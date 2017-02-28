IBI March Magazine ’17

March Magazine ’17
In this issue:
-
THE ISSUE AT HANDAnalyze This
By Scott Frager
-
SHORTS
• Truck Stop Bowling
• U.S. Mega Mansion
• The Olympic Channel Welcomes World Bowling
• A Rosie the Riveter Who became a Proprietor
Compiled by Patty Heath
-
BUSINESSLearn The SportBPAA rolls out new youth program.
By Pamela Thompson
-
INDUSTRY PROFILEAlexander Gurkov Passes the Torch to KegelRussian MacGyver and Kegel bring a line-of-sight tool to bowling
By Evan Henerson
-
COVER STORYThe Wild Game Entertainment ExperienceCome for the food, stay for the fun.
By Paul Lane
-
OPERATIONSMembers With BenefitsShould bowling centers offer memberships as a way to increase profits?
By Robert Sax
-
HISTORYSheep Heid Inn, Scotland, a Must See!
By Patty Heath
-
FEATURESports of All SortsBowling takes its rightful place in Northern Kentucky.
By Mark Miller
-
REMEMBER WHEN1960sBrunswick Bowling Balls
By Patty Heath
- Showcase
- Classifieds
- Datebook