Illinois bowler rolls sixth perfect game at 115th USBC Open Championships

of Ellisville, Illinois, has bowled with many different teams at the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships, but he finally may have found the right one – a group that was extremely supportive as he made his bid for the sixth perfect game of this year’s event.

The 50-year-old right-hander was a late addition to the newly formed Maxxx Revs Pro Shop group from Peoria, Illinois, and his career-best performance May 17 at the Oncenter Convention Center in Syracuse, New York, may have earned him a long-term home within the two-team contingent.

Lawson (featured photo) rolled the second 300 in doubles this year, which came after games of 244 and 187 for a 731 series, the best set in his nine USBC Open Championships appearances by more than 60 pins.

The performance helped him and Tony DeVita of Creve Coeur, Illinois, to a 1,325 doubles total, which is 41st in the standings through half of the tournament’s 107 days of competition. Three of the four doubles teams for Maxxx Revs Pro Shop cracked the 1,300 mark.

Lawson added 637 in team and 542 in singles for a 1,910 all-events total.

Wisconsin bowler celebrates 50 years at USBC Open Championships

For Orin Hapke (featured photo) of Madison, Wisconsin, five decades at the USBC Open Championships have been filled with family, friends and years of unforgettable memories.

The 73-year-old, who made his tournament debut at the 1968 event in Cincinnati, enjoyed being the center of attention May 21 at the Oncenter Convention Center as he was escorted to the middle of the 48-lane venue by his wife of 45 years, Charlene, and grandsons Sebastian, Sully and Henry, to celebrate his 50th tournament appearance.

Hapke, a Lake County (Illinois) Bowling Association Hall of Famer, was grateful to share such a special occasion with one of his longtime friends and teammates, John Kerpan of Waukegan, Illinois, who also was recognized on the lanes Monday.

Kerpan became the latest member of the event’s 55-Year Club and was presented with a plaque, chevron and engraved watch for his milestone. That’s now the next goal for Hapke.

This year on the tournament lanes, Hapke rolled sets of 556 in singles, 527 in doubles and 494 in team for a 1,577 all-events total. In 50 years at the Open Championships, he has knocked down 81,895 pins for a career average of 183.2.

Also this week, Wayne Hutchinson of Franklin Park, Illinois, and Jerry Rich Sr. of Fairport Harbor, Ohio, celebrated 55 years of participation.

New leaders emerge in four events at Oncenter Convention Center

This week at the 2018 USBC Open Championships, new leaders emerged in Standard Singles, Classified Doubles, Classified Singles and Classified All-Events.

Ted Rybialek (featured photo), a 53-year-old right-hander from South Elgin, Illinois, making his fifth tournament appearance, rolled games of 215, 263 and 229 for a 707 series May 18, taking the lead in Standard Singles by a single pin. Rob Pierson of Miles City, Montana, previously held the lead with 706.

A day earlier, Adam Valentinas of Palos Park, Illinois, and Daniel Hartmont (right, l-r) of Orland Park, Illinois, raised the bar in Classified Doubles with a 1,097 effort.

The duo combined for games of 374, 299 and 424. Hartmont, a 59-year-old right-hander, led the way with 206, 157 and 240 for a 603 series, and Valentinas, a 38-year-old left-hander, contributed 168, 142 and 184 for 494.

Robert Johnson of Stansbury Park, Utah, and Kenneth Poulsen of West Valley City, Utah, previously topped the Classified Doubles standings with 1,082.

On the same squad as Hartmont and Valentinas, Jochen Rehbein (left) of Lindenfels, Germany, showed his versatility by conquering two oil patterns on the way to the lead in Classified All-Events with a 1,718 total, which also included a stop at the top of the Classified Singles leaderboard with a 622 set.

Rehbein’s reign atop the all-events standings was short-lived, however, as Isaac Wake of Versailles, Indiana, made the most of his first appearance at the Open Championships by surging into the Classified All-Events lead on May 21.

The 17-year-old right-hander (right) realized he bowled well at the Oncenter Convention Center, but he didn’t realize exactly what he’d accomplished until people around him started congratulating him.

His performance included sets of 605 in team, 602 in singles and 547 in doubles for a 1,754 all-events total.

