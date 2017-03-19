Jeff Piroozshad leads PBA XF Reality Check Classic after Qualifying

Part-time Professional Bowlers Association competitorof Coral Springs, Fla., averaged 238.8 for eight games Saturday to lead the 62 top qualifiers who advanced to Sunday’s final rounds of the PBA Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic at Sawgrass Lanes.(pictured) of Oswego, Ill., was in second place, three pins behind.

The tournament, which will award a PBA Tour title along with a $10,000 first prize, is the first in a series of eight PBA Xtra Frame Tour events that will award $50,000 in Storm Cup bonus prize money at the end of the season. All Storm Cup events will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame, which is available by subscription. For details, click here.

Piroozshad, who has been a PBA member on-and-off for 17 years, rolled games of 253, 231, 268, 244, 223, 191, 224 and 275 for a 1,911 pinfall total and overtook Johnson with his big closing game. Piroozshad, 42, has won one regional title in 43 PBA Regional and 10 PBA Tour tournament appearances.

Johnson, a 24-year-old former McKendree University collegiate star, rolled games of 206, 257, 278, 260, 257, 211, 201 and 238 to finish qualifying with 1,908 total pins. Johnson, a third-year PBA member, has two second place finishes during his brief career, but has yet to win his first PBA Tour title.

The Reality Check Classic was originally scheduled for last October, but was postponed due to the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. In its new place on the PBA schedule, the tournament drew a field of 186 PBA members and top amateur bowlers.

The top one-third of the field or 62 players advanced to Sunday’s four-game cashers’ round at 8:30 a.m. Tied at 1,659, Kyle Troup of Taylorsville, N.C. defeated Bob Learn Jr. of Erie, Pa., 222-200, in a one-game roll-off to take the 62nd place and last place to advance.

The top 16 after 12 games advance to the three-game Round of 16 at 11:30 a.m.; the top 8 after 15 games advance to the two-game Round of 8 at 1:30 p.m., and the top four after 17 total games advance to the stepladder finals at 3 p.m. All times are Eastern.

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total; top 62 advance to cashers’ round; n-denotes non-member; w-denotes woman.

1, Jeff Piroozshad, Coral Springs, Fla., 1,911

2, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,908

3, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,878

4, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,872

5, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 1,841

6, Chris Spoo, Boynton Beach, Fla., 1,839

7, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 1,822

8, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,821

9, Michael Azcarate, Coral Springs, Fla., 1,816

10, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 1,813

11, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 1,805

12, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,800

13, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,792

14, n-Danny Battles, Zephyrhills, Fla., 1,790

15, Dom Barrett, England, 1,789

16 (tie), Darren Tang, San Francisco, and n-Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,786

18, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 1,784

19, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 1,780

20, n-Thomas Bosquez Jr., Springhill, Fla., 1,769

21, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,754

22 (tie), Arturo Quintero, Mexico; Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., and Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 1,749

25, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,748

26, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 1,741

27, n-Sean Riccardi, St. Petersburg, Fla., 1,736

28, Mike Williams II, Montgomery, Ala., 1,730

29, n-Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 1,728

30, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,726

31, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 1,721

32, n-Matt Russo, Millstone Township, N.J., 1,717

33 (tie}, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., and Cody Mullis, Homosassa, Fla., 1,714

35, n-Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 1,710

36, n-Daniel Vasquez, Colombia, 1,709

37 (tie), w-Daria Pajak, Poland, and n-Reggie Pierson, Miami, Fla., 1,701

39, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 1,697

40 (tie), n-John Janawicz, Winter Haven, Fla., and n-Jason Ferrill, Venice, Fla., 1,690

42, n-Giorgio Clinaz Jr., Orlando, Fla., 1,689

43, n-Wyatt Smith, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,688

44, Carlos Tobon, Plantation, Fla., 1,686

45, n-Vince Grudinsky Jr., Jupiter, Fla., 1,684

46, Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 1,683

47, n-Joe Barna, Stuart, Fla., 1,680

48, n-Andraunick Simounet, Lake Wales, Fla., 1,679

49, n-Sebastian Charry, Colombia, 1,678

50 (tie), Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind.; n-Anthony Veney, San Antonio, Texas, and Mike Moore, Orlando, Fla., 1,675

