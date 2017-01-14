Indiana’s John Buchanan III becomes oldest to roll 900 series

Less than three weeks from his 71st birthday,of Evansville, Indiana, gave himself an early gift as he connected on 36 consecutive strikes to become the oldest bowler in United States Bowling Congress history to record a 900 series.

The right-hander fired three consecutive 300 games Wednesday during the Woodward Commercial Seniors league at Evansville’s Franklin Lanes to become the 30th bowler to achieve the feat, surpassing Dale Gerhard of Mill Hall, Pennsylvania, as the oldest to reach the score. Gerhard was 59 years old when he rolled his 900 series last January.

Buchanan became the second bowler from Indiana to accomplish the score, joining Bob Kammer Jr. of Crown Point, Indiana, who recorded his perfect set in January 2011.

Buchanan laced up on his favorite pair of lanes at the 20-lane facility Wednesday, but he did not find the ball reaction he was looking for early in practice.

“We were on 17 and 18, which is my favorite pair in the house,” Buchanan said. “The ball I usually use wasn’t reacting quite as well as I wanted it to, so I switched to a stronger ball and played a completely different line. I hardly had to change throughout the set – maybe a board through all three games – since I was alone playing where I was on (the fifth board).”

As the strikes continued to add up and Buchanan approached the final frame, his first goal was to reclaim the Greater Evansville USBC series record, which he previously held after rolling an 858 series during a tournament at Franklin Lanes in May 2003.

“Stepping up in the 10th, I was thinking about the city record,” Buchanan said. “I had held the record before at 858, but it has been broken four or five times since then, and I was hoping to get it back. After that, I just tried to stay as calm as possible and make good shots, which I was able to do.

“Holding the record is pretty special,” Buchanan said. “A 900 series is an achievement all bowlers strive for, but only a few are able to attain. I feel privileged to be in that group.”

Buchanan’s achievement is pending approval from USBC and would be the 31st USBC-approved 900. The first USBC-approved 900 occurred Feb. 2, 1997 when Jeremy Sonnenfeld rolled three consecutive perfect games in Lincoln, Nebraska.

For more information on USBC records, click here.

USBC-approved 900 series (30)

Jeremy Sonnenfeld (R), Lincoln, Neb., Feb. 2, 1997

Tony Roventini (L), Greenfield, Wis., Nov. 9, 1998

Vince Wood (R), Moreno Valley, Calif., Sept, 29, 1999

Robby Portalatin (L), Jackson, Mich., Dec. 28, 2000

James Hylton (R), Salem, Ore., May 2, 2001

Jeff Campbell II (R), New Castle, Pa., June 12, 2004

Darin Pomije (R), New Prague, Minn., Dec. 9, 2004

Robert Mushtare (R), Fort Drum, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2005 and Feb. 19, 2006

Lonnie Billiter Jr. (R), Fairfield, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2006

Mark Wukoman (R), Greenfield, Wis., April 22, 2006

P.J. Giesfeldt (R), Milwaukee, Dec. 23, 2006

Rich Jerome Jr. (R), Baltimore, Dec. 22, 2008

Chris Aker (L), Winnemucca, Nev., Oct. 30, 2009

Andrew Teall (R), Medford, N.J., Nov. 2, 2009

Andrew Mank (R), Belleville, Ill., March 18, 2010

William Howell III (L), Middletown, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2010

Matt Latarski (R), Medina, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2010

Bob Kammer Jr. (R), Crown Point, Ind., Jan. 8, 2011

John Martorella Sr. (R), Greece, N.Y., April 12, 2012

Jimmy Schmitzer (R), Riverside, Calif., April 20, 2012

James Williams (R), Pawcatuck, Conn., (bowled in Wakefield, R.I.), April 16, 2013

Joe Scarborough (R), Charlotte, N.C., (bowled in The Villages, Fla.), April 21, 2013

Todd James (R), East New Market, Md., (bowled in Laurel, Del.), March 18, 2014

Amos Gordon (R), Colorado Springs, Colo., April 11, 2014

Earon Vollmar (R), Toledo, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2015

Hakim Emmanuel (R), Stoughton, Mass., Feb. 19, 2015

David Sewesky (L), Dearborn, Mich., Jan. 10, 2016

Dale Gerhard (R), Mill Hall, Pa., Jan. 12, 2016

Sean Osbourn (R), Houston, Nov. 21, 2016

John Buchanan III (R), Evansville, Ind., Jan. 11, 2017**

** Pending formal approval by the United States Bowling Congress.