Fresh off her first full season as a member of the United States Bowling Congress,of Kinsey, Alabama, decided to take a chance and compete in the 2017 USBC Women’s Championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The 39-year-old left-hander (above) didn’t know what to expect as she headed to the Raising Cane’s River Center, but she left as the Topaz All-Events leader after posting a 1,367 total this week. Sandra Orchard of Kaysville, Utah, previously held the lead with 1,312.

Guthrie’s scores soared during her doubles and singles June 17, rolling sets of 505 and 499, respectively, to go along with a 363 effort in team.

Guthrie’s 499 singles series was enough to also move her into second place in Topaz Singles, and she teamed with Jaymie Coggins of Slocomb, Alabama, to move into a tie for fourth place in Amethyst Doubles with a 941 total.

Alissa Ebneter of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, leads Topaz Singles at the 2017 Women’s Championships with 518, and Mary Quintana of Price, Utah, and Lorraine Berryhill (right, l-r) of Helper, Utah, lead Amethyst Doubles with 1,009.

Topaz All-Events and Singles include bowlers with entering averages of 129 and below, and Amethyst Doubles features pairs with combined entering averages of 260-289.

A look ahead

Lorie Perry of Tucson, Arizona, will celebrate a milestone this week at the 2017 USBC Women’s Championships as she makes her 50th tournament appearance June 26.

Perry, 86, made her tournament debut at the 1962 Women’s Championships in Phoenix.

For more information on the Women’s Championships, click here.

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 725 and above)

1, The Big Ticket 1 (Kayla Bandy, Michelle Smith, Daphne Smith, Jennifer King), Columbia, S.C., 2,650. 2, Strike Out Diabetes, O’Fallon, Ill., 2,618. 3, Four Fun, Saugerties, N.Y., 2,497. 4, Storm Nation, Brigham City, Utah, 2,463. 5, Bowlieve, O’Fallon, Ill., 2,459.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 650-724)

1, Sport Bowl II (Tonya Van Veldhuizen, Julie Jarman, Jessica Morford, Allison Coy), Sioux Falls, S.D., 2,158. 2, Chevrolet of Helena, Helena, Mont., 2,105. 3, Cashmere Bowling Queens 1, Charlotte, N.C., 2,077. 4, Pin Pals, Assumption, Ill., 2,068. 5, Garden Center Lanes 1, Alexandria, Minn., 2,052.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 575-649)

1, Triangle Rollers (Tina Rambo, Teresa Johnson, Cynthia McMillan, Cynthia Brown), Durham, N.C., 1,992. 2, The Rose Buds, Danville, Ky., 1,961. 3, Friendly Mixers, Villa Park, Ill., 1,911. 4, Montana Hick Chicks, Lewistown, Mont., 1,910. 5, Southern Stars, Gastonia, N.C., 1,905.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 574 and below)

1, Mixed Up Nuts (Sabrina Ravndal, Shelley Nolan, Christine Ravndal, Laura Baker), Helena, Mont., 1,854. 2, Coolin With The Curtis’s, Grantsville, Utah, 1,841. 3, Jadene’s Team, North Adams, Mass., 1,785. 4, Texas Ladies, Killeen, Texas, 1,782. 5, Wyoming Wild Bunch, Thermopolis, Wyo., 1,766.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships Doubles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 380 and above)

1, Mary Wells, Johnstown, Ohio/Katelyn Simpson, Emmett, Idaho, 1,378. 2, Heidi Sanders, Xenia, Ohio/Melissa Van Dyke, Parma, Ohio, 1,332. 3, Stephanie Brownie, Louisville, Ky./Crystal Gentry, North Chesterfield, Va., 1,326. 4, Hayley Veitch, Kenner, La./Aumi Guerra, Dominican Republic, 1,319. 5, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind./Elysia Current, Brigham City, Utah, 1,307.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 350-379)

1, Kelsie Bryant/Tawnia Bryant, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1,185. 2, Amanda Livingston, Eureka, Calif./Darah Nolan, McKinleyville, Calif., 1,134. 3, Mari Gallegos/Jessica Herbst, Chicago, 1,133. 4, Peggy Monson, Rolling Meadows, Ill./Judy Shaver, Streamwood, Ill., 1,129. 5, Angela Willis, Pacifica, Calif./Sherritta Cornist, Antioch, Calif., 1,118.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 320-349

1, Betty Jean Davis, Herbert Ill./Wendy Mann, South Elgin Ill., 1,098. 2. Annette Fox, Bremen, Ind./Jennifer Howard, Plymonth, Ind., 1,078. 3, Judi Ferguson/Melinda Keeney, Pueblo, Colo., 1,076. 4(tie), Margaret DeMoss, Keizer, Ore./Lora Church, Sublimity, Ore., and Erin Diehl/Stephanie Gill, Baltimore, 1,074.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 290-319)

