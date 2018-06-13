Haugen retains lead after Round Two at Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open

Defending champion Michael Haugen Jr.
of Phoenix, put his ability to adjust to the demanding Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm lane conditions to the test but still managed to retain his lead after Tuesday’s second round of qualifying.
After a 1,370 six-game pinfall total in Monday’s first round, Haugen (featured photo) bowled 1,399 with games of 267, 223, 193, 276, 244 and 196 in the second round at the Suncoast Bowling Center to finish with 2,769 for 12 games good for a 230.7 average.
“Those 190 games could very easily have been 170s,” said the two-time PBA50 and five-time PBA Tour titlist. “In those two games I just wasn’t playing the lanes right to start, I changed to another ball and fortunately I was able to bail them out.
“In qualifying it feels like a grind but you have to remember we’re only a third of the way through,” the 51-year-old Haugen (right) continued. “Getting off to a fast start is beneficial because you don’t want to give anything back. I’ll take a couple 190s for a bad game.”
Haugen extended his lead over PBA Hall of Famer and 2010 Senior U.S. Open winner Mark Williams (left) of Beaumont, Texas, who finished 24 pins behind Haugen with a 2,745 pinfall after two rounds.
Williams, a seven-time PBA Tour winner, including two Tournament of Champions titles and winner of three PBA50 Tour titles, trailed Haugen by one pin after the first round, but stayed close bowling 1,376 in the second round on games of 268, 215, 192, 269, 212 and 220.
PBA50 Tour rookie Rolando Sebelen (right) of the Dominican Republic finished the day in third with a 2,722 pinfall. He bowled 1,396 in the second round with games of 221, 226, 255, 231, 235 and 228.
“I love it because I’m bowling with all my idols,” said the 50-year-old Sebelen, who has been a member of the Dominican Republic’s national team for 32 years. “When I started I was nervous but eventually I found a line and got comfortable. I have a lot of expectations and I’m hoping to meet them.”
Vaulting from 20th after the first round to fourth was PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III (left) of Jackson, N.J., who finished with 2,681 after the second round. After Monday’s first round bowling 1,295 for six games, he came back in the second round with 1,386 on games 237, 235, 210, 268, 266 and 170.
“Those two 260 games looked better on paper than they actually were,” said the four-time PBA50 Tour and 35-time PBA Tour winner. “I had my share of strikes from crossovers and high hits so I have to admit I had my share of breaks, but I’ll take it.”
Also making big moves were 2016 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Eddie Graham (right) of Kettering, Ohio, who improved from 19th to fifth and PBA Hall of Famer Mika Koivuniemi (left) who jumped from 28th to sixth. Graham finished with a 2,634 two-round total and Koivuniemi with 2,632.
Qualifying continues Wednesday and Thursday with six-game rounds beginning at 9 a.m. PT. The field will then be cut to the top 40 players for modified round-robin match play which will begin Friday at 8 a.m. After Friday’s second match play round at noon the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.
PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame is providing start to finish coverage of the Senior U.S. Open. For subscription and schedule information click here.
Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open – First Round Results
Players with position, hometown and 12-game total. n denotes non-member; ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over.
1, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 2,769
2, ss-Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 2,745
3, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 2,722
4, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2,681
5, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 2,634
6, Mika Koivuniemi, Hartland, Mich., 2,632
7, Allan Sennevall, Sweden, 2,624
8, n-Paul Fleming, Bedford, Texas, 2,611
9, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 2,601
10, (tie) Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and
ss-Rick Minier, Houston, 2,600
12, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 2,597
13, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 2,592
14, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 2,584
15, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 2,582
16, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 2,577
17, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 2,564
18, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 2,560
19, (tie) Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., and
Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 2,541
21, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 2,540
22, (tie) Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., and
n-Steven Badovinac, Parker, Colo., 2,531
24, Kimmo Lehtonen, Finland, 2,530
25, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 2,529
26, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 2,525
27, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 2,521
28, ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 2,520
29, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 2,519
30, Mike Kanada, Camarillo, Calif., 2,515
31, n,ss-Ben Hoefs, Mobile, Ala, 2,507
32, Pat Nolan, Japan, 2,493
33, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 2,492
34, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 2,490
35, n-Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., 2,488
36, n-Steven Smith, San Diego, 2,486
37, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,483
38, (tie) n-David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., and
Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,476
40, (tie) Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., and
n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 2,471
42, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 2,470
43, n,ss-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 2,464
44, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 2,458
45, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 2,455
46, (tie) n-Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., and
Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 2,453
48, ss-Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 2,444
49, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 2,443
50, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 2,442
51, Jan Larsen, Sweden, 2,440
52, (tie)Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, and
ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2,439
54, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2,438
55, ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 2,426
56, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 2,424
57, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 2,422
58, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 2,418
59, (tie) ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., and
Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 2,416
61, n-Jimmie Pritts Jr., Mathuen, Mass., 2,415
62, Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 2,411
63, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 2,407
64, Peter Knopp, Germany, 2,406
65, (tie) Hakan Fast, Sweden, and
ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 2,404
67, n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, 2,396
68, n-Barry Zimmerman, Grand Forks, N.D., 2,394
69, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 2,393
70, Troy Kendrick, Las Vegas, Nev., 2,390
71, (tie) ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., and
n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,383
73, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 2,382
74, (tie) ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., and
ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 2,377
76, Christer Petersson, Gothenburg, Sweden, 2,371
77, ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 2,369
78, Mike Mineman, St Louis, 2,366
79, David Allen, Las Vegas, 2,363
80, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 2,359
81, Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, 2,358
82, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 2,357
83, n-Klaus Lischka, Germany, 2,356
84, Lennart Nyman, Sweden, 2,355
85, ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, 2,352
86, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,350
87, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2,349
88, n,ss-Ron Hosler, Englewood, Colo., 2,348
89, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 2,347
90, ss-Crister Danielsson, Sweden, 2,346
91, Olle Svenson, Lerum, Sweden, 2,345
92, n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, 2,341
93, ss-Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 2,333
94, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 2,321
95, n-Joe Baca, Brentwood, Calif., 2,319
96, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 2,318
97, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 2,313
98, ss-Kerry Fulford, Ft. Worth, Texas, 2,312
99, Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 2,311
100, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 2,310
101, n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., 2,308
102, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 2,306
103, n-Anthony Figuiera, Gardena, Calif., 2,298
104, n-Dennis Klein, Phoenix, 2,295
105, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 2,292
106, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,291
107, (tie) ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., and
ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 2,289
109, ss-John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 2,285
110, n-John Marsala, St. Louis, 2,281
111, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,274
112, (tie) Klas Thunberg, Sweden, and
ss-Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, 2,273
114, n-Mike Yuwiler, Las Vegas, 2,271
115, ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 2,270
116, n-Pete Toth, Las Vegas, 2,266
117, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 2,264
118, Doug O’Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 2,263
119, n,ss-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 2,255
120, n-Marty Hinton, Henderson, Nev., 2,252
121, n-Jeff Row, Humbolt, Ariz., 2,244
122, n,ss-David Graber, Las Vegas, 2,243
123, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 2,242
124, n,ss-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 2,237
125, Jonny Hall, Sweden, 2,229
126, Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 2,228
127, ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 2,227
128, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,218
129, ss-Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 2,215
130, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 2,208
131, ss-Ross McDonald, Las Vegas, Nev., 2,207
132, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 2,198
133, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 2,195
134, Tomas Karlsson, Sweden, 2,185
135, ss-Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., 2,177
136, Richard McNeill, Yorktown, Va., 2,162
137, ss-Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 2,157
138, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 2,155
139, n,ss-Robert Callari, Cordova, Tenn.., 2,148
140, n,ss-Nelson Sand, Maple Valley. Wash., 2,147
141, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 2,146
142, Daniel Knafo, Valencia, Calif., 2,145
143, (tie) ss-Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, and
Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 2,135
145, (te)ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., and
ss-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 2,121
147, Jon J.J. Jensen, Olympia, Wash., 2,116
148, n-Shane Horsman, Fircrest, Wash., 2,104
149, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 2,102
150, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 2,098
151, n-Sean Couse, Henderson, Nev., 2,093
152, Frank Paganelli, Las Vegas, Nev., 2,088
153, n,ss-William Mcgee, Great Falls, Mont., 2,085
154, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 2,081
155, ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 2,008
156, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 1,992
157, n,ss-Dale Knight, Las Vegas, 1,980
158, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,953
159, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,938
160, Brett Roberts, Taylor, Mich., 1,815
161, Randy Macomber, University Place, Wash., 1,508