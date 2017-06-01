June Magazine ’17
In this issue:
THE ISSUE AT HANDChanging Lanes and My MindBy Scott Frager
SHORTS
• Bowling Book Corner with Jeff Guinn.
• Meridian Lanes, ID, and Devon Lanes, PA, celebrate 60 years.
• Alberta, Canada’s Plaza Bowl passes the torch to its third generation.
• Kegel promotes Brent Sims.
• Ann Krull returns to Redemption Plus.Compiled by Patty Heath
BUSINESS OPERATIONSA New Front DoorThe first step to welcoming guests to your business is your website.By Pamela Kleibrink Thompson
FINANCESMid-Year Check-UpBen Jones offers a plan to assess your company’s health.By Ben Jones
COVER STORYQuest for KnowledgeLifelong learner Hendrik Motzer has grown his business for over 30 years.By Paul Lane
PROFILEEat, Meet and CompeteRenovations are paying off big for BPAA’s Proprietor of the Year John Losito.By Mark Miller
HISTORYDestination: Sun Valley, IdahoA history lesson about the founding of the ski resort at Sun Valley, with a connection to bowling.By Pamela Kleibrink Thompson
FEATUREThis Looks Like A Job For Superbowl!The Eickholz family comes to the rescue in Metropolis, IL.By Mark Miller
REMEMBER WHENSnoopy1950sBy Patty Heath
