanilla Salsa, Roseville, Calif., 9,743. 3, Buddiesproshop.com No. 2, Naugatuck, Conn., 9,638. 4, Lakeview Lanes, Baldwinsville, N.Y., 9,635. 5, High5Gear, Wichita, Kan., 9,596. 6, Every Kiss Begins with Kruml, O’Fallon, Mo., 9,588. 7, Ogle 5, Louisville, Ky., 9,461. 8, SIR 1, Tafton, Pa., 9,447. 9, Cundiff’s Pro Shop, Appleton, Wis., 9,423. 10, Stars & Leafs, Grand Rapids, Mich., 9,393.

2017 USBC Open Championships – Standard Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 901-1,045)

1, Minnesota Select Sires 1 (Arvid Strande, Carl Krause, Paul Buendiger, Scott Molnar, Andrew Kasten), Fergus, Minn., 2,922. 2, Chris’ Boys, Livingston, Mont., 2,778. 3, General Distributors 2, Beavercreek, Ore. 2,748. 4, Scotty’s 3, Alexandria, Minn., 2,738. 5(tie), Aztec 4, Lacey, Wash., and Invazn, Columbia, Mo., 2,729. 7, Rimmy’s Pro Shop 2, Oak Lawn, Ill., 2,709. 8, Ten Pins Pro Crew 3, Fremont, Calif., 2,697. 9, Becker’s Pro Shop, Muskego, Wis., 2,696. 10, Wildcat Lanes 1, Wayne, Neb., 2,688.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 361-418)

1, Stuart Sheck, Germantown, Md./Robert Tonelli, Henderson, Nev., 1,236. 2, Douglas Turney/Brennan Nett, Kiel, Wis., 1,201. 3, Steven Costa, Chicago/Anthony Giannecchini, Hawthorn Woods, Ill., 1,197. 4, Thomas Fredrick/Mark Mallow, Watertown, Wis., 1,192. 5, Ramon Pagan/Raymond Haran, Chicago, 1,191. 6, Nicholas Frederick, Commerce, Mich./Zane Hollander, Las Vegas, 1,190. 7, Danny Smart, Shreveport, La./Jim Daubenheyer, Valparaiso, Ind., 1,188. 8, Debra Barmore, Omaha, Neb./Tim Kightlinger, West Des Moines, Iowa, 1,187. 9, Cody Maier/James Medina, Spring Creek, Nev., 1,180. 10, Michael Barber, Winnemucca, Nev./Benjamin Wells, Old Hickory, Tenn., 1,177.

Singles

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Charlie Theobald, Minot, N.D., 696. 2, Scott Williams, Aberdeen, Md., 681. 3, Nolen Fisher, Caldwell, Idaho, 677. 4, Larry Neb, Loveland, Colo., 674. 5, Earl Bowe, Freeport, Bahamas, 667. 6, Brennan Nett, Kiel, Wis., 665. 7, Jonathon Berg, Bismarck, N.D., 663. 8, Fred Phillips, Richland, Wash., 658. 9, Anthony Holden, Hudson, Wis., 653. 10, Don Thompson, Rio Rancho, N.M., 652.

All-Events

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Brennan Nett, Kiel, Wis., 1,865. 2, Nolen Fisher, Caldwell, Idaho, 1,829. 3, Stephanie Sanders, Bakersfield, Calif., 1,826. 4, Timothy Hagar, Celina, Ohio, 1,809. 5, Mike Thielen, Eagle Grove, Iowa, 1,801. 6(tie), David Miller, Menomonie, Wis., and Stanley Chambliss, Opelousas, La., 1,795. 8, Paul Chelminiak, Oconomowoc, Wis., 1,784. 9, Clarence Wallace, Freeport, Ill., 1,783. 10(tie), Donald Van Dine, Orlando, Fla., and Tyler Bryant, Canon City, Colo., 1,778.

2017 USBC Open Championships – Classified Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 900 and below)

1, Scotty’s 8 (Chad Brandt, Ryan Dew, Bruce Corneliusen, Zach Hedine, Alan Iverson), Alexandria, Minn., 2,569. 2, Dusty’s Floor Covering, Twin Valley, Minn., 2,487. 3, Spray And Pray, Los Angeles, 2,486. 4, Brant Construction, Spirit Lake, Iowa, 2,462. 5, WA Bowlers 7, Renton, Wash., 2,459. 6, Kutztown Fire 1, Kutztown, Pa., 2,456. 7, Decorah Auto Center, Calmar, Iowa, 2,437. 8, Wags N Whiskers, Livingston, Mont., 2,436. 9, Crooked Creek 1 Bar & Grill, Bowman, N.D., 2,413. 10, Pat’s Dairy Whip, Princeville, Ill., 2,405.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 360 and below)

1, Ashley Olriksen, Brooklyn Park, Minn./Bud Olriksen, Las Vegas, 1,105. 2(tie), Aaron Hagen/Brody Hagen, Benson, Minn., and Mark Nelson, Clitherall, Minn./Lynn Good, Battle Lake, Minn., 1,102. 4, Cari Wiest/Larry Wald, Wishek, N.D., 1,091. 5. Dalton Mortenson/Jessica Mortenson, Moorhead, Minn., 1,083. 6(tie), Fannie Patterson, Clymer, N.D./Sarah Plecker, Hummelstown, Pa., and Leilani Basinger/Jonathan Greer, Riverside, Calif., 1,069. 8, Cameron Simmonds, DeGraff, Minn./Allen Jackson, Belle Plaine, Minn., 1,064. 9, Jeff Dale/Corbin Flechsig, Caldwell, Idaho, 1,062. 10, Carol Fuller/Jason Ingram, Sioux City, Iowa, 1,060.

Singles

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Nick Stenberg, Big Timber, Mont., 621. 2, Michael Tengan, Hilo, Hawaii, 607. 3, Gary Pettway, Sweetwater, Tenn., 598. 4, Rory Hanlon, Las Vegas, 592. 5, Efrain Rodriguez, New York, N.Y., 590. 6, James Lee, North Platte, Neb., 589. 7(tie), Gregory Lancaster, Port Orchard, Wash., and Tonja Lindbo, Bremerton, Wash., 587. 10, Cody Maier, Spring Creek, Nev., 584.

All-Events

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Nick Stenberg, Big Timber, Mont., 1,733. 2, Gary Pettway, Sweetwater, Tenn., 1,704. 3, Cody Maier, Spring Creek, Nev., 1,686. 4, Phuoc Tran, West Covina, Calif., 1,661. 5, Tina Wetzel, Elk Grove, Calif., 1,646. 6, Joel Willis, LaPlata, Md., 1,640. 7, Efrain Rodriguez, New York, N.Y., 1,636. 8, Tyler Hagen, Stayton, Ore., 1,633. 9, Nicole Kleutgen, Plainfield, Wis., 1,632. 10, Justin Snow, White Lake, Mich., 1,629.