Javier Moreno leads opening squad at Brunswick Madrid Challenge

averaged 244.17 to lead the opening squad of the fifth edition of the Brunswick Madrid Challenge with 1465 six-game total Saturday at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

30 bowlers, 25 men and five women, all from Spain, kicked off the European Bowling Tour “bronze” tournament.

Moreno (above) came out of the gates with 234, 227, 212 and 235 and closed with high games of 290 and 267 to take a 69-pin lead over Jesus Briceño (right), who finished his set with 259 and 268 to sit in second place with 1396 (232.67).

Third place belonged to Ruben Orche (left) with 1339 (223.17), including five games between 245 and 226 and a low game of 172.

The top three players after Sunday’s squads will receive an automatic berth in the finals. If any of player finishes among the top 38 in the overall qualifying standings, the automatic spot drops to the next player in the Saturday/Sunday standings.

Rounding out the top 5 after the first squad (squads 2, 3 and 4 have been canceled) were Ion Acin in fourth place with 1334 and Amin Tayara in fifth place with 1299.

Sara Del Olmo was the best woman in 14th place with 1181, including 48 pins handicap, a standard for women on the European Bowling Tour.

Qualifying continues on Sunday, July 2, with squads 5 and 6 scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Squads 7 and 8 have been canceled.

The V Brunswick Madrid Challenge is the 5th stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour season and the second out of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season. The tournament will be held from July 1-9 at 20-lane Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Players will compete for total prize money of 40.250 Euro with 6.000 Euro going to the winner, 3.000 to the runner-up and 2.000 to the third place finisher. Last-to-cash payout (50th place) is 300 Euro.

Qualifying gets underway on Saturday, July 1, and runs through Saturday, July 8, with the last squad 26 to start at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). Qualifying concludes with the Desperado Squad slated for half past Midnight. The qualifying winner earns a 750 Euro bonus.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), a standard on the European Bowling Tour. The top two women in qualifying (before Desperado Squad) earn 750 and 500 Euro, respectively.

Total 50 players qualify for the finals on Sunday, July 10 including the top 38 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top three players from the combined standings of squads 1-8 and the top 5 of squads 9-12 who were not among the top 38, and the top four players of the Desperado Squad. The top 10 qualifiers receive two byes while qualifiers 11-20 get a first-round bye.

The first three rounds of the finals feature four games from scratch, which trim the field to 30, 20 and then 10 players who advance to another four-game round with the Round 3 total being carried forward.

The top 3 with the highest eight-game total advance to the stepladder finals. The No. 2 and 3 seeds open the action with a one-game shootout match. The winner goes against the No. 1 seed for the title and 6.000 Euro first prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

