Guerrero, Rovaina start CAC Championship with victory in Singles

Colombia’sandkicked off the a multi-event championship at Metrobowl in Guatemala City, Guatemala, with victory in women’s and men’s singles.

“We have three different events here in Guatemala”, Martin Faba, President of the Pan American Bowling Confederation (PABCON) informed.

Pictured above are the medalists in women’s singles, from left to right: Sandra Gongora, Clara Juliana Guerrero and Rocio Restrepo.

The Central American and Caribbean Championship is the qualifying for the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games featuring 17 countries (Aruba, Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and Virgin Islands), 10 of whom, including the host country Colombia, will qualify for Barranquilla 2018.

“The second event is the Festival Centroamericano in which only the countries from Central America compete, which is Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama. This festival is considered a competition since bowling has been selected by the host Nicaragua for the Central American Games in Managua in December 2017 (part of Olympic cycle).

“The third event is the CONCABA (Confederación de Centroamérica y México de Boliche or Central America and México Bowling Confederation) Cambowl for Adults which includes all countries from the countries Festival Centroamericano plus Mexico.”

All three medals in women’s singles went to Professional Women’s Bowling Association stars. Clara Guerrero (left), a two-time World Champion and two-time World Cup champion, who also owns a PWBA major title, closed her six-game series with 246 and 245 to claim the gold medal with 1312 and an average of 218.67.

Sandra Gongora of Mexico was mere two pins behind to take the silver medal with 1310 (218.33). Three-time PWBA champion Rocio Restrepo of Colombia was further 9 pins back with 1301 (216.83) to receive the bronze medal.

Heading into the last game of men’s singles, Luis Rovaina (right) and Jean Perez of Puerto Rico tied for the lead at 1166. Rovaina wrapped up the title with a 235 game and 1401 total, an average of 233.50.

Perez, who closed with 213 and 1379 (229.83), secured the silver medal. Rovaina’s fellow countryman Luis Andueza who led the 100-player field at the halfway point with 738 (244, 226, 268) was unable to match his vigorous pace in the second three-game block and fell to third place with 1364 (227.33).

The event drew 176 players, 100 men and 76 women, from 17 countries, who compete in singles, doubles, trios, team, all-events and masters.

2017 Central American & Caribbean Championship – Men’s Singles

2017 Central American & Caribbean Championship – Women’s Singles