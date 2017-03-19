Jeff Piroozshad leads PBA XF Reality Check Classic after Qualifying

Part-time Professional Bowlers Association competitor Jeff Piroozshad
of Coral Springs, Fla., averaged 238.8 for eight games Saturday to lead the 62 top qualifiers who advanced to Sunday’s final rounds of the PBA Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic at Sawgrass Lanes. AJ Johnson
(pictured) of Oswego, Ill., was in second place, three pins behind.
The tournament, which will award a PBA Tour title along with a $10,000 first prize, is the first in a series of eight PBA Xtra Frame Tour events that will award $50,000 in Storm Cup bonus prize money at the end of the season. All Storm Cup events will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame, which is available by subscription. For details, click here.
Piroozshad, who has been a PBA member on-and-off for 17 years, rolled games of 253, 231, 268, 244, 223, 191, 224 and 275 for a 1,911 pinfall total and overtook Johnson with his big closing game. Piroozshad, 42, has won one regional title in 43 PBA Regional and 10 PBA Tour tournament appearances.
Johnson, a 24-year-old former McKendree University collegiate star, rolled games of 206, 257, 278, 260, 257, 211, 201 and 238 to finish qualifying with 1,908 total pins. Johnson, a third-year PBA member, has two second place finishes during his brief career, but has yet to win his first PBA Tour title.
The Reality Check Classic was originally scheduled for last October, but was postponed due to the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. In its new place on the PBA schedule, the tournament drew a field of 186 PBA members and top amateur bowlers.
The top one-third of the field or 62 players advanced to Sunday’s four-game cashers’ round at 8:30 a.m. Tied at 1,659, Kyle Troup of Taylorsville, N.C. defeated Bob Learn Jr. of Erie, Pa., 222-200, in a one-game roll-off to take the 62nd place and last place to advance.
The top 16 after 12 games advance to the three-game Round of 16 at 11:30 a.m.; the top 8 after 15 games advance to the two-game Round of 8 at 1:30 p.m., and the top four after 17 total games advance to the stepladder finals at 3 p.m. All times are Eastern.
PBA Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic – Final Qualifying Standings
Players with position, hometown and 8-game total; top 62 advance to cashers’ round; n-denotes non-member; w-denotes woman.
1, Jeff Piroozshad, Coral Springs, Fla., 1,911
2, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,908
3, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,878
4, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,872
5, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 1,841
6, Chris Spoo, Boynton Beach, Fla., 1,839
7, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 1,822
8, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,821
9, Michael Azcarate, Coral Springs, Fla., 1,816
10, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 1,813
11, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 1,805
12, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,800
13, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,792
14, n-Danny Battles, Zephyrhills, Fla., 1,790
15, Dom Barrett, England, 1,789
16 (tie), Darren Tang, San Francisco, and n-Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,786
18, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 1,784
19, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 1,780
20, n-Thomas Bosquez Jr., Springhill, Fla., 1,769
21, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,754
22 (tie), Arturo Quintero, Mexico; Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., and Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 1,749
25, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,748
26, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 1,741
27, n-Sean Riccardi, St. Petersburg, Fla., 1,736
28, Mike Williams II, Montgomery, Ala., 1,730
29, n-Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 1,728
30, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,726
31, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 1,721
32, n-Matt Russo, Millstone Township, N.J., 1,717
33 (tie}, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., and Cody Mullis, Homosassa, Fla., 1,714
35, n-Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 1,710
36, n-Daniel Vasquez, Colombia, 1,709
37 (tie), w-Daria Pajak, Poland, and n-Reggie Pierson, Miami, Fla., 1,701
39, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 1,697
40 (tie), n-John Janawicz, Winter Haven, Fla., and n-Jason Ferrill, Venice, Fla., 1,690
42, n-Giorgio Clinaz Jr., Orlando, Fla., 1,689
43, n-Wyatt Smith, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,688
44, Carlos Tobon, Plantation, Fla., 1,686
45, n-Vince Grudinsky Jr., Jupiter, Fla., 1,684
46, Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 1,683
47, n-Joe Barna, Stuart, Fla., 1,680
48, n-Andraunick Simounet, Lake Wales, Fla., 1,679
49, n-Sebastian Charry, Colombia, 1,678
50 (tie), Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind.; n-Anthony Veney, San Antonio, Texas, and Mike Moore, Orlando, Fla., 1,675
53 (tie), n-Shawn Naumann, Orlando, Fla., and Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,671
55 (tie), w-n-Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla., and Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,670
57, n-Kristijonas Sergejevas, Lake Wales, Fla., 1,668
58, n-James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 1,666
59, Zachary Dwyer, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., 1,664
60 (tie), Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., and n-Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 1,662
62, x-Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,659
Troup def. Learn, 222-200, in a one-game roll-off to advance to the cashers round.
