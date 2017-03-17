Iceland’s women, Cyprus’ men win Doubles gold at Small Nations Cup

andof Iceland andandof Cyprus captured the gold medals in women’s and men’s Doubles in the 1st Small Nations Cup currently underway at Rose’n’Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino.

The Icelandic women (pictured right), who finished the six-game preliminaries in second place, met fourth-seeded Nora Turci and Catherine Chesney in the gold medal match. Hjalmtysdottir (184) and Þorisdottir (222) posted the highest game of the finals to beat Turci (170) and Chesney (145), 406-315, to seal the victory.

The women from Luxembourg, who stunned No. 1 seed Malta with Mixed Doubles gold medalist Sue Abela and Mixed Doubles bronze medalist Sara Xuereb in the semi-finals, 341-333, earned the silver medal.

The Maltese women and Nantia Irodotou and Niki Schiza of Cyprus, who fell to Iceland in the other semi-final, 355-322, both received bronze medals.

On the men’s side, fourth-seeded Erodotou & Konstantinou (left) sidelined top-seeded Mauro Anastasi and Justin Caruana Scicluna of Malta in the semi-final, 397-350, and went on to defeat Bjorn G. Sigurdsson and Arnar David Jónsson of Iceland in a close gold medal match, 419-409.

The Icelandic (pictured right with the women), who managed to eliminate Matteo Corazza and Ettori Bacciocchi from the host country San Marino in the other semi-final match by seven pins, 364-359, earned the silver medal, while the men from Malta and San Marino took bronze.

Abela and Erodotou held on to the lead in All-Events (total pinfall in Mixed Doubles, Doubles and Mixed Team event). With 12 of 18 games in the books, Abela, who toppled 2435 pins, an average of 202.92, leads Hjalmtysdottir (2384) and her team mate Xuereb (2349) by 51 and 86 pins, respectively. Irodotou rounds out the top 4 with 2267.

Erodotou totaled 2615 pins for 12 games, an average of 217.92, maintained a slim eight-pin lead over Jónsson, who leaped from third to second place with 2607, thanks to the field-best 1328 series on Friday. Scicluna dropped one spot to third place with 2577 with team mate Anastasi in fourth on 2556.

There will be no medals given in All-Events which serves as qualifying for the Masters finals. The top 4 women and the top 4 men with the highest 18-game totals in Mixed Doubles, Doubles and Mixed Team event will advance to Masters semi-finals.

Action shifts to men’s and women’s Mixed Team event. All teams bowl six games of preliminaries starting with the first block of three games on Friday afternoon and the second block on Saturday morning.

The top four out of five teams advance to the medal round which begins at 2 p.m. with the semi-finals (No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3). Following the medal presentation are the Masters finals which will conclude the Small Nations Cup from 5.30 to 6.30 p.m.

Starting in 2017 the European Tenpin Bowling Federation’s Small Nations Cup will be conducted biennially. The inaugural SNC will be held from March 15-19, 2017 at the Rose’n’Bowl, an 18-laner in Serravalle in the Republic of San Marino.

Each participating country is represented by a team of two female and two male competitors.

Players from five countries, Cyprus, Iceland, Luxembourg, Malta and San Marino, compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in Mixed Doubles, men’s and women’s Doubles, Mixed Team and men’s and women’s Masters in the three-day event.

1st Small Nations Cup 2017 – Women’s Doubles Medal Round

Rose’n’Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino (March 17, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Iceland (Magna Yr Hjalmtysdottir, Dagny Edda Þorisdottir), 761 (2 games)

2. Luxembourg (Nora Turci, Catherine Chesney), 656 (2 games)

3. Malta (Sara Xuereb, Sue Abela), 333 (1 game)

Cyprus (Nantia Irodotou, Niki Schiza), 322 (1 game)

Pictured above from left to right: Small Nations Cup Women’s Doubles medalists Luxembourg (silver), Iceland (gold), Malta (bronze) and Cyprus (bronze).

Playoff Results:

Semi-final Match 1:

No. 4 Luxembourg (Turci 184/Chesney 157) def.

No. 1 Malta (Xuereb 174/Abela 159), 341-333

Semifinal Match 2:

No. 2 Iceland (Hjalmtysdottir 186/Þorisdottir 169) def.

No. 3 Cyprus (Irodotou 145/Schiza 177), 355-322

Gold Medal Match:

Iceland (Hjalmtysdottir 184/Þorisdottir 222) def.

Luxembourg (Turci 170/Chesney 145), 406-315.

1st Small Nations Cup 2017 – Women’s Doubles Preliminaries

Top 4 advance to the medal round. No 1 bowls No. 4 and No 2 takes on No. 3 in the semi-finals.

1st Small Nations Cup 2017 – Men’s Doubles Medal Round

Rose’n’Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino (March 17, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Cyprus (Neoklis Erodotou, Ioannis Konstantinou), 737 (2 games)

2. Iceland (Bjorn G. Sigurdsson, Arnar David Jónsson), 719 (2 games)

3. Malta (Mauro Anastasi, Justin Caruana Scicluna), 350 (1 game)

San Marino (Matteo Corazza, Ettori Bacciocchi), 359 (1 game)

Playoff Results:

Semi-final Match 1:

No. 4 Cyprus (Erodotou 192/Konstantinou 205) def.

No. 1 Malta (Anastasi 177/Scicluna 173), 397-350

Semifinal Match 2:

No. 2 Iceland (Sigurdsson 158/Jónsson 206) def.

No. 3 San Marino (Corazza 191/Bacciocchi 168), 364-359

Gold Medal Match:

Cyprus (Erodotou 187/Konstantinou 232) def.

Iceland (Sigurdsson 173/Jónsson 236), 419-409.

1st Small Nations Cup 2017 – Men’s Doubles Preliminaries

Top 4 advance to the medal round. No 1 bowls No. 4 and No 2 takes on No. 3 in the semi-finals.

1st Small Nations Cup 2017 – Women’s All-Events after 12 of 18 games

1st Small Nations Cup 2017 – Men’s All-Events after 12 of 18 games