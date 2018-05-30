Florida bowler rolls perfect game at USBC Open Championships

During his short career at the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships,of Callahan, Florida, has been part of a different group in each appearance, but the 26-year-old right-hander’s performance May 25 at the 2018 event certainly will make him a valuable teammate moving forward.

Johnson (featured photo), a five-time participant at the USBC Open Championships, exceeded all of his expectations this year at the Oncenter Convention Center in Syracuse, New York, producing the seventh perfect game of the event during his final game of singles to move into second place in Regular All-Events with a 2,181 total. Kurt Pilon (above) of Warren, Michigan, leads with 2,186.

Johnson’s 300, the third in singles competition this year, came after games of 250 and 216 for a 766 series, which places him in ninth in Regular Singles. Cotie Holbek (left) of Burlington, Wisconsin, leads with 802.

Johnson’s performance during doubles set the stage for his strong finish. On his way to a 745 doubles series, he started both the first and second games with seven consecutive strikes, before nine-counts each time ended his run in the eighth frame.

As he edged closer to 300 and a spot in the top five of Regular All-Events, Johnson enjoyed the support provided by his high-profile teammates, which included USBC and Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Florida, and 1992 Regular Singles champion Bob Youker from nearby Minoa, New York.

Their two-team group also included Ron Dixon of Lake Worth, Florida, who rolled a 299 game en route to an 815 series at the 2011 Open Championships.

“I had the front seven twice in doubles, and I turned to my teammates and told them if I had one more shot at the front seven, I will get a 300,” said Johnson, who had 670 in team this year in Syracuse.

“I really wasn’t all that nervous going into the last frame. I had a great bunch of guys who were rooting for me the entire time. I was just living in the moment, and I was throwing the ball quite well.”

Two more bowlers connect for 300 at Oncenter Convention Center

A pair of bowlers finished their team sets on May 28 with 300 games at the 2018 USBC Open Championships.

Bradley Ceraolo (Above) of Mooresville, North Carolina, was the first to accomplish the feat, and he was joined in the tournament’s record book several hours later by Greg Walters Jr. of Slidell, Louisiana. They became the eighth and ninth bowlers, respectively, to roll perfect games at the 2018 event, and their performance marked the first time this year that multiple bowlers achieved perfection on the same day.

Ceraolo, a 40-year-old right-hander, made his return to the Open Championships after missing the previous eight editions of the event. After starting with a 145 game, Ceraolo settled in with 214 before finishing with 12 consecutive strikes for a 659 series.

Walters (right), a 42-year-old right-hander, also got stronger as his set went on, starting with games of 179 and 222 before his perfect finish to end with a 701 series.

New leaders emerge in Standard Doubles and Classified Team

Twin brothers Michael and Jeffrey Krywcum (above, l-r) of Buffalo, New York, became the first pair to eclipse the 1,200-mark in Standard Doubles at the 2018 USBC Open Championships and moved into the lead May 27 with a 1,203 total.

Michael led the way in his third Open Championships appearance with games of 165, 237 and 238 for a 640 series, while Jeffrey added 183, 202 and 178 in his second appearance for a 563 series to surpass the 1,192 total posted by David Stettnichs of Madison, South Dakota, and Aaron Stettnichs of Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Both brothers credit their success to time spent at the Bowlers Journal Championships presented by USBC, which is being held at the nearby AMF Strike ‘N Spare Lanes and features the same lane condition being used for doubles and singles at the Open Championships.

The two also found success during their time at Strike ‘N Spare Lanes as Michael moved into the top 10 in 209 & Under Singles, and they paired up to move into the top 10 in Handicap Doubles.

Also on May 27, new team leaders emerged in the Classified Division as Really??? of Katy, Texas (right), used games of 831, 776 and 807 to move into the top spot with 2,414. 2 Legit 2 Split of Mount Ayr, Iowa, previously held the lead with 2,386.

Lexina Hahn led the way for Really??? with a 540 series and was followed by Ron Lake (497), Allan Pfeiffer (478), Rochelle Tyler (453) and Staci Tucker (446).

Standard Doubles includes pairs with combined entering averages of 361-418, and Classified Team features five-player teams with combined entering averages of 900 and below.

A look ahead

Two milestones will be celebrated this week at the 2018 USBC Open Championships.

Nick Falkos of Aurora, Illinois, will become the newest member of the event’s 50-Year Club when he makes his milestone march to the lanes May 31 at 7 p.m. Eastern. He is one of 14 bowlers scheduled to reach five decades of participation this year in Syracuse.

On June 1 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Donald Granberry Jr. of St. Louis will add his name to an even more elite list as he competes in the Open Championships for the 60th time.

Through 2017, only 22 bowlers in tournament history have reached the 60-year mark. Granberry will be joined in the club later this year by Paul Gustke of Sarasota, Florida, and Joseph Pursel Jr. of Hellertown, Pennsylvania. Pursel also is expected to reach 100,000 pins at the Oncenter Convention Center in 2018.

For more information on the Open Championships, click here.

