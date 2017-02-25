Injured Weber among undefeated at 2017 USBC Masters

United States Bowling Congress and Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famersaid that on a scale of one to 10, the pain he was feeling in his hip Friday at the USBC Masters was closer to a 12, but nothing is going to slow his momentum at the one major that has eluded him.

The 54-year-old right-hander (pictured right and above) aggravated a nagging hip injury during the second round of match play at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas but was able win that match and one more to remain undefeated. He is one of eight players left in the winners bracket at the 2017 Masters.

The event features a total prize fund of nearly $300,000 and is a major event on the PBA Tour. The finals will be broadcast live on ESPN on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern, with $30,000 and the coveted Masters trophy going to the winner.

On the way to a 3-0 record Friday, Weber topped Greg Ostrander of Freehold, New Jersey, Chris Loschetter of Avon, Ohio, and Cotie Holbek of Burlington, Wisconsin.

“As of right now, I don’t care about the pain,” said Weber, who has 37 PBA Tour titles, including a record-tying 10 majors. “I am here to win. Period.”

Weber will face off against Alex Hoskins of Brigham City, Utah, when match play resumes Saturday morning at noon Eastern.

Other winners bracket matches scheduled for Saturday are Sweden’s Martin Larsen (left) against Craig Nidiffer of Trenton, Michigan, Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, against Darren Tang of San Francisco and England’s Dom Barrett taking on three-time Masters winner Jason Belmonte (right) of Australia.

Belmonte is looking for his unprecedented fourth Masters title, having won the event three consecutive times in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The 33-year-old closed Friday with an exciting win against Mike Machuga of Erie, Pennsylvania, who has been publicly outspoken against two-handed bowling.

The match came down to the final frame after a missed 7 pin from Belmonte in the sixth frame helped Machuga close a 51-pin gap. A strike on the first shot of his final frame would’ve given Machuga the win, but he left a 10 pin on his first offering, eventually falling 729-722.

“I feel like Mike has a gleam in his eye when he has to bowl me, but that makes me step things up, too,” said Belmonte, who joins USBC and PBA Hall of Famer Mike Aulby as the only bowlers to win three Masters titles.

“He’s one of the most versatile players around, so there’s really no way to shut him out. Instead, I just tried to bowl my own game and do what I could to help myself score. I did make a careless mistake on that spare, and I have to work on composing myself better in those moments.”

Eight bowlers remain in the elimination bracket as well, and they also will return to the lanes at The Orleans on Saturday at noon Eastern.

The list of competitors in the elimination bracket includes Ronnie Sparks of Redford, Michigan, Mike Dole of Loves Park, Illinois, Holbek, Argentina’s Lucas Legnani, Tom Smallwood (left) of Saginaw, Michigan, EJ Tackett (right) of Huntington, Indiana, 16-year-old Jalen Mosley of Indianapolis, and Michael Tang of San Francisco.

Defending champion Anthony Simonsen of Austin, Texas, fell to Dole in the final set of matches in the elimination bracket Friday to end his reign as Masters champion.

All competitors this week bowled 15 games of qualifying, before a cut was made to the top 63, who joined Simonsen in the double-elimination match-play bracket.

All qualifying and match play rounds of the Masters are being covered live on Xtra Frame, the PBA’s online bowling channel. For more information, click here. For more information about the USBC Masters, click here

2017 USBC Masters – Match Play Round 1

Double-elimination, three-game matches decided by total pinfall. Winners remain in winners bracket. Losers move to elimination bracket

Match Play Bracket

(64) Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, def. (1) Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 661-640

(33) Cotie Holbek, Burlington, Wis., def. (32) Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 635-633

(17) Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., def. (48) Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 695-661

(16) Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, def. (49) DeeRonn Booker, Anaheim, Calif., 680-662

(9) Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., def. (56) Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 712-692

(24) Lucas Legnani, Argentina, def. (41) Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 684-663

(25) Alex Hoskins, Brigham City, Utah, def. (40) Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 672-661

(8) EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., def. (57) Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 721-573

(60) Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, def. (5) Jesse Buss, Belvidere, Ill., 644-606

(28) Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., def. (37) Eryk Jensen, Gresham, Ore., 666-655

(44) Mike Wolfe, Floyd Knobs, Ind., def. (21) Manuel Otalora, Cooper City, Fla., 683-612

(12) Martin Larsen, Sweden, def. (53) Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 717-706

(52) Matt O’Grady, South Amboy, N.J., def. (13) Brennan Haugh, Faribault, Minn., 599-594

(20) Craig Nidiffer, Trenton, Mich., def. (45) Francois Lavoie, Wichita, Kan., 689-685

(36) Mike Dole, Loves Park, Ill., def. (29) Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 678-585

(4) Michael Tang, San Francisco, def. (61) Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 761-692

(3) Sam Cooley, Australia, def. (62) Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 593-556

