IBI July Magazine ’18

July Magazine ’18
In this issue:
-
SHORTS
• National Bowling Day is coming.
• Dancing and Bowling at Martinez Social Club.
• The Rams have a bowling quarterback.
• QubicaAMF’s Eric Berry retires.
• BVL honors BCSC associations’ support.
• Thunderbowl Lanes welcomes back PBS.
• World Series of Bowling XCompiled by Patty Heath
-
CONSIDER THISLost in TranslationWith so many definitions of ‘perfect,’ the word means different things to different people.By Ben Jones and Kay Anderson
-
PROFILELeading the WayStephanie Darby steers the QubicaAMF marketing team into the future.By Joan Taylor
-
COVER STORYIn conversation with Jerry Francomano and Mike KaufmanBowling in Las Vegas: The more it changes, the more it stays the same.By Jim Goodwin
-
FeatureA Trip Down Memory LaneTed Baer and J.C. Cramer preserve bowling history at their Omaha bowling museum.By Mark Miller
-
REMEMBER WHEN1956Natty BohBy Patty Heath
- Showcase
- Datebook
- Classifieds