Four players surpass the 1400-mark in San Marino on Sunday

After‘s huge series in the opening squad of the 14th Storm San Marino Open on Saturday, there was a big 153-pin gap between first and second place.

Four players narrowed the gap in Sunday’s squads 3 and 4 at Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle as they surpassed the 1400-mark to position themselves in second to fifth place.

Alessandro Santu (featured photo) of Italy, who was the top scorer on Sunday, had consistently high games of 259, 246, 237, 229, 235 and 237 to lead squad 3 with 1443 pinfall total and an average of 240.50 to move into second place, 72 pins behind compatriot Fiorentino, who continues to lead the 67-player field from nine countries.

Italians Federico Rossi and Luca Osella were next to Santu in squad 3 with 1419 and 1394 to finish the day in fourth and sixth place, respectively.

Erik Davalio (right), Italy, posted six games between 220 and 260 in squad to jump into third place with 1425 and an average of 237.50.

The top 3 from the standings of the first four squads will receive automatic berths in the finals if they do not finish in the top 35 in the overall qualifying standings. If any of the above finish in the top 35, the automatic spot goes to the next squad 1-4 qualifier in order.

Artemii Zubkov is the lone non-Italian bowler in the top 10. The Russian started his six-game block in squad 4 with 249, 191, 222, 235 and 208 before he reeled off twelve consecutive strikes for the tournament’s first 300 game. The perfecto propelled Zubkov into fifth place with 1405.

Tommaso Radi (right) was 28 pins behind Zubkov to move into seventh place with 1377. Luciano Marsero, who was tied with Osella for second place after the first day, slipped to eighth place with 1362.

Dutch Maxime de Rooij (left), Netherlands, is the only woman in the top 35 in 22 place with 1240, including 48 pins handicap. The score to make the cut in 35th place is currently 1180 (196.67 average) by Alessandro Boschi of Italy.

For the records, Radi hit the cutoff number in the 13th San Marino Open last year with 1393 (232.17).

Qualifying continues Monday, July 9, with squads 5 and 6 scheduled to start at 4 and 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The Storm San Marino Open is the 7th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the second and last EBT “Gold” tournaments this season. Francois Lavoie of Canada is the defending champion.

The 14th edition will be held July 71-5 at 18-lane Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino and offers total prize fund of 62.100 Euro with 8.000 Euro going to the winner, 5.000 to the runner-up, 3.300 to the third and 2.400 to the fourth place finisher.

Qualifying of the San Marino Open (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) runs from Saturday, July 7, through Saturday, July 14, with the last qualifying squad 20 scheduled for 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). The qualifying winner will receive a 1.000 Euro bonus.

Qualifying concludes with the one-game Desperado Squad scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, a standard for women on the European Bowling Tour. The top three women based on the final standings will receive 500, 350 and 200 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Total 48 players will advance to the finals on Sunday, July 15, including the top 35 qualifiers plus the top 3 each from the squads conducted on July 7 & 8 and 9 & 10, the top 4 from the squads conducted on July 11 & 12, and the top 3 from the Desperado Squad.

The top 8 qualifiers receive two byes and qualifiers 9-16 get a first-round bye. The other 32 players will bowl four games from scratch to cut to the top 16, who will meet qualifiers 9-16 in the second round. Those 24 bowl another four games from scratch to cut to the top 10, who will join the top eight in the last six-game round before the cut to the top 4.

The four finalists will determine the winner in an eliminator-format finals which will feature three one-game rounds. All four players bowl the opening game, with the lowest-scoring player being eliminated. In the two rounds to follow, the same “low man out” format applies, with pinfall carrying over. The last player standing will be declared the champion.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

300 games (1) – Artemii Zubkov.