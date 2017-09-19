Japanese bowlers take the lead in Squads C and D at Samho Korea Cup

andof the Japan Professional Bowling Association took the lead in squads C and D to complete the first day of qualifying in the 19th Samho Korea Cup Monday at Big Bowl bowling center in Suwon, South Korea.

Kobayashi averaged 266 over six games and took a 84-pin lead in squad C with 1596 total, the highest series of the 256 bowlers, 220 men and 36 women, so far. Kobayashi started his set with games of 268, 224 and 275 (767 three-game total) and closed with 253, 276 and 300 (829).

Second place Joo Eunsoo of the Korea Professional Bowling Association came out of the gates with 279, 289 and 300 or an 868 series but was unable to match his vigorous pace in the second three games ( 236, 216 and 192) to finished the first of two qualifying blocks with 1512 and an average of 252.

Places 3 and 4 belonged to PBA champions Tom Daugherty (1449) and Jason Sterner (1142), while Professional Women’s Bowling Association champion Siti Safiyah (left) of Malaysia was the best woman in fifth place with 1409, including 8 pins handicap each game.

Tetsuya Kobayashi, JPBA, also achieved perfection in the third game of squad C but had to settle for 27th place with 1311, 45 off the pace for the top 16 who will advance to the next round.

Kuretake had five games between 246 and 205 and a high game of 279 to lead squad D with 1440 total and an average of 240. KPBA’s Kim Heejun and Choi Jongin were close behind is second and third place with 1428 and 1425, respectively.

JPBA’s Junya Nakamura and Sho Katsumata were next with 1425 and 1418, resp. PWBA Rookie of the Year, Daria Pajak (right) of Poland, was the best woman in sixth place with 1414, including handicap.

As reported earlier, Sin Li Jane (left) of Malaysia and Tommy Jones, United States, set the pace squads A and B. PWBA champion Sin used the tournament’s first 300 game to lead squad A with 1552 total, including handicap.

Jones (right), an 18-time PBA champion, who won the Korea Cup in 2011 led the 64 bowlers of quad B with 1462.

All four squads will return on Tuesday for the second block of qualifying before the cut to the top 16.

The 19th Samho Korea Cup is the biggest annual international bowling tournament in South Korea and will be held September 16-21 at 34-lane Big Bowl in Suwon.

240 professionals and 16 amateur qualifiers compete for total prize money of 150 million Korean Republic Won (KRW) or roughly US$132,000 with 40 million won ($35,250) going to the winner, 20 million won to the runner-up and 12 million and 7 million won to the third and fourth place finishers, respectively. Low to cash is 64th place worth 700.000 won ($617).

The field was split into four squads to bowl two six-game blocks of qualifying over two days with the top 16 from each squad advancing to Wednesday’s single-elimination match play in best-of-three games format.

The field is cut to 32, 16, 8 and then four players who determine the champion in Thursday’s TV eliminator-format finals featuring three one-game rounds. All four players bowl the opening game, with the lowest-scoring player being eliminated. In the two rounds to follow, the same “low man out” format applies.