2018 USBC Open Championships – Regular Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 1,046 and above)

1, S & B Pro Shop 1 (Bill Orlikowski, Andrew Burke, Marcus McClain, Ryan Mouw, Kurt Pilon), Warren, Mich., 3,322. 2, The Locker Guy 1, Owatonna, Minn., 3,279. 3, Red Carpet Lanes, Greenfield, Wis., 3,277. 4, Team NABR, Fairport, N.Y., 3,217. 5, The Shim Reapers, Franklin, Wis., 3,206. 6, #TeamWhenYo, Rochester, N.Y., 3,190. 7, Cambridge Credit Counseling 1, Westfield, Mass., 3,188. 8, A & M Affiliates 2, Minneapolis, 3,182. 9, Maximum Potential Pro Shop, Baldwinsville, N.Y., 3,180. 10, A to Z Pro Shop Blue, Farmington, Minn., 3,167.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 419 and above)

1, Richard Eighme, Waterloo, Iowa/AJ Chapman, St. Paul, Minn., 1,457. 2, Alex Ouellette, Linwood, Mich./Justin Neiman, Macomb, Mich., 1,456. 3, Steve Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah/David Haynes, Las Vegas, 1,453. 4, Francois Louw, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa/Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 1,437. 5, Matt Tomsu/Jay Watts, Omaha, Neb., 1,421. 6, Dan Chambers/Steven Nava, Hopkins, Minn., 1,412. 7, Chad Svendsen, Monroe, Wis./Jonathan Schalow, Evansville, Wis., 1,403. 8(tie), David O’Sullivan, Maitland, Fla./Sean Riccardi, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Peter Stone/Andrew Stone, Bloomington Ill., 1,402. 10, Ryan Burks, St. Joseph, Ind./John Riffle, Crown Point, Ind., 1,393.

Singles

(Averages of 210 and above)

1, Cotie Holbek, Burlington, Wis., 802. 2, Chris Hill, Franklin, Wis., 795. 3, Brenden Sramek, Bellevue, Neb., 790. 4, Rick Justice, Lawton, Okla., 786. 5, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 784. 6, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 781. 7, Rameses Chambers, Kansas City, Mo., 771. 8, Chad Oachs, Mankato, Minn., 770. 9, Josh Johnson, Callahan, Fla., 766. 10, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 762.

All-Events

(Averages of 210 and above)

1, Kurt Pilon, Warren, Mich., 2,186. 2, Josh Johnson, Callahan, Fla., 2,181. 3, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 2,164. 4, AJ Chapman, St. Paul, Minn., 2,147. 5(tie), Jonathan Schalow, Evansville, Wis., and Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 2,146. 7, Francois Louw, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa, 2,131. 8, David Labinski, South Milwaukee, Wis., 2,129. 9, Chad Oachs, Mankato, Minn., 2,118. 10, Ken Duffield, Platteville, Wis., 2,111.

Team All-Events

(Combined all-events totals of all five team members)

1, Red Carpet Lanes (Christopher Pierson, David Labinski, Ken Duffield, Chas Maas, David Beres), Greenfield, Wis., 10,252. 2, Brian Brazeau Pro Shop, Ocala, Fla., 9,959. 3, Maxxx Revs Pro Shop 1, Peoria, Ill., 9,882. 4, StormEBI, Cincinnati, 9,772. 5, #TeamWhenYo, Rochester, N.Y., 9,741. 6, Team NABR, Fairport, N.Y., 9,735. 7, S & B Pro Shop 1, Warren, Mich., 9,708. 8, Tetris With Hands, Clarksville, Tenn., 9,679. 9, A to Z Pro Shop Blue, Farmington, Minn., 9,659. 10, Coach K Scholarship, Pleasant View, Utah, 9,633.

2018 USBC Open Championships – Standard Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 901-1,045)

1, AJ’s Boys & Grandkids (Jerry Austin, Todd Austin, Steve Austin, Derek Austin, Joseph Austin), Sparta, Mich., 2,735. 2, Mel’s Diner, Calmar, Iowa, 2,720. 3, Pla-Mor Lanes 5, Coldwater, Ohio, 2,719. 4, Manassas VA Team 3, Manassas, Va., 2,718. 5, R&G Ag. 2, Grand Forks, N.D., 2,708. 6, Let’s Roll, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,704. 7, Pollard’s Bowl 5/Volidco, Versailles, Ind., 2,703. 8, J&B Mechanical 2, Schaumburg, Ill., 2,700. 9, Eder’s Pro Bowl 1, Madison, Ind., 2,697. 10, Plato Wood Works Two, Gaylord, Minn., 2,684.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 361-418)

1, Jeffrey Krywcum/Michael Krywcum, Buffalo, N.Y., 1,203. 2, David Stettnichs, Madison, S.D./Aaron Stettnichs, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 1,192. 3, Brian Hall, Blaine, Minn./Robert Pfeifer, Coon Rapids, Minn., 1,188. 4, Joseph Ortega/Richard Ciessau, Chicago, 1,174. 5, Mark Pifer, Covington, Va./Jerry Byer, Eagle Rock, Va., 1,171. 6(tie), Bradley Ziegenhagen, Hutchinson, Minn./Brad Brueggemeier, Watertown, Minn., and Fellow Lewis, Charlotte, N.C./Tyrone Brewington, Goldsboro, N.C., 1,169. 8, Steven Orlowski, Germantown, Wis./Kenneth Murack, Milwaukee, 1,164. 9(tie), Timothy Hochschild, Jefferson, Ohio/Terry Morrison, Ashtabula, Ohio, and Wayne Bradford, Palm Bay Fla./Martin Padjen, Lake Villa, Ill., 1,161.

