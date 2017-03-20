Josh Blanchard wins third title in PBA XF Reality Check Classic

of Mesa, Ariz., breezed through all three of his stepladder matches to win the PBA Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic Sunday at Sawgrass Lanes for his third career PBA Tour title.

Streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame, Blanchard beat former McKendree University collegiate star and finals top seed AJ Johnson (right) of Oswego, Ill., 232-204, in the title match for his first title of the season and first in two years. For Johnson, it was his third career runner-up finish.

“It feels unbelievable,” said Blanchard (pictured above with Aimee and their daughter), who won his last title in the 2015 PBA Xtra Frame Maine Shootout. “Sometimes you doubt yourself but I have a lot of support from my family, friends and fans so I think it was just a matter of time before I could bring home another win.”

By winning, Blanchard also takes the early lead in the Storm Cup points race which will award $50,000 in bonus prize money at the end of the season. All eight Storm Cup events are streamed live on Xtra Frame.

Needing a strike on the first ball of the 10th frame to win the semifinal match, Blanchard struck out to beat four-time Tour winner Dom Barrett (left) of England, 279-258, to advance to the title match.

In the opening match, Blanchard, who was the No. 3 seed, beat two-hander Shawn Maldonado (right) of Houston, who was trying for his first Tour win, 236-175.

Upcoming Storm Cup Xtra Frame events this season will include stops in North Carolina, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Delaware before its final event in Coldwater, Ohio, in late August.

The next stop for the Xtra Frame Storm Cup series will be the Xtra Frame Wilmington Open in Wilmington, N.C., May 26-29.

PBA Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic – Stepladder Finals

Sawgrass Lanes in Tamarac, Fla., United States (March 17-19, 2017)

Championship Round:

1, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 747 (3 games), $10,000

2, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 204 (1 game), $5,500

3, Dom Barrett, England, 258 (1 game), $3,000

4, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 175 (1 game), $2,000

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 3 Blanchard def. No. 4 Maldonado, 236-175

Semifinal Match: Blanchard def. No. 2 Barrett, 279-258

Championship Match: Blanchard def. No. 1 Johnson, 232-204.

Final Qualifying Standings (after 17 games, top 4 advanced to stepladder finals):

PBA Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic – Final Qualifying Standings

Players with position, hometown and 17-game total; top 4 advance to stepladder finals; n-denotes non-member,w-denotes woman.

1, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 4,128

2, Dom Barrett, England, 4,053

3, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 4,012

4, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 3,994

5, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 3,957, $1,750

6, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 3,926, $1,500

7, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 3,902, $1,400

8, Chris Spoo, Boynton Beach, Fla., 3,864, $1,300

Other Round of 16 Cashers (after 15 games):

9, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,462, $1,250

10, Jeff Piroozshad, Coral Springs, Fla., 3,429, $1,200

11, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 3,414, $1,150

12, Cristian Azcona, Lake Wales, Fla., 3,409, $1,100

13, n-Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 3,401, $1,075

14, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 3,395, $1,050.

15, n-Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 3,360, $1,025

16, Michael Azcarate, Coral Springs, Fla., 3,325, $1,000

Other Cashers (after 12 games):

17, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 2,671, $700

18, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 2,669, $700

19, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 2,661, $700

20, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 2,656, $700

21, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 2,654, $700

22, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,644, $700

23, n-Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 2,633, $700

24, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 2,631, $700

25, n-Sean Riccardi, St. Petersburg, Fla., 2,621, $700

26, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 2,615, $675

27, Mike Williams II, Montgomery, Ala., 2,610, $675

28, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 2,600, $675

29, n-Thomas Bosquez Jr., Springhill, Fla., 2,598, $675

30, n-Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,597, $675

31, (tie) n-Reggie Pierson, Miami, Fla., 2,594, and Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,594, $675

33, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 2,586, $675

34, (tie) EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,584, and n-Matt Russo, Millstone Township, N.J., 2,584, $663

36, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 2,567, $650

37, w-Daria Pajak, Poland, 2,563, $650

38, (tie) n-Sebastian Charry, Colombia, 2,561, and n-Danny Battles, Zephyrhills, Fla., 2,561, $650

40, n-Vince Grudinsky Jr., Jupiter, Fla., 2,541, $650

41, Cody Mullis, Homosassa, Fla., 2,537, $650

42, n-Kristijonas Sergejevas, Lake Wales, Fla., 2,536, $650

43, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 2,526, $650

44, Mike Moore, Orlando, Fla., 2,515, $625

45, n-Daniel Vasquez, Colombia, 2,512, $625

46, n-John Janawicz, Winter Haven, Fla., 2,511, $625

47, (tie) Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 2,505, n-Wyatt Smith, Cape Coral, Fla., 2,505, and n-Giorgio Clinaz Jr., Orlando, Fla., 2,505, $625

50, n-Shawn Naumann, Orlando, Fla., 2,504, $625

51, n-Andraunick Simounet, Lake Wales, Fla., 2,503, $625

52, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 2,502, $625

53, w-n-Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla., 2,482, $600

54, (tie) n-Anthony Veney, San Antonio, Texas, 2,481, and n-Joe Barna, Stuart, Fla., 2,481, $600.

56, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,476, $600

57, Zachary Dwyer, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., 2,464, $600

58, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 2,461, $600

59, (tie) Carlos Tobon, Plantation, Fla., 2,456, and n-Jason Ferrill, Venice, Fla., 2,456, $600

61, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,448, $600

62, n-James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 2,370, $600