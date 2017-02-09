Jason Belmonte rises to the top in Barbasol PBA Players Championship

Trying to end a two-year drought without a Professional Bowlers Association Tour title, three-time PBA Player of the Yearof Australia put together a solid second round to move into the Barbasol PBA Players Championship lead Wednesday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio.

Playing an extreme inside line, Belmonte (pictured above) finished the day with a 3,739 16-game overall pinfall total (233.6 average) bowling games of 245, 259, 248, 202, 220, 268, 200 and 257 in Wednesday’s second round.

“I was kind of on autopilot today,” said Belmonte. “I was able to migrate pretty far inside, which is where I like to play. Because not that many players play that far left on the lane, for me, it’s kind of like bowling on a fresh condition every time we move to another pair.

“I really wanted to get off to a good start because when you bowl the longer format tournaments you can’t always rely on the big game,” the 12-time Tour titlist added. “It was a good consistent round and I avoided the real bad game.”

Belmonte’s last title came when he won his second consecutive Tournament of Champions in February 2015. He is trying for his seventh major title having won three consecutive USBC Masters (2013, ’14, ’15) in addition to his 2011 Players Championship title.

“I had a lot of expectations last year and because of that I took my focus off the prize,” said Belmonte who earned three consecutive Player of the Year crowns which came in 2013, 2014 and 2015. “I admit I put pressure on myself and I let it get to me. The goal shouldn’t be the award at the end of the season but winning the tournament you’re bowling in.”

Former Wichita State standout and Team USA member AJ Chapman (left) retained his position in second just six pins behind Belmonte finishing with a 3,733 pinfall. Four-time Tour winner Ronnie Russell of Marion, Ind., who led after the first round, dropped to third with a 3,709 pinfall after finishing with games of 189 and 169 in the second round.

Rounding out the top 5 were Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., in fourth place with 3,698 and DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, in fifth place with 3,672 who were followed by Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., in sixth place with 3,666.

Defending champion Graham Fach (right) moved from 10th to seventh after the second round finishing with a 3,623 pinfall with the help of a 300 game in his second round. Fach became the first Canadian to win a PBA Tour title when he won last year’s Players Championship.

Competition continues with another eight-game qualifying round Thursday. After Thursday’s round the field will be cut to 24 players who will bowl another eight-game round Friday morning that will determine the top 16 players who will advance to the final eight-game round Friday afternoon. After Friday’s final round, the top five players will advance to the live stepladder finals Sunday on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET.

All qualifying rounds are covered live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online video streaming service. For subscription information, click here.

Barbasol PBA Players Championship – Second Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 16-game total

1, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 3,739

2, AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 3,733

3, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 3,709

4, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights,, Mo., 3,698

5, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 3,672

6, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 3,666

7, Graham Fach, Canada, 3,623

8, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 3,616

9, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 3,605

10, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 3,597

11, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 3,593

12, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,580

13, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 3,577

14, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 3,573

15, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,566

16, Jesse Buss, Belvidere, Ill., 3,555

17, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 3,554

18, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,550

19, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3,544

20, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 3,543

21, (tie) Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., and Darren Tang, San Francisco, 3,529

23, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 3,523

24, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 3,522

25, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 3,521

26, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 3,513

27, Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 3,512

28, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 3,508

29, (tie) BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., and Patrick Allen, Elmwood Park, N.J., 3,505

31, Ronnie Sparks Jr., Redford, Mich., 3,495

32, Richie Teece, England, 3,493

33, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,488

34, Zacharary Wilkins, Canada, 3,483

35, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 3,479

36, JR Raymond, Bay City, Mich., 3,478

37, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 3,477

38, Francois Louw, South Africa, 3,473

39, Dave Wodka, Beavercreek, Ohio, 3,469

40, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,468

41, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 3,461

42, John Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y., 3,460

43, Joe Bailey, Wooster, Ohio, 3,458

44, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 3,451

45, Kyle Bigelow, Troy, Ohio, 3,450

46, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,439

47, (tie) Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., and Aaron Lorincz, Belleville, Mich., 3,431

49, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 3,425

50, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,424

51, Wayne Webb, Columbus, Ohio, 3,412

52, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 3,410

53, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 3,408

54, (tie) Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., and Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 3,406

57, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 3,401

58, (tie) Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., and Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 3,398

60, Matthew O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 3,394

61, (tie) Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., and John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 3,387

63, Cristian Azcona, Lake Wales, Fla., 3,382

64, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 3,373

65, Stuart Williams, England, 3,372

66, (tie) Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., and Josh Conner, Columbus, Ohio, 3,370

68, Sam Cooley, Australia, 3,369

69, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 3,368

70, Dom Barrett, England, 3,366

71, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 3,364

72, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 3,329

73, (tie) Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, and Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 3,327

75, Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 3,325

76, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 3,324

77, Daniel Hochstein, Farmington Hills, Mich., 3,323

78, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 3,322

79, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 3,318

80, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 3,297

81, Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 3,294

82, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 3,289

83, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,288

84, Carleton Chambers, Detroit, 3,285

85, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 3,280

86, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 3,275

87, Andrew Graff, Las Vegas, 3,269

88, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 3,246

89, Rocio Restrepo, Colombia, 3,239

90, (tie) Jesper Svensson, Sweden, and Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 3,223

92, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,213

93, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 3,211

94, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,194

95, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 3,193

96, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 3,178

97, Kyle Mayberry, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, 3,175

98, Matthew Rubright, Pittsburg, Pa., 3,162

99, (tie) Anthony LaCaze, Melrose Park, Ill., and Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 3,160

101, Jason Lundquist, Columbus, Ohio, 3,157

102, Kelly Jordon, Marion, Ohio, 3,132

103, Lonnie Waliczek, Wichita, Kan., 3,109

104, Anggie Ramirez, Colombia, 3,104

105, Joshua Weiner, Hilliard, Ohio, 3,080

106, Matthew Wozney, Clayton, Del., 3,069

107, Christopher Barger, Dry Ridge, Ky., 3,065

108, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 3,063

109, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,049

110, Jeremiah Bryant, Taylor, Mich., 3,048

111, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,043

112, David Adcox Jr., Shawnee, Kan., 2,905

113, Chad Cygnarowicz, Robinson Township, Pa., 2,848

114, CL Smith, Rynoldsburg, Ohio, 2,748

115, Johnathan Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,510

300 games (2) – Graham Fach, Marshall Kent.