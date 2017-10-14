Ida Andersson leads top 12 semi-finalists into Sunday’s Final Round 1

of Sweden averaged 221.67 scratch in the semi-final round of the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick to lead the top 12 of 32 players into Sunday’s Final Round 1 at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo.

Andersson (pictured above), who finished in third place in last year’s Norwegian Open, had six game over 200, including a high game of 249 and a low game of 202, for 1330 pinfall and added eight pins handicap each game for 1378 total.

Øyvind Harang (right), who qualified through the Early Bird squads, used high games of 267, 249 and 244 to take second place with 1367 and the field-best 227.83. Oskar Wirefeldt of Sweden, who qualified from junior bowlers’ list, was mere three pins back in third place with 1364, including a 289 in game four, the highest game of the round.

His fellow countrywoman Jenny Karlsson was further five pins behind in fourth place with 1359, including handicap, and was followed by Skúli Freyr Sigurdsson of Iceland with 1340.

Places six and seven belonged to Norwegian bowlers Adrian Kindervaag (1321), who came from the Turbo list, and Lars-Christian Nygård (left; 1317), who missed a semi-final round bye in 29th place due to the lower second to last game.

Two-time European Bowling Tour champion Nina Flack (right) of Sweden was the third woman who advanced to the finals in eighth place with 1311 total with her compatriot Robert Lindberg, who made the first cut in 33rd place, 10 pins behind in 9th position.

Fredrik Tjernes (left) of Norway hit 1300 on the nose to take 10th place and was by Team Norway rookie Jørgen Mathiesen in 11th place with 1294.

Håkan Persson closed the semi-final round short before Midnight with a huge 277 game to beat out 2010 European Champions Cup winner Svein Åke Ek (right) of Norway for the 12th and last place to advance to the finals, 1282 to 1273.

The top 12 will meet qualifiers 25-28 in Final Round 1 starting at 10 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday all the way through to the finals on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo and is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.305 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.795 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 213 Euro for 60th place.

Qualifying at the Norwegian Open began Friday, Oct. 6 and concluded Saturday, Oct. 14. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top 3 women after qualifying received 5.000 NOK, 3.000 NOK and 2.000 NOK bonuses, respectively.

Total 60 players advanced to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15, including the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings, two players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 42, the next four women, the next four juniors (must not be born before Sept. 1, 1999), the next four seniors (must be 50 years of age on Oct. 6th) and two players each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list (highest score in qualifying game 5 and 6, respectively; separate fee necessary).

The top 8 qualifiers are seeded in Round 4, qualifiers 9-16 go to Round 3, qualifiers 17-24 start in Round 2 and qualifiers 25-28 begin in Round 1.

The other 32 finalists advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round on Saturday evening. All players bowled six games scratch with the top 12 advancing to Round 1 starting on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The remaining forty players determine the champion in five three-game rounds (rounds 1-4 starting from scratch). The field is trimmed to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl the last three-game round with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward.

The player with the highest six-game total will win the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 EBT ranking points (men and women in separate rankings).

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Carsten Warming Hansen (586 points) of Denmark and Sweden’s Pontus Andersson (557) will determine the 2017 EBT men’s point ranking winner.

Jenny Wegner of Sweden has already sealed the victory in the women’s division. Nevertheless, the Norwegian Open will decide the top eight men and top eight women in the respective point ranking, who will qualify for the EBT Masters.

