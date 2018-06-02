IBI June Magazine ’18

June Magazine ’18
In this issue:
SHORTS
• ZOT introduces its new logo.
• USBC Gold Coach Susie Minshew has a new, must-read book.
• Bill Straub, Coach of the Year X Four
• Cinergy Cinemas partner again with QubicaAMF.Compiled by Patty Heath
CONSIDER THISBeing HandyThe right tool is always with you.By Ben Jones
FEATUREPulling GsThunderbird Lanes roars into the 21st century with a new mission.By Evan Henerson
FEATUREThe Golden Age of Radio…SocialThe newcomer to the scene in Rochester, NY, is the talk of the town.By Evan Henerson
FINANCEPassing the PinSuccession management might not be the most cheerful topic, but it’s one of the most important an owner can address.By Ben Jones
COVER STORYThe Magic StormBarbara and Bill Chrisman built Storm into an iconic bowling brand.By Jim Goodwin
BEHIND THE SCENESPrincess LibbiLibbi Fletcher puts purpose behind the sport.By Sean Krainert
CONFERENCE WRAP-UPThe Soulful ExperienceThe mindfully designed and interlinked themes changed perspectives, inspired businesses, and formed the shared experience that was the soul of F2FEC.By Sean Krainert
REMEMBER WHEN1969Avon for MenBy Patty Heath
- Datebook
- Showcase
- Classifieds