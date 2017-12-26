Indonesia’s Ryan Lalisang win 45th MMBC Penang Pesta International

Indonesian standoutdefeated 17-year-oldof Australia in the decisive match, 233-146, to clinch the title in the 45th MMBC Penang Pesta International Bowling Championship 2017 Saturday at Megamall Bowling Center, Penang, Malaysia.

Along with his first international title in 2017 Lalisang (pictured above) pocketed the 45.000 Ringgit top prize, roughly 11.000 U.S. Dollar.

The former Asian Games gold medalist, who won silver with the Indonesian team at the 29th Southeast Asian Games in August, fired a big 258 game in the second round of the finals to earn the no. 1 seed for the three-player stepladder finals.

Like in many Asian open tournaments, the top-seeded player had to be defeated twice to win the title.

In the opening match between two Aussies, Borck edged his compatriot Sam Cooley (right, l-r), 201-200, to advance to the title match. Leading by 10 pins heading into the 10th frame, Cooley left a big split which he failed to convert.

Borck carried the momentum into the title match and used a four-bagger in frames 7-10 to defeat Lalisang, 210-183, to force a deciding second game. The Indonesian came out of the gates with a four-bagger, while Borck open twice, and never looked back.

Lalisang added another double in frames 8 and 9 in an otherwise error-free game to put the match out of reach for the young Australian and to cruise to the title with a 233-146 victory.

Borck received 20,000 Ringgit for second place and Cooley got 15,000 for third place.

Nadia Pramanik (left with Lalisang) of Indonesia was the best woman in 10th place to earn the women’s top prize of 10,000 Ringgit. Prizes were awarded to all Round 2 finalists as well as the top 10 women.

45th MMBC Penang Pesta International – Stepladder Finals

Megamall Bowling Center, Penang, Malaysia (December 8-16, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, 416 (2 games), RM 45,000 (US$ 11,015)

2. Callum Borck, Australia, 557 (3 games), RM 20,000 (US$ 4,895)

3. Sam Cooley, Australia, 200 (1 game), RM 15,000 (US$ 3,670)

Playoff Results:

Semi-final Match: No. 2 Borck def. No. 3 Cooley, 201-200

Championship: Borck def. No. 1 Lalisang, 210-183

and in the decisive game, Lalisang def. Borck, 233-146.

45th MMBC Penang Pesta International – Round 2 Results

Top 3 advance to the Stepladder Finals.

45th MMBC Penang Pesta International – Round 1 Results

Top 18 advance to Round 2.

5th MMBC Penang Pesta International – Mixed Open Qualifying

52 players, including the defending champion, top 13 each of Local and Overseas Pool and top 25 of Mixed Pool advance; top 3 of Local and Overseas Pool receive a first-round bye.