(30) Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., def. (35) John Szczerbinski, North Tonawanda, N.Y., 719-697

(19) BJ Moore, Apex, N.C., def. (46) Shuichi Heki, Japan, 756-624

(51) Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., def. (14) Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 642-585

(54) Jalen Mosley, Indianapolis, def. (11) Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 628-581

(22) Ronnie Sparks, Redford, Mich., def. (43) Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 801-714

(27) Darren Tang, San Francisco, def. (38) Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 591-584

(59) Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, def. (6) Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 706-623

(7) Dom Barrett, United Kingdom, def. (58) Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 720-203 (WD)

(26) Dallas Leong, Las Vegas, def. (39) Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 605-563

(42) Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, def. (23) Steve Pavlinko Jr., Sewell, N.J., 750-556

(10) Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., def. (55) Gary Faulkner Jr., Sanford, Fla., 757-614

(50) Mike Machuga, Erie, Pa., def. (15) Stuart Williams, England, 662-623

(47) Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., def. (18) Dan Bock, Albert Lea, Minn., 629-589

(34) Aaron Lorincz, Belleville, Mich., def. (31) Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 640-591

(2) Jason Belmonte, Australia, def. (63) Vernon Peterson, Las Vegas, 648-546

Winners Bracket Round Two



Winners remain in winners bracket. Losers move to elimination bracket.

Holbek def. Novak, 596-561

Weber def. Loschetter, 705-670

Legnani def. Angelo, 670-668

Hoskins def. Tackett, 638-632

Prather def. Bohr, 742-707

Larsen def. Wolfe, 744-670

Nidiffer def. O’Grady, 641-633

Dole def. M. Tang, 719-691

O’Neill def. Cooley, 656-614

Sanders def. Moore, 649-614

Mosley def. Sparks, 676-640

D. Tang def. Simonsen, 759-652

Barrett def. Leong, 743-602

Blanchard def. Pickford, 693-638

Machuga def. Daugherty, 685-578

Belmonte def. Lorincz, 769-670

Elimination Bracket Round Two

Winners remain in losers bracket. Losers eliminated, earn $1,900.

Fransson def. Kruml, 754-685

Barnes def. Pratt, 650-635

Ostrander def. Booker, 635-569

Malott def. Svensson, 705-635

Buss def. Jensen, 737-703

Quintero def. Ruiz, 674-607

Otalora def. Page, 752-696

Lavoie def. Haugh, 700-618

Sherman def. Szczerbinski, 661-597

Smallwood def. Via, 799-583

Allen def. Heki, 722-687

Duke def. Pate, 740-716

Lavery-Spahr def. Edwards, 530-0

Butturff def. Peterson, 708-595

Faulkner def. Pavlinko, 645-632

Williams def. Bock, 605-521

Elimination Bracket Round Three



Winners remain in winners bracket. Losers move to elimination bracket.

Weber def. Holbek, 651-637

Hoskins def. Legnani, 646-537

Larsen def. Prather, 672-666

Nidiffer def. Dole, 672-599

O’Neill def. Sanders, 699-601

D. Tang def. Mosley, 729-681

Barrett def. Blanchard, 729-644

Belmonte def. Machuga, 729-722

Elimination Bracket Round Three

Winners remain in losers bracket. Losers eliminated, earn $2,300.

Fransson def. Moore, 662-583

Sparks def. Barnes, 643-588

Cooley def. Ostrander, 714-566

Simonsen def. Malott, 709-573

Buss def. Pickford, 600-494

Daugherty def. Quintero, 693-611

Leong def. Otalora, 672-592

Lavoie def. Lorincz, 754-644

Sherman def. Loschetter, 648-599

Smallwood def. Angelo, 622-565

Novak def. Allen, 705-640

Tackett def. Duke, 699-668

Wolfe def. Lavery-Spahr, 649-619

O’Grady def. Butturff, 653-607

Bohr def. Faulkner, 651-602

M. Tang def. Williams, 691-638

Elimination Bracket Round Four

Winners remain in losers bracket. Losers eliminated, earn $2,700.

Sparks def. Fransson, 738-541

Simonsen def. Cooley, 737-637

Daugherty def. Buss, 683-639

Leong def. Lavoie, 730-717

Smallwood def. Sherman, 770-688

Tackett def. Novak, 637-607

Wolfe def. O’Grady, 633-589

M. Tang def. Bohr, 635-618

Elimination Bracket Round Five

Winners remain in losers bracket. Losers eliminated, earn $3,200.

Sparks def. Prather, 743-633

Dole def. Simonsen, 668-539

Holbek def. Daugherty, 668-605

Legnani def. Leong, 651-615

Smallwood def. Machuga, 657-580

Tackett def. Blanchard, 677-649

Mosley def. Wolfe, 629-609

M. Tang def. Sanders, 703-587