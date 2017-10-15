It’s down to eight at Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick

Junior Team Norway’saveraged 248 and carries forward 744 pins into the last round of the finals at the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick.

Dammen (pictured above), who bypassed the first three round of the finals today at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo by virtue of his fourth place finish in the qualifying portion, fired games of 242, 248 and 254 to hold a 17-pin cushion over James Gruffman (left) of Sweden, who won the tournament in 2013.

Gruffman, who took the eighth and last spot to earn three byes, was second with 727. Mikael Roos of Sweden, who started earlier today in round two, toppled 702 pins to sit in third place, just ahead of qualifying leader Raymond Jansson (right) and his son Markus Jansson, who were fourth and fifth with 699 and 669, respectively.

Tor Inge Jansen of Norway was mere one pin behind in sixth place with 668, while Jón Ingi Ragnarsson (left) of Iceland and Carsten Warming Hansen of Denmark tied for seventh and eighth place at 652.

Hansen (right), who led the two previous rounds and sealed the victory in the 2017 European Bowling Tour men’s point ranking, was the cut due to Ragnarsson’s higher last game, 224 to 181, which breaks the tie.

The top 8 will bowl another three games in the fifth and last round to determine the champion.

60 out of 209 players survived the qualifying cut. The semi-final round on Saturday evening trimmed the field to 40 players who determine the champion in five three-game round with the first four rounds starting from scratch.

The field is cut to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl an additional three-game block with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward. The player with the highest six-game total earns the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 ranking points (men and women in separate divisions).

The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo and is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.305 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.795 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 213 Euro for 60th place.

Bowlingdigital provides onsite coverage from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday all the way through to the finals on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Top 8 advance to fifth and final round; Places 9-16 eliminated, earn 4.000 NOK.