IBC launches new learn-to-bowl youth program

The International Bowling Campus has launched the USA Bowling Learn the Sport program designed to help develop the next generation of bowlers.

USA Bowling Learn the Sport is a new four-week program that will provide bowling centers, pro shops, and United States Bowling Congress associations the tools to provide basic instruction to new youth bowlers.

By teaching the sport, these newcomers not only will learn basic skills while having fun but quickly will see more success on the lanes and will want to continue to bowl.

The learn-to-bowl program is a partnership between the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA), USBC, International Bowling Campus Youth Development (IBC Youth), Strike Ten Entertainment and the International Bowling Pro Shop and Instructions Association (IBPSIA).

The program was introduced to bowling centers at the BPAA Summit in Charleston, South Carolina.

“This program is unique in that it provides video lessons which allows proprietors to execute the program, even if the center isn’t fortunate enough to have a certified coach,” said Bart Burger, BPAA Managing Director of Membership and Education Services.

“We have developed a comprehensive kit so bowling centers can easily start forming classes for new bowlers through in-center marketing and online with our digital resources.”

Bowling is the largest participatory sport for youth in the United Sates with more than 17 million youth taking to the lanes each year, according to Simmons Research.

The USA Bowling Learn the Sport program is designed to have four one-hour sessions each week. Each session will start with a short classroom meeting before the youth bowlers take to the lanes to put what they have learned into practice. Sessions cover lane safety, equipment, how to swing the ball, footwork, shooting spares and so much more.

“Many youth bowlers first experience bowling through birthday parties and in-school bowling through P.E. classes, then become excited about the sport and want to learn more,” said IBC Youth Managing Director Gary Brown. “This program will get them started and hopefully ignite a passion to continue to pursue the sport.”

A special USA Bowling Learn the Sport kit has been developed for centers to promote the program and contains everything a center needs to teach the classes, including a coach’s guide, proprietor’s guide, DVD with weekly lessons and much more.

