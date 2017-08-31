IBI September Magazine ’17

September Magazine ’17
In this issue:
THE ISSUE AT HANDTiming is EverythingBy David Garber
SHORTS
• Ohio’s Scene 75 times three
• QubicaAMF and Ardent Leisure partner up Down Under
• BVL’s Best Awards
• Soul: The 2018 F2FEC announced for February at the Broadmoor
• Marien Stark promoted to the Live Oak Bank FEC lending teamCompiled by Patty Heath
Breaking Down the WallThe Nook and Ran-Ham Bowl get cozy.By Mark Miller
COVER STORYBVL Celebrates Its 75th AnniversaryRaising Millions for American Military HeroesBy Jim Goodwin
OPINIONBy George, We Have Come a Long WayOne professional’s opinion about the state of the family amusement industry.By George McAuliffe
TOURNAMENTJunior GoldA recap of all the Junior Gold winners.By David Garber
OFF THE CLOCKA Real DynamoProprietor Barbara Watts has an explosive hobby as a pyrotechnician.By Marci Williams
REMEMBER WHEN1965Grandmas and Bowling RuleBy Patty Heath
