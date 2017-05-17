IBI May Magazine ’17

May Magazine ’17
In this issue:
-
THE ISSUE AT HANDMid-Air EmergencyBy Scott Frager
-
SHORTS
• Aloma Bowl survives with the help of its friend.
• Robert Sax is retained by Intercard as PR counsel.
• E-Lanes, Michigan’s Best
• Europa Cuisine & Entertainment arrives in McAllen,TX.
• Mahall’s marks 93 years and going strong.Compiled by Patty Heath
-
BusinessRiding the WaveA look into how trends shape our industry.By Sean Krainert
-
COVER STORYUptown Alley ChinaThe fusion of Chinese culture and American style.By Robert Sax
-
BEYOND BOWLING
• Pulling Strings
• Interesting Interview with Pat Ciniello
• Product Showcase
-
FEATUREHas Bowling Gone to the Dogs?Puppy Jake Foundation and Warrior Lanes team up for veterans in Iowa.By Pamela Kleibrink Thompson
-
PROFILEThe Milkman of SingaporeFrom fresh milk to Associate Bowling Supply, Pierce Murray has truly delivered.By Paul Lane
-
REMEMBER WHENCountry Club Malt Liquor1963By Patty Heath
- Datebook
- Classifieds