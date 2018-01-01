January Magazine ’18
In this issue:
SHORTS
• Wonder Woman goes bowling
• David Teitelbaum installed at Embed
• IAAPA’s new chairman Andreas Anderson
• Creative Works’ Memory MakersCompiled by Patty Heath
TRIBUTEA Giant LostBrent Perrier’s legacy will live on through friends and those he mentored.By Jim Goodwin
BUSINESSCarpe Diem!In Part II of IBI’s real estate story, six FECs thrive in former big box store locations.By Sean Krainert
COVER STORYThe IBI InterviewGame pioneer Nolan Bushnell is keeping it real, virtually.By Robert Sax
FEATURE60 Years of the Good StuffRyan Family Amusements has prospered for six decades, with adaptability being the key.By Paul Lane
TRADESHOW PREVIEWBlazing New Trails, Spurring GrowthNetwork in sunny Arizona at BPAA’s Mid-Winter Summit.By Pamela Kleibrink Thompson
REMEMBER WHENBrewers Association1959By Patty Heath
- Showcase
- Datebook
- Classifieds