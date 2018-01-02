Hammer welcomes Shannon O’Keefe to its national pro staff

Hammer bowling has announced the addition of Shannon O’Keefe to its national pro staff.

O’Keefe is a 13-time member of Team USA and a seven-time world champion. She has six Professional Women’s Bowling Association tour titles to her credit, including one major, the 2017 Smithfield PWBA Tour Championship.

Since its early days as Faball Industries, Hammer has been committed to professional bowling at the highest levels of the sport. This level of support was instrumental in O’Keefe’s choosing to sign with Hammer.

“Hammer, over the last three years has shown their full commitment to the PWBA tour,” O’Keefe said. “It’s very important to me that I stack the deck in my favor to continue being successful.”

O’Keefe said it was exciting to not only represent Hammer, but the many loyal fans of the brand.

“It’s an incredible feeling to know that a brand believes in you so much they want you to represent them,” she said. “I’m extremely excited to start my journey, not only with Hammer, but with all of you and I hope I can make all of you proud.”

Rob Gotchall, Marketing Manager – Players, Promotions and Events for Hammer feels O’Keefe is a perfect fit for the brand.

“She embodies the brand’s toughness and iconic name,” Gotchall said. “She’s one of the toughest competitors I’ve ever seen.”

“Having the opportunity to have Shannon join our pro staff is honestly a dream come true,” he said. “Not only are we acquiring one of the best bowlers in the world in the prime of her career, but we are adding a fabulous person to our family both on and off the lanes.

O’Keefe currently resides in O’Fallon, Illinois. When not competing, she serves as the head women’s bowling coach at McKendree University.