53 (tie), n-Shawn Naumann, Orlando, Fla., and Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,671

55 (tie), w-n-Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla., and Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,670

57, n-Kristijonas Sergejevas, Lake Wales, Fla., 1,668

58, n-James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 1,666

59, Zachary Dwyer, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., 1,664

60 (tie), Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., and n-Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 1,662

62, x-Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,659

Troup def. Learn, 222-200, in a one-game roll-off to advance to the cashers round.

Missed Cut:

63, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,659

64, Shane Holt, Lake Wales, Fla., 1,658

65, David Haynes, Las Vegas, 1,657

66, n-David Simms, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,654

67, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 1,652

68, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,643

69, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,641

70, Jordan Klassen, Canada, 1,640

71, n-Jon Trzcinski, Bay Shore, N.Y., 1,635

72, Ronnie Sparks Jr., Redford, Mich., 1,634

73, n-Matthew Lazarus, Sunrise, Fla., 1,633

74, n-Kendrick Gregory, Lakeland, Fla., 1,630

75, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,627

76, Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,624

77, n-Sean Connolly, Apopka, Fla., 1,623

78 (tie), Dale Coleman, High Springs, Fla., and George Litwin, Miami, 1,618

80, Mario Lemos, Ecuador, 1,617

81, Sean Hoff, Melbourne, Fla., 1,614

82, Jeffrey Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 1,613

83, n-Vernon Peterson, Lake Wales, Fla., 1,611

84, Curtis Foss, Medina, N.Y., 1,603

85, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,602

86, David Taylor, Largo, Fla., 1,601

87, n-Steve Johnson, Coral Springs, Fla., 1,597

88 (tie), David Stouffer, Lehigh Acres, Fla., and Cody McCowin, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1,594

90, n-Mark Booke, Boca Raton, Fla., 1,592

91, David Shinn, West Columbia, S.C., 1,589

92, n-Ernie Faulkner, Miramar, Fla., 1,588

93, Michael Shequin, Debary, Fla., 1,587

94, Randy Rose, Davenport, Fla., 1,584

95, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 1,583

96, Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 1,579

97, n-Larry Brande, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1,577

98, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 1,576

99, n-David Piroozshad, Coral Springs, Fla., 1,575

100, w-n-Verity Crawley, Babson Park, Fla., 1,574

101, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 1,573

102, n-Johnnie Payne, Savannah, Ga., 1,571

103, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 1,570

104, Anthony Colosimo, Davie, Fla., 1,567

105, Matt Bollhalter, Niceville, Fla., 1,565

106 (tie), n-Pablo Cerda, Sunrise, Fla., and n-Holten Bradshaw, Winterville, Ga., 1,563

108, Anthony Caso, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,560

109 (tie), Jeremy Mooney, West Palm Beach, Fla., and w-n-Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla., 1,558

111, Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., 1,552

112, Shane Nevers, Miami, Fla., 1,548

113, n-Michael Thompson, Venice, Fla., 1,541

114, n-Matt Gilman, Davie, Fla, 1,540

115, n-Stephen Brown, Pinellas Park, Fla., 1,537

116, n-Steven Baran, Sarasota, Fla., 1,531

117, David O’Sullivan, Olviedo, Fla., 1,524

118, Steven Grotowski, Ft Lauderdale, Fla, 1,519

119, n-Jesse Rodriguez, Davie, Fla., 1,516

120, n-Lee Rathjen Jr, Naples, Fla., 1,514

121, w-n-Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla., 1,513

122, n-Paul Koehler, Stuart, Fla., 1,512

123, n-Richard Baroff, Boca Raton, Fla., 1,511

124 (tie), n-Leon Walsh Jr., Plymouth, Mich.; Christopher Racey, Canada; n-Derek Rathbun, Stafford, Va., and n-Manny Sanchez, Miami, Fla., 1,509

