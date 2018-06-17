Jordan Richard wins first career title at PWBA Greater Harrisburg Open

In just her fourth career Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour event,of Tipton, Michigan, rolled to a dominating win Saturday at the PWBA Greater Harrisburg Open.

Richard (featured photo) earned the top seed through qualifying and defeated eight-time PWBA Tour champion Shannon O’Keefe of O’Fallon, Illinois, in the title match at ABC West Lanes in Mechanicsburg, Pa., 222-194.

The stepladder finals were streamed live on Xtra Frame, the Professional Bowlers Association’s online bowling channel.

The 22-year-old right-hander looked at home in the early stages of the title tilt, delivering strikes on three of her first four shots. Although she opened in the fifth frame after leaving the 4-6-7 split, Richard showed the poise of a veteran as she bounced back with strikes in the eighth and ninth frames.

“I tried not to worry about what everyone else was doing,” said Richard, the 2018 U.S. Amateur champion and a member of Team USA. “I could only focus on what I could control and see how it played out after that. I saw the lanes completely different, and I played them a little farther right than I had all week. When I split in the fifth, it was left off my hand, so I knew it was just a bad shot, and I adjusted from there.”

O’Keefe (left), a 39-year-old right-hander in search of her third title of the season, stayed clean to force Richard to mark in the 10th frame. Richard rolled a strike to seal the victory and earn her spot in the season-ending PWBA Tour Championship.

“I wanted to make a good shot and tried to keep my emotions in check,” Richard said. “I did just that and it ended up falling my way this time. I’m excited, but I sure didn’t think I’d win out here this soon. It’s definitely humbling.”

Richard’s trek from a collegiate standout at Arkansas State to becoming a PWBA Tour champion happened with the support of her family members, who were on-site at ABC West Lanes for her victory. In addition to her parents, she was joined in the celebration by her sisters and nephew, including fellow PWBA Tour rookie Haley Richard.

“This win is just as much theirs as it is mine,” Richard said. “They push me every single day to be better.”

Richard joined the PWBA Tour just before the United States Bowling Congress Queens in May, and now finds herself as one of the front-runners for PWBA Rookie of the Year.

“I’ve tried to just play my own game and do what’s best for me so far,” Richard said. “And stay patient. That was the biggest thing I wanted to focus on coming out here. I didn’t think I would win out here right away, because these girls are phenomenal and hard to beat. But, I knew if I stayed patient, my time would come, and it has been very exciting.”

O’Keefe, who made her fourth championship-round appearance of the season, benefitted from a pair of 10th-frame miscues from her opponents on the way to the title match.

In the semifinal, O’Keefe finished with 170, forcing Lindsay Boomershine (right) of Perry, Utah, to roll nine on the first shot of the 10th frame to advance. Boomershine left the 1-2-10 combination and was unable to convert, finishing with 167.

In the opening game of the stepladder, O’Keefe finished with 157, giving Bryanna Coté (left) of Red Rock, Arizona, the chance to move on with a mark in her final frame. Coté left a 7 pin and missed the spare to finish with 150.

Competition this week at the PWBA Greater Harrisburg Open included two eight-game qualifying blocks on Friday to determine the 32 players for Saturday’s Round of 32. An additional eight-game block Saturday morning narrowed the field to 12 players, who bowled six additional games to determine the stepladder finalists.

The 2018 PWBA Tour season will continue June 23 with the second major of the year, the U.S. Women’s Open. The event will be held at Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, Florida, with the stepladder finals airing live on CBS Sports Network on June 30 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Click here for more information about the PWBA Tour.

PWBA Greater Harrisburg Open – Stepladder Finals

ABC West Lanes in Mechanicsburg, Pa., USA (June 14-16, 2018)

Championship Round:

1, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich., 222 (1 game), $10,000

2, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill., 521 (3 games), $5,000

3, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 167 (1 game), $3,500

4, Bryanna Coté, Red Rock, Ariz., 150 (1 game), $3,000

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 O’Keefe def. No. 3 Coté, 157-150

Semifinal Match: O’Keefe def. No. 2 Boomershine, 170-167

Championship: No. 1 Richard def. O’Keefe, 222-194.

