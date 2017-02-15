Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN: 8th CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational

For the first time, themoves to a primetime time slot this Friday on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET from Lucky Strike LA Live as part of ESPN’s NBA All-Star weekend coverage.

Pictured above from left to right: CJ Anderson, Mookie Betts, Miles Brown( front), Austin Rivers, DJ Khaled, Terrell Owens, host Chris Paul, Luc Mbah a Moute, and JT Jackson.

Tournament host, L.A. Clippers 9-time All-Star guard Chris Paul, defending champion and former NFL All-Pro receiver Terrell Owens, Boston Red Sox All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts, Denver Broncos running back CJ Anderson and Grammy nominated music producer DJ Khaled headline the list of celebrities who will team up with PBA Tour stars in the eighth fundraiser benefiting the Chris Paul Family Foundation which is dedicated to promoting education, health, sports and social responsibility.

Khaled and 2016 Player of the Year and PBA World Championship winner EJ Tackett

Celebrity Invitational defending champions Owens and Hall of Famer Pete Weber

Paul and former Player of the Year 18-time Tour winner Chris Barnes

Betts and former Player of the Year 18-time Tour winner Tommy Jones

Anderson and former Player of the Year 11-time Tour winner Sean Rash

The alternate frame doubles format competition will feature the following teams:

In addition to the doubles competition the celebrities will compete in the All-Star Celebrity Shootout that will also include L.A. Clippers guard Austin Rivers, Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute, Black-ish TV star Miles Brown and actor JT Jackson.

CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational Past Winners:

2016 – Pete Weber/Terrell Owens

2015 – Ronnie Russell/French Montana

2013 – Chris Barnes/Chris Hardwick

2012 – Pete Weber/Jerry Ferrara/Blake Griffin

2011 – Jason Belmonte/Chris Paul

2010 – Jason Belmonte/Chris Paul

2009 – Jason Couch/LeBron James

Lineup announced for 2017 Chris Paul Celebrity Invitational