Missed Cut:
63, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,659
64, Shane Holt, Lake Wales, Fla., 1,658
65, David Haynes, Las Vegas, 1,657
66, n-David Simms, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,654
67, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 1,652
68, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,643
69, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,641
70, Jordan Klassen, Canada, 1,640
71, n-Jon Trzcinski, Bay Shore, N.Y., 1,635
72, Ronnie Sparks Jr., Redford, Mich., 1,634
73, n-Matthew Lazarus, Sunrise, Fla., 1,633
74, n-Kendrick Gregory, Lakeland, Fla., 1,630
75, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,627
76, Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,624
77, n-Sean Connolly, Apopka, Fla., 1,623
78 (tie), Dale Coleman, High Springs, Fla., and George Litwin, Miami, 1,618
80, Mario Lemos, Ecuador, 1,617
81, Sean Hoff, Melbourne, Fla., 1,614
82, Jeffrey Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 1,613
83, n-Vernon Peterson, Lake Wales, Fla., 1,611
84, Curtis Foss, Medina, N.Y., 1,603
85, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,602
86, David Taylor, Largo, Fla., 1,601
87, n-Steve Johnson, Coral Springs, Fla., 1,597
88 (tie), David Stouffer, Lehigh Acres, Fla., and Cody McCowin, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1,594
90, n-Mark Booke, Boca Raton, Fla., 1,592
91, David Shinn, West Columbia, S.C., 1,589
92, n-Ernie Faulkner, Miramar, Fla., 1,588
93, Michael Shequin, Debary, Fla., 1,587
94, Randy Rose, Davenport, Fla., 1,584
95, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 1,583
96, Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 1,579
97, n-Larry Brande, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1,577
98, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 1,576
99, n-David Piroozshad, Coral Springs, Fla., 1,575
100, w-n-Verity Crawley, Babson Park, Fla., 1,574
101, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 1,573
102, n-Johnnie Payne, Savannah, Ga., 1,571
103, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 1,570
104, Anthony Colosimo, Davie, Fla., 1,567
105, Matt Bollhalter, Niceville, Fla., 1,565
106 (tie), n-Pablo Cerda, Sunrise, Fla., and n-Holten Bradshaw, Winterville, Ga., 1,563
108, Anthony Caso, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,560
109 (tie), Jeremy Mooney, West Palm Beach, Fla., and w-n-Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla., 1,558
111, Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., 1,552
112, Shane Nevers, Miami, Fla., 1,548
113, n-Michael Thompson, Venice, Fla., 1,541
114, n-Matt Gilman, Davie, Fla, 1,540
115, n-Stephen Brown, Pinellas Park, Fla., 1,537
116, n-Steven Baran, Sarasota, Fla., 1,531
117, David O’Sullivan, Olviedo, Fla., 1,524
118, Steven Grotowski, Ft Lauderdale, Fla, 1,519
119, n-Jesse Rodriguez, Davie, Fla., 1,516
120, n-Lee Rathjen Jr, Naples, Fla., 1,514
121, w-n-Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla., 1,513
122, n-Paul Koehler, Stuart, Fla., 1,512
