Haugen retains lead after Round Two at Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open

Defending championof Phoenix, put his ability to adjust to the demanding Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm lane conditions to the test but still managed to retain his lead after Tuesday’s second round of qualifying.

After a 1,370 six-game pinfall total in Monday’s first round, Haugen (featured photo) bowled 1,399 with games of 267, 223, 193, 276, 244 and 196 in the second round at the Suncoast Bowling Center to finish with 2,769 for 12 games good for a 230.7 average.

“Those 190 games could very easily have been 170s,” said the two-time PBA50 and five-time PBA Tour titlist. “In those two games I just wasn’t playing the lanes right to start, I changed to another ball and fortunately I was able to bail them out.

“In qualifying it feels like a grind but you have to remember we’re only a third of the way through,” the 51-year-old Haugen (right) continued. “Getting off to a fast start is beneficial because you don’t want to give anything back. I’ll take a couple 190s for a bad game.”

Haugen extended his lead over PBA Hall of Famer and 2010 Senior U.S. Open winner Mark Williams (left) of Beaumont, Texas, who finished 24 pins behind Haugen with a 2,745 pinfall after two rounds.

Williams, a seven-time PBA Tour winner, including two Tournament of Champions titles and winner of three PBA50 Tour titles, trailed Haugen by one pin after the first round, but stayed close bowling 1,376 in the second round on games of 268, 215, 192, 269, 212 and 220.

PBA50 Tour rookie Rolando Sebelen (right) of the Dominican Republic finished the day in third with a 2,722 pinfall. He bowled 1,396 in the second round with games of 221, 226, 255, 231, 235 and 228.

“I love it because I’m bowling with all my idols,” said the 50-year-old Sebelen, who has been a member of the Dominican Republic’s national team for 32 years. “When I started I was nervous but eventually I found a line and got comfortable. I have a lot of expectations and I’m hoping to meet them.”

Vaulting from 20th after the first round to fourth was PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III (left) of Jackson, N.J., who finished with 2,681 after the second round. After Monday’s first round bowling 1,295 for six games, he came back in the second round with 1,386 on games 237, 235, 210, 268, 266 and 170.

“Those two 260 games looked better on paper than they actually were,” said the four-time PBA50 Tour and 35-time PBA Tour winner. “I had my share of strikes from crossovers and high hits so I have to admit I had my share of breaks, but I’ll take it.”

Also making big moves were 2016 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Eddie Graham (right) of Kettering, Ohio, who improved from 19th to fifth and PBA Hall of Famer Mika Koivuniemi (left) who jumped from 28th to sixth. Graham finished with a 2,634 two-round total and Koivuniemi with 2,632.

Qualifying continues Wednesday and Thursday with six-game rounds beginning at 9 a.m. PT. The field will then be cut to the top 40 players for modified round-robin match play which will begin Friday at 8 a.m. After Friday’s second match play round at noon the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.

PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame is providing start to finish coverage of the Senior U.S. Open. For subscription and schedule information click here.

