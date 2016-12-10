December Magazine ’17
In this issue:
SHORTS
• Brunswick acquires Ultimate Bowling.
• Ocean 5 and Table 47 in Gig Harbor, WA, are green and fun.
• 2018 will bring bowling to Telluride.
• Bowling and the UK are striking it big.
• New champions at QubicaAMF World Cup.Compiled by Patty Heath
FEATUREStrike Out HungerTrading cans of food for free bowling saved a business and a community.By Pamela Kleibrink Thompson
COVER STORYMark Baker: A Proprietor’s Game ChangerDedication, passion and his System keep bowlers coming back.By Jim Goodwin
FEATUREThe Power Behind a Unique BrandScene75 is a community destination.By Sean Krainert
SPOTLIGHTCorner of the NeighborhoodTown Hall Lanes strikes a balance between innovation and exploration while appreciating history.By Mark Miller
REMEMBER WHENHappy Holidays from the 1960sBy Patty Heath
- Classifieds