Defending champions won’t repeat in 2018

Team NABR (featured photo), the defending champions in Regular Team and Team All-Events at the USBC Open Championships, bowled well May 18 and May 19 but will not repeat as champions in 2018. Currently, they’re in fourth place in both categories.

Team NABR’s 3,217 performance in the team event included games of 1,017, 1,037 and a 1,163 finish, the third-highest team game of the 2018 event. While it was short of S&B Pro Shop 1 of Warren, Michigan, which leads with 3,322, it was a nice start for Team All-Events and good momentum heading into doubles and singles.

Scott Pohl, who rolled a perfect game in the team event in 2013, led the way for Team NABR in team this year with a 686 series. He was followed by Brian Waliczek (672), Anthony Pepe (654), Adam Barta (627) and Mike Rose Jr. (578). Pohl, Waliczek, Barta and Rose also were Regular Team champions in 2015, along with former Team USA member Rob Gotchall.

Waliczek set the pace in doubles and singles, adding sets of 685 and 675, respectively, and the group averaged more than 217 on the day on the way to a 9,735 Team All-Events total. Waliczek’s 2,032 all-events total marked the ninth time in 20 tournament appearances he has surpassed the 2,000 mark.

Pepe, the lone left-hander of the group and owner of a 300 game during the 2011 event, finished his 2018 Open Championships with a 1,990 all-events total. He was followed by Barta (1,927), Pohl (1,922) and Rose (1,864).

Team All-Events is the combined all-events total for all five team members. Red Carpet Lanes (right) of Greenfield, Wisconsin, leads this year with a 10,252 total.

A look ahead

One milestone will be celebrated this week at the 2018 USBC Open Championships, when Robert Costew of Clinton Township, Michigan, makes his 55th appearance on the championship lanes. He’ll hit the lanes May 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern.

2018 USBC Open Championships – Regular Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 1,046 and above)

1, S & B Pro Shop 1 (Bill Orlikowski, Andrew Burke, Marcus McClain, Ryan Mouw, Kurt Pilon), Warren, Mich., 3,322. 2, The Locker Guy 1, Owatonna, Minn., 3,279 3, Red Carpet Lanes, Greenfield, Wis., 3,277. 4, Team NABR, Fairport, N.Y., 3,217. 5, The Shim Reapers, Franklin, Wis., 3,206. 6, #TeamWhenYo, Rochester, N.Y., 3,190. 7, Cambridge Credit Counseling 1, Westfield, Mass., 3,188. 8, A & M Affiliates 2, Minneapolis, 3,182. 9, Maximum Potential Pro Shop, Baldwinsville, N.Y., 3,180. 10, A to Z Pro Shop Blue, Farmington, Minn., 3,167.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 419 and above)

1, Richard Eighme, Waterloo, Iowa/AJ Chapman, St. Paul, Minn., 1,457. 2, Steve Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah/David Haynes, Las Vegas, 1,453. 3, Francois Louw, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa/Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 1,437. 4, Matt Tomsu/Jay Watts, Omaha, Neb., 1,421. 5, Dan Chambers/Steven Nava, Hopkins, Minn., 1,412. 6, Chad Svendsen, Monroe, Wis./Jonathan Schalow, Evansville, Wis., 1,403. 7(tie), David O’Sullivan, Maitland, Fla./Sean Riccardi, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Peter Stone/Andrew Stone, Bloomington Ill., 1,402. 9, Ryan Burks, St. Joseph, Ind./John Rifle, Crown Point, Ind., 1,393. 10, Joe Conti, Liverpool, N.Y./Derek Magno, Cicero, N.Y., 1,388.

Singles

(Averages of 210 and above)

1, Cotie Holbek, Burlington, Wis., 802. 2, Chris Hill, Franklin, Wis., 795. 3, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 784. 4, Rameses Chambers, Kansas City, Mo., 771. 5, Chad Oachs, Mankato, Minn., 770. 6(tie), David Olynyk, Rosemount, Minn., and Joseph DiNardo, Niagara Falls, N.Y., 752. 8, Rob Edwards, Vancouver, Wash., 751. 9(tie), Matt Tomsu, Omaha, Neb., and David Langer, Maple Grove, Minn., 750.