1, Dianna Kryzer/Heidi Husbyn, Faribault, Minn., 1,035. 2, Geraldine Peterson, Maple Grove, Minn./Jen Abel, Champlin, Minn., 1,009. 3, Cheryl Thomas, Villa Rica, Ga./Voncile Chapel, El Paso, Texas, 1,008. 4, Julie Clermont/Carol Douthett, Melbourne, Fla., 1,003. 5. Janette Jones/Tonya Yelton, Casper, Wyo., 1,001.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with combined averages of 260-289)

1, Mary Quintana, Price, Utah, and Lorraine Berryhill, Helper, Utah, 1,009. 2, Lois Davis/Florence Baker, Glendale, Ariz., 971. 3, Carol Schimke, Wind Lake, Wis./LaVerne Lewis, Burlington, Wis., 962. 4(tie), Bonnie Rung, Franklin, N.C./Sheri Cook, Farmington, N.M., and Denise Guthrie, Kinsey, Ala./Jaymie Coggins, Slocomb, Ala., 941.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with combined averages of 259 and below)

1, Janice York, Clarendon, Ark./Terri McIntosh, Humphrey, Ark., 907. 2, Jaclyn Meyer/Victoria Krukowski, Ottawa, Ohio, 872. 3, Debbie Allen/Yvonne Quintanilla, Portland, Texas, 866. 4, Debra Headrick, Franklin, Neb./Cheryl Vap, Red Cloud, Neb., 859. 5, Sandy Acevedo, Greeley, Colo./Saffini Wilson, Fort Collins, Colo., 854.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships Singles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla., 746. 2, Julie Oczepek, Grand Rapids, Mich., 713. 3, Karen Morris, Nelsonville, Ohio, 705. 4, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 704. 5, Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, 702.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Tashia Blue, Hamilton, Ohio, 653. 2, Ashley Bennett, Omaha, Neb., 620. 3, Janelle Dowling, Loveland, Colo., 619. 4, Deondria Keith-Howard, Birmingham, Ala., 618. 5, Nancy Rosado, Chicago, 616.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Janet Clark, Albuquerque, N.M., 623. 2, Sue Powell, Austin, Texas, 609. 3, Melanie Prough, Newman Ga., 608. 4, Katherine Moore, Montgomery, Ala., 607. 5, Loretta Tollin, St. Paul, Minn., 603.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Memorial Pritchett, LaGrange, Ga., 644. 2, Kate Dyer, Decatur, Ind., 582. 3, Alice Burris, Pana, Ill., 580. 4, Pam Neil, Virginia Beach, Va., 572. 5, Roberta Swinson, Rhodes, Mich., 567.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Ashley Guzman, Waukegan, Ill., 530. 2, Jacqulyn Schnapp, Arlington, Ohio, 521. 3. Jillian Schneider, Beavercreek, Ohio, 519. 4, Sandra Whitehead, Lansing, Mich., 514. 5, Chelsie Fox, Enoch, Utah, 512.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Alissa Ebneter, Belle Plaine, Minn., 518. 2, Denise Guthrie, Kinsey, Ala., 499. 3, Anna Calvillo, Austin, Texas, 485. 4, Jane Russell, Panama City, Fla., 470. 5, Wanda Cummings, Lincoln, Neb., 467.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships All-Events Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Jennifer King, Irmo, S.C., 2,046. 2, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 2,027. 3, Katelyn Simpson, Emmett, Idaho, 2,026. 4, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, 2,013. 5, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,009.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Stephanie Gill, Baltimore, 1,785. 2, Stephanie David, Chaska, Minn., 1,763. 3, Lacey Schroeder, Camden, Ark., 1,716. 4, Renzie Kintzler, Cheyenne, Wyo., 1,707. 5, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 1,688.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Rhonda Acitelli, Villa Park, Ill., 1,737. 2, Mari Gallegos, Chicago, 1,689. 3, Elaine Fielding, Katy, Texas, 1,683. 4, Lisa Perreault, Grand Forks, N.D., 1,667. 5, Melinda Keeney, Pueblo, Colo., 1,660.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Alice Burris, Pana, Ill., 1,618. 2, Tara Long, Kenton, Ohio, 1,616. 3, Pam Neil, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,574. 4, Tracey Avery, Dameron, Md., 1,550. 5, Donna Penty, Canada, 1,545.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Michele Menges, New Oxford, Pa., 1,482. 2, Robin Miles, Alberta, Minn., 1,481. 3(tie), Karen Schmehl, Shiremans Town, Wash., and Randi Buseman, Wellsburg, Iowa, 1,458. 5, Vickie Hensley, Mineral Wells, Texas, 1,454.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Denise Guthrie, Kinsey, Alabama, 1,367. 2, Sandra Orchard, Kaysville, Utah, 1,312. 3, Tracey Reed, Sherman, Texas, 1,302. 4, Bonnie Ryan, Price, Utah, 1,301. 5, Amanda Kefalas, Casa Grande, Ariz., 1,295.