PWBA Greater Harrisburg Open – Round of 12

Players with position, hometown and 30-game total; top four advance to stepladder finals; n-non member

1, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich., 6,561

2, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 6,496

3, Bryanna Coté, Red Rock, Ariz., 6,479

4, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill., 6,457

Missed Cut:

5, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., 6,449, $2,000

6 (tie), Shannon Sellens (n), Copiague, N.Y., and

Maria Jose Rodriguez, Colombia, 6,436, $1,937

8, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif., 6,433, $1,875

9, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 6,427, $1,800

10, Josie Barnes, Nashville, Tenn., 6,415, $1,700

11, Laura Plazas, Colombia, 6,300, $1,650

12, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb., 6,284, $1,600

PWBA Greater Harrisburg Open – Round of 32

Players with position, hometown and 24-game total; top 12 advance

1, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich., 5,347. 2, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 5,273. 3, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 5,252. 4, Maria Jose Rodriguez, Colombia, 5,243. 5, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill., 5,239. 6, Josie Barnes, Nashville, Tenn., 5,215.

7, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., 5,211. 8, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif., 5,209. 9, Bryanna Coté, Red Rock, Ariz., 5,206. 10, Laura Plazas, Colombia, 5,190. 11, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb., 5,180. 12, Shannon Sellens (n), Copiague, N.Y., 5,170.

Missed Cut:

13, Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, 5,151, $1,300. 14, Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 5,139, $1,300. 15, Esther Cheah, Malaysia, 5,137, $1,300. 16, Thashaina Seraus (n), Aruba, 5,130, $1,300. 17 (tie), Clara Guerrero, Colombia, and Jodi Gawlik, Schaumburg, Ill., 5,117, $1,250.

19, Sandra Gongora, Mexico, 5,108, $1,250. 20, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 5,075, $1,250. 21, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 5,051, $1,200. 22, Kayla Bandy, Salisbury, Md., 5,050, $1,200. 23, Aumi Guerra, Dominican Republic, 5,027, $1,200. 24, Giselle Poss, Nashville, Tenn., 4,996, $1,200.

25, Syaidatul Afifah, Malaysia, 4,993, $1,150. 26 (tie), Li Jane Sin, Malaysia, and Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 4,981, $1,150. 28(tie), Sarah Wille, Hoffman Estates, Ill., and Birgit Pöppler, Germany, 4,938, $1,125. 30, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 4,934, $1,100.

31, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa., 4,899, $1,100. 32, Karsyn Lukosius (n), Brick, N.J., 4,851, $1,100.

PWBA Greater Harrisburg Open – Qualifying Results

Players with position, hometown and 16-game total; top 32 advance

1, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 3,643. 2, Josie Barnes, Nashville, Tenn., 3,564. 3, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif., 3,554. 4, Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, 3,539. 5, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill., 3,532. 6, Shannon Sellens (n), Copiague, N.Y., 3,509.

7, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb., 3,495. 8, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich., 3,490. 9, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 3,484. 10, Esther Cheah, Malaysia, 3,481. 11, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., 3,476. 12, Laura Plazas, Colombia, 3,464.

13, Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 3,439. 14, Aumi Guerra, Dominican Republic, 3,437. 15, Jodi Gawlik, Schaumburg, Ill., 3,430. 16, Clara Guerrero, Colombia, 3,426. 17, Maria Jose Rodriguez, Colombia, 3,423. 18, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 3,422.

19, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 3,418. 20, Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 3,414. 21, Bryanna Coté, Red Rock, Ariz., 3,410. 22, Birgit Pöppler, Germany, 3,407. 23, Kayla Bandy, Salisbury, Md., 3,394. 24, Sandra Gongora, Mexico, 3,385.

25, Sarah Wille, Hoffman Estates, Ill., 3,372. 26, Karsyn Lukosius (n), Brick, N.J., 3,369. 27, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 3,367. 28, Giselle Poss, Nashville, Tenn., 3,355. 29, Thashaina Seraus (n), Aruba, 3,350. 30, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa., 3,340.

31, Li Jane Sin, Malaysia, 3,335. 32, Syaidatul Afifah, Malaysia, 3,326.

Missed Cut:



33, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 3,321. 34, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, 3,308. 35, Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla., 3,306. 36(tie), Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla., and Siti Rahman, Malaysia, 3,303.

38, Sarah Germano, Rochester, N.Y., 3,298. 39, Jen Higgins, Westerville, Ohio, 3,297. 40, Daria Pajak, Poland, 3,292. 41, Daria Kovalova, Ukraine, 3,287. 42, Janelle Irwin, Schenectady, N.Y., 3,284.

43, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 3,264. 44, Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas, 3,252. 45, Chloe Skurzynski (n), Carlisle, Pa., 3,248. 46(tie), Nicole Bower (n), Camp Hill, Pa., and Natasha Roslan, Malaysia, 3,247. 48, Katie Thornton (n), Savannah, Ga., 3,240.

49, Sydney Brummett, Wichita, Kan., 3,234. 50, Caycee Landers, Brockport, N.Y., 3,218. 51, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich., 3,216. 52, T’nia Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 3,213. 53, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif., 3,193. 54, Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va., 3,192.

55(tie), Verity Crawley, England, Jacqui Reese (n), McAdoo, Pa., and Jennifer Barry (n), Clarksburg, W.Va., 3,191. 58, Samantha Schaden, Baltimore, 3,189. 59, Jennifer King, Cold Spring, Ky., 3,180. 60, Nachimi Itakura, Japan, 3,179.

61(tie), Juliana Franco (n), Colombia, and Kerry Smith, New Holland, Pa., 3,176. 63(tie), Chelsey Merklinger (n), Kinzers, Pa., and Joely O’Grady (n), Rahway, N.J., 3,157. 65, Kamilah Dammers-Naddall, Aruba, 3,150. 66, Jennifer Sparks (n), York, Pa., 3,142.

67, Chelsea Schneider (n), Walnutport, Pa., 3,138. 68, Brittany Himmelreich, Cressona, Pa., 3,134. 69, Erin Czuprynski, Tinley Park, Ill., 3,133. 70, Mykaela Mitchell (n), Canada, 3,120. 71, Tannya Lopez, Mexico, 3,115. 72, Amanda Falk (n), Tucson, Ariz., 3,112.

73, Megan Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, 3,108. 74, Beth Kirkpatrick (n), Harrisburg, Pa., 3,084. 75, Jennifer Russo, Monmouth Junction, N.J., 3,072. 76, Jessica Mellott, Lauderhill, Fla., 3,058. 77, Cayla Hicks (n), Salem, Va., 3,023. 78, Kelly McCutcheon, Middletown, Pa., 3,004.

79, Olivia Farwell (n), Elizabethtown, Pa., 3,003. 80(tie), Brigitte Jacobs (n), Freeport, Ill., and Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo., 3,001. 82, Jes Lesagonicz, Atlanta, 2,997. 83, Michelle Sterner (n), Niagara Falls, N.Y., 2,993. 84, Brooke Bower, Camp Hill, Pa., 2,989.

85, Pamela Alvarez, San Diego, 2,985. 86, Danielle Knittle, State College, Pa., 2,981. 87, Michele DeVries (n), Port Murray, N.J., 2,956. 88, Jennifer Fitts (n), Douglasville, Pa., 2,943. 89, Brittany-Ann O’Connell (n), Beavercreek, Ohio, 2,942. 90, Christina Hartl, Ephrata, Pa., 2,937.

91, Alyssa Balicki (n), Hazleton, Pa., 2,908. 92, Cynthia Poletski, West Richland, Wash., 2,898. 93, Morgan Daub (n), York, Pa., 2,894. 94, Miranda Panas, Canada, 2,892. 95, Tiffany Morris, Bel Aire, Kan., 2,890. 96, Tiffany Griffith (n), Canada, 2,883.

97, Beverly Good (n), Harrisburg, Pa., 2,880. 98, Chelsea Gilliam, Austintown, Ohio, 2,866. 99, Lexi Kile (n), Hanover, Pa., 2,842. 100, Danaka Heekin, Woodinville, Wash., 2,825. 101, Suzette Draper, Dumont, N.J., 2,816. 102, Pamela Burns, Endicott, N.Y., 2,813.

103, Jill Moore (n), Elizabethtown, Pa., 2,807. 104, Brianna Amidon (n), Housatonic, Mass., 2,794. 105, Lakyn Edwards (n), Parkersburg, W.Va., 2,777. 106, Jennifer Nusbaum, Lexington Park, Md., 2,700. 107, Brittany Lucci (n), Hamilton, N.J., 2,678. 108, Amy Maegle (n), Pittsburgh, 2,669.

109, Marlena Prye (n), Waynesboro, Pa., 2,634. 110, Kaylynn Priebe (n), Akron, Ohio, 1,686 (WD).