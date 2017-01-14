Japan’s Shota Kawazoe earns top berth for DHC PBA Japan Invitational finals

, a 28-year-old Japan Professional Bowlers Association veteran, maintained his blistering 247 scoring average while winning 24 of his 32 matches to claim the top berth in the DHC PBA Japan Invitational stepladder finals Friday at Bentencho Grandbowl in Osaka.

Kawazoe (pictured above) finished fifth in the 2016 DHC event for his best finish in PBA competition. He will bowl for the $40,000 first prize and a PBA Tour title against the survivor of three preliminary matches involving American PBA Tour champions Jason Sterner (right) of Cocoa, Fla.; Sean Rash (left) of Montgomery, Ill.; Chris Barnes of Double Oak, Texas, and E.J. Tackett of Huntington, Ind.

The PBA will provide live streaming coverage of the DHC finals on Xtra Frame starting at roughly 10:20 p.m. EST (9:20 p.m. CST, 7:20 p.m. PST) on Friday.

Kawazoe has dominated the PBA Tour’s first tournament of 2017, winning the top berth in the stepladder finals by 401 pins over Sterner. Rash and Barnes (right) – the 2015 DHC PBA Japan Invitational winner – made big moves in the final round to claim the third and fourth spots in the finals.

Barnes will meet Tackett (left), who rolled his third 300 game of the tournament Friday to claim the fifth spot in the finals by 10 pins over Sweden’s Jesper Svensson.

For fans who prefer a more convenient time to watch, each XF segment from Japan will be available on demand in Xtra Frame’s “What’s New” section within approximately an hour of the live stream, and in the XF archives shortly thereafter.

Players with position, hometown/country and 32-game total, including match play bonus pins. Top five advance to stepladder finals. w-denotes woman

1, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 24-8, 8,642

2, Jason Sterner, Cocoa, Fla., 22-10, 8,241, $100

3, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 22-10, 8,234

4, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 18-12-2, 8,155

5, E.J. Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 17-14-1, 8,138, $300

Missed Cut:

6, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 20-11-1, 8,128, $5,220

7, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 16-16, 8,085, $4,885

8, Dom Barrett, England, 17-14-1, 8,021, $4,350

9, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 21-11, 8,012, $3,915

10, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 19-12-1, 7,979, $3,655

11, Tom Daugherty, Tampa, Fla., 14-15-3, 7,954, $3,305

12, Josh Blanchard, Gilbert, Ariz., 18-14, 7,890, $3,130

13, Takahiro Sato, Japan, 20-11-1, 7,865, $2,960

14, w-Hiromi Matsunaga, Japan, 17-15, 7,845, $2,785

15, Choi Won Young, Korea, 18-13-1, 7,833, $2,710

16, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 15-17, 7,800, $2,435

17, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 16-14-2, 7,780, $2,390

18, Makoto Endo, Japan, 16-15-1, 7,776, $2,350

19, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 19-12-1, 7,751, $2,305

20, Isao Yamamoto, Japan, 15-17, 7,746, $2,260

21, Masaki Noda, Japan, 16-15-1, 7,642, $2,220

22, w-Urara Himeji, Japan, 17-14-1, 7,552, $2,175

23, Shuichi Heki, Japan, 12-19-1, 7,505, $2,130

24, w-Hiroko Shimizu, Japan, 14-18, 7,458, $2,090

25, Yuki Mizumoto, Japan, 12-18-2, 7,448, $2,045

26, w-Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 12-20, 7,429, $2,000

27, w-Yuki Akiyoshi, Japan, 12-20, 7,387, $1,960

28, Ryogo Tsurumi, Japan, 14-18, 7,257, $1,915

29, w-Mari Kimura, Japan, 12-20, 7,223, $1,870

30, Masato Sakakibara, Japan, 8-24, 6,933, $1,830

31, w-Manae Kameshima, Japan, 5-27, 6,459, $1,785

32, Junichi Uesaka, Japan, 4-28, 6,333, $1,740

300 Games (3) – E.J. Tackett (3), Choi Won Young. Jason Sterner.