Singles

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Ted Rybialek, South Elgin, Ill., 707. 2, Rob Pierson, Miles City, Mont., 706. 3, Neil Vitale, Benton Harbor, Mich., 694. 4, Alex Houston, Rochester, Minn., 686. 5, Robert Tuchek, Alliance, Neb., 667. 6, Kevin Cotterman, Sidney, Ohio., 666. 7(tie), Wendy Inscho, Roseville, Mich., and Sheldon Fettig, Killdeer, N.D., 657. 9, William LaRock, Lansing, N.Y., 655. 10, Gary Babcock, Montague, Mich., 652.

All-Events

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Alex Houston, Rochester, Minn., 1,855. 2, Jesse Gibson, Vincennes, Ind., 1,822. 3, Tyrone Brewington, Goldsboro, N.C., 1,811. 4, Mike Menge, Cleveland, 1,798. 5, Jon Lee, Alexandria, Minn., 1,795. 6, John Albrecht, Oak Creek, Wis., 1,794. 7, Michael Krywcum, Buffalo, N.Y., 1,788. 8, Ted Rybialek South Elgin, Ill., 1,778. 9, Paul Nickle, Rising Sun, Md., 1,777. 10, Brandon Vanwinkle, Port Angeles, Wash., 1,773.

2018 USBC Open Championships – Classified Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 900 and below)

1, Really??? (Rochelle Tyler, Ron Lake, Lexina Hahn, Allan Pfeiffer, Staci Tucker), Katy, Texas, 2,414. 2, 2 Legit 2 Split, Mount Ayr, Iowa, 2,386. 3, Knights and More, Aiken, S.C., 2,338. 4, OH NO Team 2, Orland Park, Ill., 2,331. 5, Anuenue, Levittown, Pa., 2,329. 6(tie), Chesterfield Rex, Sebastopol, Calif., and Wayne’s World, Perryville, Md., 2,325. 8, Hoffman Electric, Fort Collins, Colo., 2,319. 9, Da Rat Pack, Billings, Mont., 2,316. 10, Averill Recreation 2, Sparta, Mich., 2,315.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 360 and below)

1, Adam Valentinas, Palos Park, Ill./Daniel Hartmont, Orland Park, Ill., 1,097. 2, Robert Johnson, Stansbury Park, Utah/Kenneth Poulsen, West Valley City, Utah, 1,082. 3, Jennifer Geimer, Miami Shores, Fla./Doug Romanik, Miami, 1,077. 4, James Pfeiffer, Camanche, Iowa/Randall Prokopec, Wauconda, Ill., 1,063. 5, Jennifer Pitti, Lakeland, Calif./Mike Lee, Los Angeles, 1,059. 6, Butch Booker, Clarissa, Minn./Marvin Cole, Long Prairie, Minn., 1,056. 7, George VonPless, Kirkville, N.Y./William Michalski, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,053. 8, Willie Harrell, Hamilton, Ohio/Arthur Thomas, Cincinnati, 1,050. 9, Lanny Anderson, Scranton, N.D./Ron Braaten, Ludlow, S.D., 1,048. 10, Tanya Miller/Troy Adevai, Jefferson, Ore., 1,047.

Singles

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Jochen Rehbein, Lindenfels, Germany, 622. 2, Juan Cavazos, Clinton, Iowa, 617. 3(tie), Isaac Wake, Versailles, Ind., and Darren Robitaille, Grove, Okla., 602. 5, Rocky Martin, Enosburg Falls, Vt., 597. 6, Joe Rybialek, South Elgin, Ill., 594. 7(tie), Meggan McCarthy, Waukegan, Ill., and Terry Smith, Chicago, 591. 9, Denise Hector, Annapolis, Md., 586. 10, Samuel Huxoll, Vancouver, Wash., 585.

All-Events

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Isaac Wake, Versailles, Ind., 1,754. 2, Jochen Rehbein, Lindenfels, Germany, 1,718. 3, William Michalski, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,693. 4(tie), Joe Rybialek, South Elgin, Ill., and Pat Anderson, Cut Bank, Mont., 1,656. 6(tie), Esau Hernandez, Kissimmee, Fla., and Jeannette Anderson, Burns, Wyo., 1,614. 8, Arthur Villareal, Taylor, Mich., 1,607. 9, Yvonne Dowland Grasso, La Palma, Calif., 1,601. 10, Wayne Kommalan, Perryville, Md., 1,594.