123, n-Richard Baroff, Boca Raton, Fla., 1,511
124 (tie), n-Leon Walsh Jr., Plymouth, Mich.; Christopher Racey, Canada; n-Derek Rathbun, Stafford, Va., and n-Manny Sanchez, Miami, Fla., 1,509
128 (tie), n-Robert Perez, Biscayne Park, Fla., and n-Salvatore Anzalone, Margate, Fla., 1,508
130 (tie), n-Mike Roberts, Ft. Pearce, Fla., and Han Chen, Wellington, Fla., 1,507
132, n-Bobby Walters Jr., Pembroke Pines, Fla., 1,506
133, Brian McMahon, Boca Raton, Fla., 1,503
134, w-Crystal Hall, St. Pauls, N.C., 1,500
135, n-Mike Bauer, Merritt Island, Fla., 1,497
136, ss-Lee Rautenberg, Boynton Beach, Fla., 1,489
137, David McCay Jr., Fredericksburg, Va., 1,480
138, n-Brian Huther, Tampa, Fla., 1,476
139, n-Sean Mattison, Homestead, Fla., 1,471
140, Jeff Sanders, Ocoee, Fla, 1,470
141 (tie), n-Jason Plaskett, Pompano Beach, Fla., and n-w-Hannah Brookins, Ocola, Fla., 1,468
143 (tie), Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, and Steven Jusino, Miramar, Fla., 1,467
145, Mike Preston, Gainesville, Fla., 1,465
146, n-Cory Lenz, Machesney Park, Ill., 1,462
147, Stephen Wood, Naylor, Ga., 1,459
148, n-Dennis Bush, Ft. Myers, Fla., 1,446
149, n-Juan Gaviria, Tamarac, Fla., 1,445
150, n-Jay Hess, Gotha, Fla., 1,441
151, James Johnson, Waynesville, Mo., 1,440
152, Joshua Thomas, Lewistown, Pa., 1,435
153, n-Patrick Wallace, Jupiter, Fla., 1,432
154, n-Glenn Williams, King George, Va., 1,431
155, ss-Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., 1,421
156 (tie), Daniel Weber, Boynton Beach, Fla., and n-John Bembaron, Plantation, Fla., 1,419
158, n-Jeffrey Roberts, Clermont, Fla., 1,417
159, n-Earl Cooke, Tampa, Fla., 1,415
160, n-Justin Minnis, St. Petersburg, Fla., 1,410
161, n-Garrett Litwin, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., 1,405
162, Joe Fulner III, Belleview, Fla., 1,403
163, n-Brad Waldbauer, Coral Springs, Fla., 1,402
164, Donald Cheshire, Fernandina Beach, Fla., 1,396
165, n-Jonathon Bush, Clermont, Fla., 1,393
166, n-David Pavilack, Hollywood, Fla., 1,391
167, n-Troy Christopher, British Virgin Islands, 1,387
168, Mike Mayo, Edwardsville, Ill., 1,386
169, n-Adam Colton, Boynton Beach, Fla., 1,385
170, Israel Velasco, Pinecrest, Fla., 1,380
171, n-Michael Vitalone Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 1,379
172, n-Mitchell Block, Lake Worth, Fla., 1,367
173 (tie), n-Marucio Lima, Pompano Beach, Fla., and n-Ken Schneider, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1,366
175, n-Rob Comito, Davie, Fla., 1,357
176, n-Brian Metlika, Jacksonville, Fla., 1,348
177, n-Mervin Hastings, British Virgin Islands, 1,339
178, Adrian McCoy, British Virgin Islands, 1,338
179, n-Robert Carroll, Ocala, Fla., 1,336
180, n-Jason Smith, Jupiter, Fla., 1,323
181, n-Marion Moreland, McDonough, Ga., 1,316
182, n-Christopher Carroll, Leesburg, Fla., 1,297
183, n-John Charneco, Coconut Creek, Fla., 1,186
184, Aaron Schwartz, Boca Raton, Fla., 1,182
185, Mitchell Shumway, Winter Springs, Fla., 1,402
186, Vincent Balisky, Elmhurst, N.Y., 1,271