Jesper Svensson elected Swedish Rookie Sportsman of the Year

Almost exactly one year after becoming Professional Bowlers Association, Swedish bowlerreceived another prestigious award at the annual Swedish Sports Gala as he shared the stage with Olympic gold medal winners from other sports.

The 21-year-old two-handed player received the Rookie Sportsman of the Year award or as it is called in Swedish “Årets nykomling or Lilla Bragdguldet” Monday evening during the live televised black-tie gala. Svensson got up on the stage to accept the award in front of millions of television viewers.

Svensson, who won three of his five career PBA titles in 2016, including his first “major”, the 51st PBA FireLake Tournament of Champions, was chosen by a jury from the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet and beat football player Victor Nilsson Lindelöf, World champion Thai-boxer Patricia Axling and talented skier Ebba Andersson on his way to the award which is presented to a young and upcoming athlete.

Among the other notable winners at the Swedish Sports Award gala were the Olympic gold medalist Sarah Sjöström, who also shared a table at the dinner with the young Swedish bowler, and golfer and British Open champion Henrik Stenson.

This marks the first time in the history that a bowler has received an award at the biggest stage of Swedish sports bringing tenpin bowling onto the front pages of the newspapers.

Report and photos courtesy of Markus Hegnelius, Swedish Bowling Federation