128 (tie), n-Robert Perez, Biscayne Park, Fla., and n-Salvatore Anzalone, Margate, Fla., 1,508

130 (tie), n-Mike Roberts, Ft. Pearce, Fla., and Han Chen, Wellington, Fla., 1,507

132, n-Bobby Walters Jr., Pembroke Pines, Fla., 1,506

133, Brian McMahon, Boca Raton, Fla., 1,503

134, w-Crystal Hall, St. Pauls, N.C., 1,500

135, n-Mike Bauer, Merritt Island, Fla., 1,497

136, ss-Lee Rautenberg, Boynton Beach, Fla., 1,489

137, David McCay Jr., Fredericksburg, Va., 1,480

138, n-Brian Huther, Tampa, Fla., 1,476

139, n-Sean Mattison, Homestead, Fla., 1,471

140, Jeff Sanders, Ocoee, Fla, 1,470

141 (tie), n-Jason Plaskett, Pompano Beach, Fla., and n-w-Hannah Brookins, Ocola, Fla., 1,468

143 (tie), Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, and Steven Jusino, Miramar, Fla., 1,467

145, Mike Preston, Gainesville, Fla., 1,465

146, n-Cory Lenz, Machesney Park, Ill., 1,462

147, Stephen Wood, Naylor, Ga., 1,459

148, n-Dennis Bush, Ft. Myers, Fla., 1,446

149, n-Juan Gaviria, Tamarac, Fla., 1,445

150, n-Jay Hess, Gotha, Fla., 1,441

151, James Johnson, Waynesville, Mo., 1,440

152, Joshua Thomas, Lewistown, Pa., 1,435

153, n-Patrick Wallace, Jupiter, Fla., 1,432

154, n-Glenn Williams, King George, Va., 1,431

155, ss-Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., 1,421

156 (tie), Daniel Weber, Boynton Beach, Fla., and n-John Bembaron, Plantation, Fla., 1,419

158, n-Jeffrey Roberts, Clermont, Fla., 1,417

159, n-Earl Cooke, Tampa, Fla., 1,415

160, n-Justin Minnis, St. Petersburg, Fla., 1,410

161, n-Garrett Litwin, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., 1,405

162, Joe Fulner III, Belleview, Fla., 1,403

163, n-Brad Waldbauer, Coral Springs, Fla., 1,402

164, Donald Cheshire, Fernandina Beach, Fla., 1,396

165, n-Jonathon Bush, Clermont, Fla., 1,393

166, n-David Pavilack, Hollywood, Fla., 1,391

167, n-Troy Christopher, British Virgin Islands, 1,387

168, Mike Mayo, Edwardsville, Ill., 1,386

169, n-Adam Colton, Boynton Beach, Fla., 1,385

170, Israel Velasco, Pinecrest, Fla., 1,380

171, n-Michael Vitalone Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 1,379

172, n-Mitchell Block, Lake Worth, Fla., 1,367

173 (tie), n-Marucio Lima, Pompano Beach, Fla., and n-Ken Schneider, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1,366

175, n-Rob Comito, Davie, Fla., 1,357

176, n-Brian Metlika, Jacksonville, Fla., 1,348

177, n-Mervin Hastings, British Virgin Islands, 1,339

178, Adrian McCoy, British Virgin Islands, 1,338

179, n-Robert Carroll, Ocala, Fla., 1,336

180, n-Jason Smith, Jupiter, Fla., 1,323

181, n-Marion Moreland, McDonough, Ga., 1,316

182, n-Christopher Carroll, Leesburg, Fla., 1,297

183, n-John Charneco, Coconut Creek, Fla., 1,186

184, Aaron Schwartz, Boca Raton, Fla., 1,182

185, Mitchell Shumway, Winter Springs, Fla., 1,402

186, Vincent Balisky, Elmhurst, N.Y., 1,271