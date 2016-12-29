IBI January Magazine ’17

January Magazine ’17
In this issue:
-
THE ISSUE AT HANDRefusing to Lose
By Scott Frager
-
SHORTS
- CODE ADAM, a nocost search tool
- Switch centers in Turkey
- QubicaAMF acquires CDE Software
- Creative Works awarded Brass Ring at IAAPA
Compiled by Patty Heath
-
FEATUREGet Some FunAt Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, bowling is part of an entertainment hotspot.
By Pamela Kleibrink Thompson
-
TRADESHOW PREVIEWGet On Down To Chucktown!Charleston, SC, is the perfect backdrop for BPAA’s Mid-Winter Summit.
By Pamela Kleibrink Thompson
-
COVER STORYRefusing to LoseThe Davis family never surrenders to life’s challenges.
By Robert Sax
-
PROFILETurning the CornerMeet the Pollards, reunited in love and bowling in St. Louis.
By Mark Miller
-
REMEMBER WHEN1950Gillette’s ‘Cavalcade of Sports’
By Patty Heath
- Datebook
- Showcase
- Classifieds