All-Events

(Averages of 210 and above)

1, Kurt Pilon, Warren, Mich., 2,186. 2, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 2,164. 3, AJ Chapman, St. Paul, Minn., 2,147. 4, Jonathan Schalow, Evansville, Wis., 2,146. 5, Francois Louw, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa, 2,131. 6, David Labinski, South Milwaukee, Wis., 2,129. 7, Chad Oachs, Mankato, Minn., 2,118. 8, Ken Duffield, Platteville, Wis., 2,111. 9, Christopher Castle, Melbourne, Australia, 2,110. 10, Rob Gotterbarn, Garden City South, N.Y., 2,095.

Team All-Events

(Combined all-events totals of all five team members)

1, Red Carpet Lanes (Christopher Pierson, David Labinski, Ken Duffield, Chas Maas, David Beres), Greenfield, Wis., 10,252. 2, Brian Brazeau Pro Shop, Ocala, Fla., 9,959. 3, Maxxx Revs Pro Shop 1, Peoria, Ill., 9,882.3 4, Team NABR, Fairport, N.Y., 9,735. 5, S & B Pro Shop 1, Warren, Mich., 9,708. 6, Tetris With Hands, Clarksville, Tenn., 9,679. 7, A to Z Pro Shop Blue, Farmington, Minn., 9,659. 8, Coach K Scholarship, Pleasant View, Utah, 9,633. 9. Maximum Potential Pro Shop, Baldwinsville, N.Y., 9,617. 10, Nicholas J’s Pro Shop 2, La Crosse, Wis., 9,601.

2018 USBC Open Championships – Standard Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 901-1,045)

1, AJ’s Boys & Grandkids (Jerry Austin, Todd Austin, Steve Austin, Derek Austin, Joseph Austin), Sparta, Mich., 2,735. 2, Mel’s Diner, Calmar, Iowa, 2,720. 3, Pla-Mor Lanes, Coldwater, Ohio, 2,719. 4, R&G Ag. 2, Grand Forks, N.D., 2,708. 5, Ron Pollard Team 5, Versailles, Ind., 2,703. 6, J&B Mechanical 2, Schaumburg, Ill., 2,700. 7, Eder’s Pro Bowl 1, Madison, Ind., 2,697. 8, Plato Wood Works Two, Gaylord, Minn., 2,684. 9, Oakridge Farms, Fergus Falls, Minn., 2,680. 10, Eagles Nest, Stafford, Va., 2,672.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 361-418)

1, David Stettnichs, Madison, S.D./Aaron Stettnichs, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 1,192. 2, Brian Hall, Blaine, Minn./Robert Pfeifer, Coon Rapids, Minn., 1,188. 3, Joseph Ortega/Richard Ciessau, Chicago, 1,174. 4, Mark Pifer, Covington, Va./Jerry Byer, Eagle Rock, Va., 1,171. 5(tie), Bradley Ziegenhagen, Hutchinson, Minn./Brad Brueggemeier, Watertown, Minn., and Fellow Lewis, Charlotte, N.C./Tyrone Brewington, Goldsboro, N.C., 1,169. 7, Steven Orlowski, Germantown, Wis./Kenneth Murack, Milwaukee, 1,164. 8(tie), Timothy Hochschild, Jefferson, Ohio/Terry Morrison, Ashtabula, Ohio, and Wayne Bradford, Palm Bay Fla./Martin Padjen, Lake Villa, Ill., 1,161. 10, Robert McGough, Fort Recovery, Ohio/Jason Lefeld, St. Henry, Ohio, 1,156.

Singles

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Ted Rybialek, South Elgin, Ill., 707. 2, Rob Pierson, Miles City, Mont., 706. 3, Neil Vitale, Benton Harbor, Mich., 694. 4, Alex Houston, Rochester, Minn., 686. 5, Robert Tuchek, Alliance, Neb., and Sheldon Fettig, Killdeer, N.D. 667. 6, Kevin Cotterman, Sidney, Ohio., 666. 7(tie), Wendy Inscho, Roseville, Mich., 657 and Sheldon Fettig, Killdeer, ND., 657. 9, William LaRock, Lansing, N.Y., 655. 10, Gary Babcock, Montague, Mich., 652.

