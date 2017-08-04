IBI August Magazine ’17

August Magazine ’17
In this issue:
-
SHORTS
• Pat Ciniello receives 54th Sam Levine Flowers for the Living Award
• Blanding, UT, embraces bowling
• Bay Tek welcomes Ryan Cravens and Sammy Harrison
• Intercard brings on board Brad Solomon
• Escape rooms are on the rise at Creative WorksCompiled by Patty Heath
-
FEATUREIt’s Showtime!Music and theater help established Minneapolis and Cleveland centers survive and thrive.By Mark Miller
-
COVER STORYRonald McDonald Strikes Big in CanadaEd Sousa, Classic Bowl and Bowl Canada help to keep Canadian families in medical crisis close to each other and the care they need through the support of Ronald McDonald House Charities.By Robert Sax
-
BEYOND BOWLING
38 Interesting Interview: Bill Diamond
44 Feature: First Impressions
50 Showcase
-
OFF THE CLOCKThe ‘Bowling Lady’Who Chases StormsYvonne Bennett, executive director of the Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin, has a passion for photography and shiny things.By Marci Williams
-
TRADE SHOWA Grand Ole Time in NashvilleSnapshots of good times at Bowl ExpoBy David Garber
- Classifieds
- Datebook