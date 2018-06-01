Francois Lavoie to defend PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open title

Canada’s, now living in Wichita, Kan., will return to Hijinx Family Entertainment Center this weekend to defend his 2017 PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open title against an all-star field of PBA Tour champions, international players and future stars of professional bowling.

Lavoie (featured photo and right), who grew up in Quebec City, won the 2017 Jonesboro title with a 224-152 decision over Ryan Ciminelli (left) of Clarence, N.Y. for his third PBA Tour title. Lavoie was PBA’s 2016 Rookie of the Year – the first Canadian to win that honor – after winning the U.S. Open and becoming the first player in U.S. Open history to bowl a nationally-televised 300 game on his way to that victory.

The Xtra Frame Jonesboro Open is the third of eight events on the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour’s Xtra Frame tournament schedule. All of Saturday’s and Sunday’s action will be streamed live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. For subscription and schedule information click here.

The tournament gets underway at 8 a.m. Saturday with the first of two eight-game qualifying squads. The other half of the field will bowl its qualifying round at 2:30 p.m., with the top one-third of the field advancing to a five-game cashers round Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The top 16 players after 13 games will bowl an eight-game match play round at noon, and the top four after 21 games will compete in the stepladder finals Sunday at 4 p.m. All times are Central.

PBA Tour champions among the early entries include Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C.; Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich.; Chris Barnes (left), Double Oak, Texas; Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn.; Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y.; Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla.; Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn.; Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa; 2016 Jonesboro winner Tommy Jones (right), Simpsonville, S.C.; Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash.; Lavoie; Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio; Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas; Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev.; Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill.; Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind.; Matt Sanders, Indianapolis; Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla.; Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., and Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind.

The Xtra Frame PBA Tour also has become a proving ground for PBA’s most talented newcomers who are hoping to join the roster of PBA champions or at least add to their PBA Rookie of the Year credentials. For a complete roster of players entered in the Jonesboro tournament, click here.

In addition to the PBA competition, Jonesboro area grassroots bowlers will have an opportunity to bowl with the PBA stars in a pro-am on Friday at 6 and 8:30 p.m. For pro-am information, call Jonesboro Bowling Center at (870) 972-5270.

PBA Xtra Frame Jonesboro Open

Hijinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro, Ark., USA (June 1-3, 2018)

(all times CDT)

Friday, June 1, 2018

2 p.m. – Practice session

6, 8:30 p.m. – Pro-Am squads

Saturday, June 2, 2018

8 a.m. – A Squad, 8 qualifying games

2:30 p.m. – B Squad, 8 qualifying games

Top one-third of field after 8 games advance to cashers round

Sunday, June 3, 2018

8:30 a.m. – Top one-third of field, five games

Top 16 after 13 games advance to match play

Noon – Top 16, eight games modified round robin match play

Top four after 21 games advance to stepladder finals

4 p.m. – Top four based on 21-game composite pinfall advance to a stepladder finals