All-Events

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Alex Houston, Rochester, Minn., 1,855. 2, Jesse Gibson, Vincennes, Ind., 1,822. 3, Tyrone Brewington, Goldsboro, N.C., 1,811. 4, Jon Lee, Alexandria, Minn., 1,795. 5, John Albrecht, Oak Creek, Wis., 1,794. 6, Ted Rybialek South Elgin, Ill., 1,778. 7, Paul Nickle, Rising Sun, Md., 1,777. 8, Brandon Vanwinkle, Port Angeles, Wash., 1,773. 9, Robert Hoffman, Cottage Grove, Minn., 1,771. 10(tie), Neil Vitale, Benton Harbor, Mich., and Gary Hatcher, Gibbon, Neb., 1,767.

2018 USBC Open Championships – Classified Division

Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Team

(Combined averages of 900 and below)

1, 2 Legit 2 Split (Eric Dolecheck, Dawn Dolecheck, Carrie Main, Wiley Main, Kenneth Robertson), Mount Ayr, Iowa, 2,386. 2, OH NO Team 2, Orlando Park, Ill., 2,331. 3, Anuenue, Levittown, Pa., 2,329. 4, Wayne’s World, Perryville, Md., 2,325. 5, Da Rat Pack, Billings, Mont., 2,316. 6, Averill Recreation 2, Sparta, Mich., 2,315. 7, Minnesota Select Sires V, Fergus Falls, Minn., 2,312. 8, Nordic Lanes, Winona, Minn., 2,310. 9, Rand-AL Farms, Calmar, Iowa, 2,292. 10, Rockwell Lanes, Team 6, Orrtanna, Pa., 2,289.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 360 and below)

1, Adam Valentinas, Palos Park, Ill./Daniel Hartmont, Orlando Park, Ill., 1,097. 2, Robert Johnson, Stansbury Park, Utah/Kenneth Poulsen, West Valley City, Utah, 1,082. 3, Jennifer Geimer, Miami Shores, Fla./Doug Romanik, Miami, 1,077. 4, James Pfeiffer, Camanche, Iowa/Randall Prokopec, Wauconda, Ill., 1,063. 5, Butch Booker, Clarissa, Minn./Marvin Cole, Long Prairie, Minn., 1,056. 6, George VonPless, Kirkville, N.Y./William Michalski, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,053. 7, Willie Harrell, Hamilton, Ohio/Arthur Thomas, Cincinnati, 1,050. 8, Lanny Anderson, Scranton, N.D./Ron Braaten, Ludlow, S.D., 1,048. 9, Tanya Miller/Troy Adevai, Jefferson, Ore., 1,047. 10, Leslie Presberg, Cathedral City, Calif./Vicki O’Connor, Yucca Valley, Calif., 1,046.

Singles

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Jochen Rehbein, Lindenfels, Germany, 622. 2, Juan Cavazos, Clinton, Iowa, 617. 3, Isaac Wake, Versailles, Ind., 602. 4, Rocky Martin, Enosburg Falls, Vt., 597. 5, Joe Rybialek, South Elgin, Ill., 594. 6(tie), Meggan McCarthy, Waukegan, Ill., and Terry Smith, Chicago, 591. 8, Samuel Huxoll, Vancouver, Wash., 585. 9, Tracy Golding, Pleasant Valley, N.Y., 582. 10, Brent Ricker, Mount Ayr, Iowa., 576.

All-Events

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Isaac Wake, Versailles, Ind., 1,754. 2, Jochen Rehbein, Lindenfels, Germany, 1,718. 3, William Michalski, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,693. 4(tie), Joe Rybialek, South Elgin, Ill., and Pat Anderson, Cut Bank, Mont., 1,656. 6, Arthur Villareal, Taylor, Mich., 1,607. 7, Wayne Kommalan, Perryville, Md., 1,594. 8, Chad Brandt, Alexandria, Minn., 1,592. 9, Charles Albaugh, Smithton, Pa., 1,588. 10, Russell Lecates, Delmar, Del., 1,585.