Two players each from squads 10 and 11 found their way on to the leaderboard at thePowered by Track at Bowl-O-Rama in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shayna Ng (right) of Singapore and South Africa’s Francois Louw led the first squad on Wednesday, 10th overall (squad 9 was canceled), with 1431 and 1425, respectively.

The Singaporean, World Champion in All-Events in 2015, had games of 246, 214, 206, 267, 213 and 237 for 1383 scratch, an average of 230.50, to jump into fourth place in the qualifying standings.

Louw (left), who won the 9th Kingdom International Open in Saudi Arabia in 2015 for his first World Bowling Tour title, was just six pins back to leap into sixth place with 1431 (237.50), including a pair of 279 games.

Pontus Andersson (above and right) and Markus Jansson of Sweden, who won the gold medal in doubles at the 2015 World Youth Championships in Hong Kong, set the pace in squad 11 with 1418 and 1409, respectively.

Andersson, who captured his first EBT title in the Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open last season, closed his set with 250 and 255 to help grab seventh place.

Jansson (left), who won his lone EBT title in the Hammer Bronzen Schietspoel Tournament 2015, was nine pins behind with 1409, including an opening game of 279, to take over eighth place. The top 8 will earn two byes and skip the semi-final round and the first round of the finals.

Jansson’s compatriots Eric Sjöberg and Peter Nordenson were further 10 and 11 pins back in 10th and 11th place with 1399 and 1390, respectively.

Sweden’s James Gruffman (right), Isabelle Hultin and Professional Bowlers Association star Jesper Svensson continued to led the 320-player field from 16 countries. Gruffman, a lefty and the winner of the Norwegian Open 2013 by Brunswick, totaled 1465 (244.17) on the first day of qualifying.

Hultin (left), the best woman and right-hander in the field, was two pins behind Gruffman in squad 2 with 1463, including handicap, and Svensson, a two-handed lefty, who owns eight EBT titles along with seven PBA titles, remained in third place with 1440.

As qualifying nears the halfway mark, Swedish standout Raymond Jansson (right) holds the 38th place, who will miss the semi-final round, with 1324 or an average of 220.67. Sebastian Ekedahl, Sweden, mans the 74th and last place to advance from the overall leaderboard with 1273 or an average of 212.17.

Qualifying continues on Thursday, January 4, with squads 13-15 scheduled to start at 11.30 a.m., 3 and 6.30 p.m. Central European Time (CET). Squad 12 has been canceled.

The 38th AIK International Tournament Powered by Track, which will be held from December 26th through January 7th at 28-lane Bowl-O-Rama in Stockholm, Sweden, is the season-opening event of the 2018 European Bowling Tour.

A newcomer on the Tour, the “silver” level tournament offers total prize money of 475.000 Swedish Kronor (SEK), roughly 48.000 Euro or 57,000 U.S. Dollar, including extra prizes for women, seniors, juniors and under 200 average bowlers.

The champion will walk away with the 60.000 SEK top prize (6.070€ / $7,195), with 30.000 SEK going to the runner-up and 20.000 SEK to the third place finisher. Low to cash is 56th place, worth 4.500 SEK (455€ / $540).

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) begins Tuesday, Dec. 26, with squads 1 & 2 and concludes Saturday, Jan. 7, with squad 23.

Women will receive 8 pins handicap each game (up to 292 – maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 100 players will advance, including the top 74 in the overall qualifying standings, the top 4 “early birds” (squads 1-3), top 4 women, top 4 juniors (born in 1997 or later), top 4 seniors (born in 1968 or earlier) and top 4 bowlers with a certified average under 200, who are not among the top 74, plus the top 3 players each from Turbo G5 (highest qualifying game #5) and Turbo G6 (highest qualifying game #6).

The top 8 qualifiers go directly to Final Round 2, while qualifiers 9-38, the four “early birds” and the Turbo G5 and G6 leaders advance to Final Round 1. The remaining 56 finalists meet in the semi-final round on Saturday evening, Jan. 6, to bowl six games starting from scratch with the top 12 advancing to Final Round 1 on Sunday morning, Jan. 7.

Final Round 1 and 2 are also six-game rounds beginning from scratch (no carryover pins), which trim the field to 32 and then 16 players. Round 2 pins carry over to the finals.

Final Round 3 and 4 are four-game rounds after which the field is cut to the top 8 and then three players, who determine the champion in a stepladder final. No. 3 takes on no. 2 for the right to bowl the top-seed for the title.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 13 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, three “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of more than 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Related Articles

Jesper Svensson averages 240 to leap into third place in Stockholm

AIK tournament director Ian Robinson sets the tone in Squad 7

Malin Gref, Jesper Svensson lead Squad 6 at AIK International Tournament

Squad 5 leader Björn Lindqvist cracks top 8 at AIK Stockholm

No changes atop the AIK leaderboard in Squad 4 on Thursday

Joakim Biehl moves into fourth place at AIK International Tournament

James Gruffman averages 244 to take the early lead in Stockholm

2018 European Bowling Tour gets underway with AIK International Tournament

2018 European Bowling Tour Schedule of Events

38th AIK International – Qualifying Standings after Squad 11/23

Players with position, country and 6-game total; women’s scores including 8 pins handicap each game. Top 74 qualifiers plus another 26 players will advance.



300 games (1) – Lukas Sevelin.