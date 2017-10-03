IBI October Magazine ’17

October Magazine ’17
In this issue:
SHORTS
• Lucky Strike opens in Hawaii.
• Adventures of a Bowling Shoe tickles the fancy of young and old readers.
• Woodland Lanes introduces a Bowl-A-Con.
• Ohio’s SkyLane Bowling and North Dakota’s North Hills Bowl are 60 years young.Compiled by Patty Heath
HELPING HANDSMother Nature to the Max (Bowl)A Port Arthur, TX, bowling center shelters evacuees from Hurricane Harvey.By Mark Miller
FEATUREStriking It UpStone Pin Company remakes an old concert venue into a space ideal for socializing and eating.By Pamela Kleibrink Thompson
TOURNAMENTQubicaAMF Bowling World CupThe famous tournament turns up the heat at the classic Mexican venue, Bol 300.By Paul Lane
PROFILEA Walk In His Own ParkHow John Heuler of Irvine Lanes takes on business and life.By Evan Henerson
FEATUREWhere Heroes PlayStriking it big at the World Police and Fire Games.By Evan Henerson
REMEMBER WHEN1950sPeanuts and the GangBy Patty Heath
- Showcase
- Datebook
- Classifieds