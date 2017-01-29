Jason Belmonte honoured with another Ambassadorial Award

In the same week that bowling superstarwas chosen to represent the city of Orange at the Australia Day ceremonies in his home town, news arrived from the United States that he is also being recognised with the BPAA’s prestigious

The award is named after the legendary bowling icon, Dick Weber, and recognises Belmonte’s many contributions to the game and sport of tenpin bowling, both on and off the lanes.

Founded in 1932 and headquartered in Arlington, Texas, at the International Bowling Campus, the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America announced overnight that the recipients of the 2017 Bowling Industry Service Awards will be presented at the annual Awards Luncheon on 20 June, during International Bowl Expo 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.

“It’s truly an honour to be given this recognition and to represent my city, my country and my sport here and overseas,” Belmonte said. “I love this sport. I will always fight for bowling and the best way I know how to do that is by promoting it anyway I can,” he added.

Already a World Bowling ambassador for Youth, Belmonte has also recently been appointed to an influential Players Committee, introduced by the Professional Bowlers Association to encourage input from its membership base on a variety of programs and issues that impact professional bowlers such as tournament formats, communications, prize fund distribution, playing conditions and rules.

Belmonte returns to the United States next week for the busy start of the 2017 PBA Tour. The first five tournaments to be held in Texas, Ohio, Oklahoma and Nevada in February include the USBC Masters in which Belmonte re-wrote the record books in 2015 by becoming the first bowler in the 64-year history of the United States Bowling Congress Masters to win the event three consecutive times.

By Lynne Clay. Photo: Jude Keogh, Central Western Daily newspaper.