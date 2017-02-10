Jason Belmonte retains lead as field is cut to top 24

Three-time Professional Bowlers Association Player of the Yearof Australia averaged 235.6 Thursday to retain his lead after the third round of the Barbasol PBA Players Championship leading a field of 24 players who advanced to Friday’s fourth round.

Belmonte (pictured above), who is trying to end a two-year drought without a Tour win, bowled games of 263, 244, 237, 193, 248, 201, 234 and 265 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio, to bring his combined three-round 24-game pinfall total to 5,624 (234.3) average.



2011 Players Championship winner, is trying for his seventh major title. He won a record three consecutive USBC Masters (2013, 2014 and 2015) and won back-to-back PBA Tournament of Champions titles in 2014 and 2015. His 2015 Tournament of Champions victory was his last Tour title.

Belmonte holds a 104-pin lead over two-time Tour winner DJ Archer (left>) of Friendswood, Texas, in second who finished with a 5,520 pinfall followed by two-time Tour winner Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Ariz., in third with 5,487.

Anthony Simonsen (right) of Austin, Texas rocketed to fourth after the third round with a 5,453 pinfall after starting the tournament in 72nd after the first round. Simonsen, who bowled a 300 game in the round, became the youngest player to win a PBA major when he won the 2016 USBC Masters at age 19.

AJ Chapman (left) of Wichita, Kan., was fifth with 5,435 followed by Martin Larsen (below right), Sweden, in sixth place with 5,409, including one of four perfectos in the round (Sam Cooley, Australia, and Aaron Lorincz, Belleville, Mich., had the others).

PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber of St. Ann, Mo., who battled through pain caused by arthritis in his back in the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling VIII in December but still managed to finish sixth in the PBA World Championship, finished the day in 12th with a 5,373 pinfall.

The 37-time PBA Tour winner (left) is trying for a record 11th major title. He is currently tied with the late Hall of Famer Earl Anthony with 10 majors.

Defending champion Graham Fach of Canada advanced to the fourth round by finishing 14th with a 5,328 pinfall. Anthony Lavery-Spahr of Pasadena, Texas, took the last spot to advance with 5,265 or an average of 219.38.

The top 24 players will bowl an eight-game round Friday morning that will determine the top 16 players who will advance to the final eight-game round Friday afternoon. After Friday’s final round, the top five players will advance to the live stepladder finals Sunday on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET.

All qualifying rounds are covered live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online video streaming service. For subscription information, click here.

Barbasol PBA Players Championship – Third Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 24-game total; top 24 advanced to Friday’s fourth round

1, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 5,624

2, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 5,520

3, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 5,487

4, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 5,453

5, AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 5,435

6, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 5,409

7, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 5,398

8, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 5,383

9, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 5,378

10, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 5,377

11, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 5,375

12, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 5,373

13, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 5,334

14, Graham Fach, Canada, 5,328

15, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 5,304

16, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 5,303

17, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 5,291

18, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 5,289

19, Jesse Buss, Belvidere, Ill., 5,288

20, (tie) Francois Lavoie, Canada, and Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 5,286

22, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 5,284

23, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 5,271

24, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 5,265

Missed Cut:

25, (tie) Darren Tang, San Francisco, 5,259, and Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 5,259, $1,725

27, Richie Teece, England, 5,255, $1,650

28, John Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y., 5,241, $1,600

29, JR Raymond, Bay City, Mich., 5,239

30, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 5,233

31, Zacharary Wilkins, Canada, 5,228

32, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 5,224

33, (tie) Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., and Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 5,221

35, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 5,220

36, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 5,217

37, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 5,209

38, Cristian Azcona, Lake Wales, Fla., 5,198

39, Ronnie Sparks Jr., Redford, Mich., 5,195

40, Patrick Allen, Elmwood Park, N.J., 5,186

41, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 5,183

42, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 5,182

43, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 5,167

44, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 5,166

45, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 5,163

46, (tie) Thomas Larsen, Denmark, and Kyle Bigelow, Troy, Ohio, 5,161

48, Dom Barrett, England, 5,159

49, (tie) Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., Sam Cooley, Australia and Josh Conner, Columbus, Ohio, 5,150

52, Aaron Lorincz, Belleville, Mich., 5,147

53, BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., 5,146

54, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 5,145

55, Stuart Williams, England, 5,121

56, Dave Wodka, Beavercreek, Ohio, 5,120

57, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 5,116

58, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 5,107

59, Joe Bailey, Wooster, Ohio, 5,103

60, Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 5,102

61, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 5,098

62, (tie) Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, and Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 5,095

64, Francois Louw, South Africa, 5,084

65, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 5,063

66, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 5,061

67, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 5,048

68, Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 5,046

69, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 5,041

70, Matthew O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 5,025

71, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 5,018

72, Wayne Webb, Columbus, Ohio, 5,004

73, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 5,001

74, Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 4,991

75, Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 4,988

76, John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 4,983

77, Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 4,957

78, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 4,955

79, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 4,951

80, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 4,942

81, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 4,940

82, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 4,927

83, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 4,925

84, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 4,892

85, Andrew Graff, Las Vegas, 4,891

86, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 4,880

87, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 4,864

88, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 4,859

89, Matthew Rubright, Pittsburgh, Pa., 4,853

90, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 4,851

91, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 4,838

92, Kyle Mayberry, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, 4,837

93, Lonnie Waliczek, Wichita, Kan., 4,821

94, Jason Lundquist, Columbus, Ohio, 4,806

95, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 4,800

96, Kelly Jordon, Marion, Ohio, 4,787

97, Daniel Hochstein, Farmington Hills, Mich., 4,742

98, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 4,737

99, Carleton Chambers, Detroit, 4,719

100, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 4,717

101, Anthony LaCaze, Melrose Park, Ill., 4,697

102, Rocio Restrepo, Colombia, 4,695

103, Joshua Weiner, Hilliard, Ohio, 4,691

104, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 4,678

105, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 4,621

106, Anggie Ramirez, Colombia, 4,618

107, Christopher Barger, Dry Ridge, Ky., 4,592

108, Jeremiah Bryant, Taylor, Mich., 4,558

109, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind.,, 4,551

110, Matthew Wozney, Clayton, Del., 4,499

111, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 4,447

112, David Adcox Jr., Shawnee, Kan., 4,363

113, Chad Cygnarowicz, Robinson Township, Pa., 4,136

300 games (4) – Martin Larsen, Sam Cooley, Anthony Simonsen, Aaron Lorincz.